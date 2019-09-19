Gulf Stream Brewing Debuts Cans at First-Anniversary Celebration

Gulf Stream Brewing Company has maintained a relatively small presence in South Florida since opening in Fort Lauderdale last year, but it won't seem that way with its first-anniversary celebration on Saturday, September 21.

The brewery will effectively put on a mini beer festival with at least 30 breweries, food trucks, games, limited-edition can and bottle releases, and a DJ.

In addition to the guest breweries, Gulf Stream will have dozens of its own beers on tap. The brews are the culmination of more than a year of work put in by the brewery's owners, Ty Eriks and McKay Ferrell, along with head brewer Michael Demetrus and his crew.

Demetrus joined Gulf Stream more than a year ago and traded a brewery with expansive distribution across the U.S. for one with a smaller footprint. The brewery maintains about 50 accounts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Demetrus says, adding that his brewery is trying to grow organically on a smaller scale by providing a diversity of beers but in smaller quantities.

"Our focus here is our taproom," Demetrus says. "It's a smaller project and there's just a few of us. We really are just focused on providing a broad selection and trying to get people here."

The ability to do this comes from his 20-plus years of experience with brewing in large markets like Chicago and Miami. These days, he tends to stay away from beer festivals and keeping up with trends on social media. In fact, Demetrus says he has ignored social media almost completely in the last year and instead spends his precious hours of free time with his family.

But at work, he's a machine. In the last year, Demetrus has helped developed hops and barrel-aging programs and brewed up some wild ales, some of which will be served at Saturday's event.

The anniversary also marks the first time the brewery will release cans, which will only be sold at the brewery. Releases also include bottles and some heavy hitters with double-digit alcohol-by-volume (ABV) percentages will be available, along with single-digit ABV beers.

Beers available include Atomic Wedgie triple IPA at 11 percent ABV; Doomsday, a barrel-aged imperial stout brewed with Willet Bourbon at 13 percent ABV; and Transplant, a New Zealand pilsner at five percent ABV. There will be five releases in total, including three new can releases.

On Saturday, the parking lot will contain a beer tent under which the guest breweries will be poured, while Gulf Stream's beers will be served inside the taproom. Guest brews come from the tri-county region and include Prosperity Brewing Company, MIA Beer Company, Saltwater Brewery, NOBO Brewing Company, and Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company.

Hungry attendees can purchase on-site food from B Daddy's Smoke 'n' Grill, F. Fin Taco Truck, and Maggadino's Pizza, while the music offerings include sets from Juan Luv and DJ EQ.

Ticket prices include unlimited sampling and range from $45 for general admission ($50 on the day of the event), which also includes a commemorative tasting glass; to $75 for VIP, which includes an extra hour of unlimited sampling at 3 p.m., a tasting snifter, and a bottle of Doomsday.

Gulf Stream Brewing Company Anniversary Festival. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at 1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-766-4842; gulfstreambeer.com. Tickets cost $45 to $75 via eventbrite.com.