The Five Best Football Watch Party Brunches

During football season, root for your favorite team while sipping bottomless mimosas and digging into French toast lollipops and hangover sandwiches. From Brickell to Wynwood, Midtown, and Aventura, these five restaurants serve Sunday brunch while screening weekly games.

Courtesy of American Social

1. American Social. Keep your eyes glued to American Social's TV screens while enjoying brunch, which begins at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Menu highlights include strawberry French toast, cast-iron blueberry pancakes, chicken and waffles, and a breakfast sandwich stuffed with smoked beef brisket, a fried egg, bloody mary sauce, and Gruyère. In addition, the restaurant offers bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and rosé ($25 to $35). 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com.

Courtesy of the Butcher Shop

2. Butcher Shop. Catch a game while downing the ultimate brunch dish: the Butcher Burger Benedict, topped with meat, sautéed spinach, and savory hollandaise. Plus, during brunch — which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — sip $20 bottomless mimosas, white sangria, and bloody igors, the Butcher Shop's take on a classic bloody mary, made with premium vodka, tomato juice, Tabasco sauce, celery salt, green olives, and black pepper. 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com.