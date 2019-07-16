 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Frank Sinatra on the Boardwalk of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 1968.
Frank Sinatra on the Boardwalk of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 1968.
Terry O'Neill

Channel Frank Sinatra at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Nicole Danna | July 16, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

If Frank Sinatra were alive today, he might just call Miami Beach home. And he'd definitely be at the Fontainebleau.

Starting in the 1950s, and for close to two decades after, Sinatra visited Miami Beach frequently for both work and play. The Fontainebleau opened one year after Sinatra signed on with Capitol Records. Built by Ben Novack and designed by Morris Lapidus, it ushered a new era of extravagantly designed hotels being built on Miami Beach. The grandeur and opulence of the hotel resonated with Sinatra.

"Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack — Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, Peter Lawford, Joey Bishop, and Sammy Davis Jr. — were regular visitors to Miami Beach," says John Ricardo, director of signature dining at Fontainebleau. "Although they were known to frequent many places in the area, they could always be found at the lobby bar of Sinatra's favorite."

Related Stories

The legendary singer often performed to packed houses at Fontainebleau's La Ronde nightclub. He filmed three movies on property: A Hole in the Head, Tony Rome, and Lady in Cement. Sinatra also performed a duet with Elvis Presley at the hotel in 1960. According to the book Miami Beach Memories, Sinatra and his pals would be seen around town in $1,000 custom suits surrounded by bodyguards.

Want to recreate a day in the life of Sinatra? You can wine and dine like the legend with this suggested itinerary.

Room service at the FOntainebleau
Room service at the FOntainebleau
The Fontainbleu

Room service in the Sorrento Tower. According to Ricardo, Sinatra was at Fontainebleau so often that the hotel's original owners, Ben and Bernice Novack, pulled a room out of inventory in the Versailles tower for his visits. It was unavailable to other guests so the crooner always had a place to stay when filming a movie, performing, or vacationing in Miami.

For a similar experience, order room service in the hotel's five-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot Sorrento penthouse suite in the Sorrento Tower. Priced at $6,000 to $7,000 per night, it features a kitchen with SubZero fridge, Miele appliances, and a wine cooler. VIP guests also have the option of receiving a personal chef that can cook a customized meal for a group of people right in the penthouse (not included in room price).

Frank Sinatra would likely order room service with a bottle of Jack Daniels and pair it with the grilled beef tenderloin medallions ($36).

Bloody Marys at the Fontainebleau
Bloody Marys at the Fontainebleau
The Fontainbleu

Brunch. Brunch is a word that seems as if it were invented only to make a stiff 11 a.m. cocktail socially acceptable. But in the mid-'50s, you could wake up with the promise of a hot cup of coffee, a little hair of the dog, a spot of clams casino, and a meet-and-greet with Sinatra.

Sadly, there are no more actual Sinatra sightings, but Vida at the Fontainebleau offers a Sunday brunch with a roving bloody mary cart. Choose from a few of Sinatra's favorites on the menu including the Frankie’s Delight petite pizza ($20) and Vesuvius Sinatra.

Steak at StripSteak
Steak at StripSteak
The Fontainbleu

Dinner.  Back in the day, celebrities didn't eat kale. To channel Sinatra properly, order a 50-ounce Australian wagyu tomahawk for $150 at Stripsteak by Michael Mina. Also available this month, you can indulge Sinatra-style with the hotel's Sapphire Noir chocolate and wine pairing experience. Every Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Stripsteak guests will have the opportunity to taste three different wine varietals from different continents, each paired with Fontainebleau’s exclusive dark chocolate blend, Sapphire Noir. The cost is $25 per person. 

the Don Franco cocktail at the Fontainebleau
the Don Franco cocktail at the Fontainebleau
The Fontainbleu

Cocktails. According to Ricardo, a story passed down over the years reveals that Frank was at the bar with entertainer Jackie Gleason during one of his visits. The two were talking late into the night. "It was a night for a serious whiskey. And that’s when Jackie turned to Frank and asked if he'd ever tried Jack Daniel's. From that night forward — and the next 50 years — the two were often seen sipping together," Ricardo .

In honor of the legacy of Frank Sinatra, the resort has teamed with Jack Daniel’s to offer the Don Franco craft cocktail. The drink combines Jack Daniels, Nonino Amaro, Carpano Antica, and house-made bitters ($25).

Also, Sinatra wouldn't say no to the Cigar Social every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., where you'll find a rum and cigar pairing on the outdoor terrace of the resort’s American steakhouse, StripSteak. Showcasing three expressions of Aberfeldy Scotch, the series will educate on the interaction of scotch and honey, all paired with a cigar. The cost is $25 per person.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach. 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 877-512-8002; fontainebleau.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >