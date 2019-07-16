Channel Frank Sinatra at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

If Frank Sinatra were alive today, he might just call Miami Beach home. And he'd definitely be at the Fontainebleau.

Starting in the 1950s , and for close to two decades after, Sinatra visited Miami Beach frequently for both work and play. The Fontainebleau opened one year after Sinatra signed on with Capitol Records. Built by Ben Novack and designed by Morris Lapidus, it ushered a new era of extravagantly designed hotels being built on Miami Beach. The grandeur and opulence of the hotel resonated with Sinatra.

"Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack — Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, Peter Lawford, Joey Bishop, and Sammy Davis Jr. — were regular visitors to Miami Beach," says John Ricardo, director of signature dining at Fontainebleau. "Although they were known to frequent many places in the area, they could always be found at the lobby bar of Sinatra's favorite."

The legendary singer often performed to packed houses at Fontainebleau's La Ronde nightclub. He filmed three movies on property: A Hole in the Head, Tony Rome, and Lady in Cement. Sinatra also performed a duet with Elvis Presley at the hotel in 1960. According to the book Miami Beach Memories, Sinatra and his pals would be seen around town in $1,000 custom suits surrounded by bodyguards.

Want to recreate a day in the life of Sinatra? You can wine and dine like the legend with this suggested itinerary.

Room service at the FOntainebleau The Fontainbleu

Room service in the Sorrento Tower. According to Ricardo, Sinatra was at Fontainebleau so often that the hotel's original owners, Ben and Bernice Novack, pulled a room out of inventory in the Versailles tower for his visits. It was unavailable to other guests so the crooner always had a place to stay when filming a movie, performing, or vacationing in Miami.

For a similar experience, order room service in the hotel's five-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot Sorrento penthouse suite in the Sorrento Tower. Priced at $6,000 to $7,000 per night, it features a kitchen with SubZero fridge, Miele appliances, and a wine cooler. VIP guests also have the option of receiving a personal chef that can cook a customized meal for a group of people right in the penthouse (not included in room price).

Frank Sinatra would likely order room service with a bottle of Jack Daniels and pair it with the grilled beef tenderloin medallions ($36).

Bloody Marys at the Fontainebleau The Fontainbleu

Brunch. Brunch is a word that seems as if it were invented only to make a stiff 11 a.m. cocktail socially acceptable. But in the mid-'50s , you could wake up with the promise of a hot cup of coffee, a little hair of the dog, a spot of clams casino, and a meet-and-greet with Sinatra.

Sadly, there are no more actual Sinatra sightings, but Vida at the Fontainebleau offers a Sunday brunch with a roving bloody mary cart. Choose from a few of Sinatra's favorites on the menu including the Frankie’s Delight petite pizza ($20) and Vesuvius Sinatra.

Steak at StripSteak The Fontainbleu

Dinner. Back in the day, celebrities didn't eat kale. To channel Sinatra properly, order a 50-ounce Australian wagyu tomahawk for $150 at Stripsteak by Michael Mina. Also available this month, you can indulge Sinatra-style with the hotel's Sapphire Noir chocolate and wine pairing experience. Every Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Stripsteak guests will have the opportunity to taste three different wine varietals from different continents, each paired with Fontainebleau’s exclusive dark chocolate blend, Sapphire Noir. The cost is $25 per person.