The Five Best Football Watch Party Brunches

During football season, root for your favorite team while sipping bottomless mimosas and digging into French toast lollipops and hangover sandwiches. From Brickell to Wynwood, Midtown, and Aventura, these five restaurants serve Sunday brunch while screening weekly games.
1. American Social. Keep your eyes glued to American Social's TV screens while enjoying brunch, which begins at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Menu highlights include strawberry French toast, cast-iron blueberry pancakes, chicken and waffles, and a breakfast sandwich stuffed with smoked beef brisket, a fried egg, bloody mary sauce, and Gruyère. In addition, the restaurant offers bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and rosé ($25 to $35). 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com.
2. Butcher Shop. Catch a game while downing the ultimate brunch dish: the Butcher Burger Benedict, topped with meat, sautéed spinach, and savory hollandaise. Plus, during brunch — which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — sip $20 bottomless mimosas, white sangria, and bloody igors, the Butcher Shop's take on a classic bloody mary, made with premium vodka, tomato juice, Tabasco sauce, celery salt, green olives, and black pepper. 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com.
3. Batch Gastropub. Football and $20 bottomless booze? Brickell's Batch Gastropub, which hosts Sunday brunch beginning at 10 a.m., screens games while pouring ginger peach sangria. Brunch items include churros dipped in Guinness stout-infused chocolate and hangover hash layered with brisket burger meat, house-smoked cheddar, poached eggs, and mounds of crisp Yukon potatoes. Bottomless drinks, including sangria, mimosas, and bellinis, have a two-hour cap. 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com.
4. Rok:Brgr. The burger joint, known for its popular Sunday Social Brunch, offers live music, $12 mimosas, a menu filled with sweet and savory comfort food, and enough TV screens to catch the game no matter where you're seated. Be sure to order one of two hangover sandwiches: One is stuffed with an over-easy egg, maple-peppered bacon, sriracha aioli, tomato, avocado, and American cheese on a multigrain bun; the second features meatloaf, crisp onion strings, and cheddar cheese on toasted ciabatta. Then go for the French toast sticks doused in cinnamon and maple creme, or chicken and waffles drizzled in bourbon-maple syrup ($10 and up). Brunch runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Various locations; rokbrgr.com.
5. Tap 42. During football season, cozy up near the bar and enjoy $20 bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha's Floridian beer. In addition, the restaurant's weekly brunch, which runs every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will keep you filled with flame-grilled chicken wings ($13.50), bacon and sweet corn guacamole ($13.50), banana French toast ($14.50), and the hangover sandwich — avocado, a sunny-side-up egg, hash browns, and truffle aioli on a toasted challah bun ($15.50). Various locations; tap42.com.
