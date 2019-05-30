Drink Around the World at Drink Miami Hostel

For many people, world travel is a dream. Now, add drinking around the globe and you have the makings of a real bucket list. Of course, most of us don't have the time or money to fly off to Italy for a negroni, Brazil for a caipirinha, or Spain for a proper gin and tonic — but there is a way to experience the world's best libations without leaving town: Drink Miami Hostel.

For the fourth year running, guests will be provided with a passport good for one virtual first-class voyage around the world. Credentials in hand, you'll be able to sample more than 50 spirits brands, each taking up residence at the Freehand Miami for one glorious afternoon of cocktails and exploration on Saturday, June 1.

Drink Miami Hostel cofounder Gabe Urrutia says this year's event will be the biggest yet with the most cocktails in a footprint that goes beyond the Freehand itself. "We’re taking over the Freehand in its entirety, all of the courtyard and garden areas outside, as well as the upstairs of 27 Restaurant. This continues our commitment to highlighting the best spirits and beer Miami has to offer.“

Each brand — including favorites like Grey Goose, Ilegal Mezcal, Tito’s Vodka, Casamigos, Monkey Shoulder, Flor de Cana, Bacardi, Sipsmith Gin, Botran, Writer’s Tears, Montelobos, Veza Sur, Coconut Cartel, Q Mixers, Redemption Rye, Campari, Plymouth Gin, Ketel One, Jagermeister, and Chinola — are tasked with not only creating a cocktail, but turning their particular space into a fully formed experience. This year, spirits brands will go all out, with Campari creating a complete tour of Italy in the garden just outside 27 Restaurant and Coconut Cartel inviting imbibers to a daytime disco complete with disco ball, golden palm fronds, and a light installation by Miami-based multidimensional artist Haiiileen.

Other experiences to watch out for include "cafecito at Abuela's house" by Veza Sur Brewing and "upstairs at 27" featuring Absolut Elyx, Smooth Ambler, Avion, Lillet, and Jameson.

Drink Miami Hostel. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Freehand Miami; 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $60 to $100 at drinkmiami.com.