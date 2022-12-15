The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital

If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood.
That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
According to a trio of Everglades City residents — Holly Dudley, Kelly Kirk, and Carrie Doxsee — the festival dates back to the early 1970s when local fishermen hosted a cookout to raise money for playground equipment.
Today, the Everglades Seafood Festival's new directors tell New Times they are passionate about continuing that mission, working year round to organize the nonprofit event. Their goal: raise money for the surrounding community while simultaneously offering Floridians and visitors a rare opportunity to sample the bounty of Florida's seafood in one place.
"Over the last 50 years, the festival has grown from a handful of fishermen raising money for our schools to a huge event that attracts thousands of visitors," explains Dudley. "As locals born and raised, we wanted to take this on and save it. This festival is really important for our area. The people look forward to it all year, and all the funds go back into the community."
The Florida Stone Crabbers Association (FLSCA) will host the event for the second year in a row. Founded in May 2020, the nonprofit organization serves to unite and advocate for stone crab fishermen, work that aligns perfectly with the festival’s mission to support the region's local fishermen.
"This year, the festival will also be donating funds to support Florida fishermen impacted by Hurricane Ian," adds Dudley. "It wasn't just homes and businesses that were flooded, but boats and equipment were lost, as well. That's why it's important for us to allocate funds from our 2023 festival to help the victims and commercial fishermen rebuild."
It's that lure of fresh seafood that draws an estimated 50,000 people who are expected to converge on the small town for the three-day event that includes carnival rides, live music, and local artists, adds Dudley.
This year, more than 200 food vendors will offer a variety of seafood, from the familiar stone crabs, grouper, blue crab, and shrimp to more exotic catches like frogs' legs, gator, and mullet. The only requirement: Local seafood must come from the surrounding waters or the Gulf of Mexico.
Expect food to be served in all manner of traditional recipes, including an Everglades gumbo and a unique Old Florida dish known as swamp cabbage with the heart of the cabbage palm (sabal palmetto), the official state tree of Florida. The cabbage is often boiled down and cooked with tomatoes, jalapeño, and bacon and seasoned with sugar, garlic, and thyme.
In addition to a wide variety of fresh seafood served up by local fishermen and restaurants, the 2023 festival also will feature hundreds of arts and crafts booths; a carnival; and live country music and bluegrass throughout the weekend.
"One thing we do pride ourselves on is that this festival is about the community at large," sums up Dudley. "The three of us have been attending this festival our whole lives and we want to make sure people who are coming from far away can experience the special local delicacies that come out of our local waters while supporting those that make it possible."
The 53rd annual Everglades Seafood Festival will take place Friday, February 17, through Sunday, February 19, 2023, outside Everglades City Hall, where attendees revel in Southern-inspired live music, creative works from local artists, cold beverages, carnival rides, and — of course — plenty of fresh seafood.
Friday night admission is free for all ages. Weekend admission Saturday and Sunday is a $5 per person minimum donation for adults. Children and residents of Everglades City, Chokoloskee, and Copeland receive free admission Friday through Sunday. Beverages and carnival ride tickets are cash only, and ATMs will be onsite.
Everglades Seafood Festival. 102 Copeland Ave N., Everglades City; 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, February 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 18, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 19. $5 minimum admission for adults; EvergladesSeafoodFestival-2023.com.