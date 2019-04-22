 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami
Courtesy of Zuma

The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami

Maureen Aimee Mariano, Laine Doss | April 22, 2019 | 8:59am
AA

Raw fish and vinegar-rich rice are two simple ingredients that revolutionized the worldwide food industry. Nowadays it’s a bit more complex than just a means of preserving fish in fermented rice. It’s become an art form in which master itamaes spend decades perfecting the craft of sushi-making.

You’ll see these chefs at a number of sushi bars that dot the city’s landscape. But with so many fish-focused eateries, which ones are a cut above the rest?

Here are Miami’s ten best sushi-centric spots offering out-of-this-world omakase (chef’s choice) menus, wildly creative sushi rolls, plump hand rolls, and freshly sliced sashimi for every kind of palate and budget, all available without a passport.

The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami
Courtesy Naoe

Naoe


661 Brickell Key Dr., Miami
305-947-6263
naoemiami.com


Kevin Cory is your host and sushi chef at this intimate restaurant named on Forbes Travel Guide's "Five-Star" list. This reservation-only spot serves omakase dinners using fish flown in overnight from Japan. The chef's-choice menu ($220 per person plus 20 percent service charge and sales tax) takes two to three hours to savor, and people allergic to mushrooms, eggs, seaweed, fish, shellfish, rice, raw foods, vinegar, smoked foods, alcohol, salt, sugar, legumes, nuts, seeds, or gluten cannot be accommodated. Otherwise, relax and enjoy the ride. Everything — from the sake to the wasabi — is made with meticulous care. Reservations are required, and children under 12 are not permitted.

Related Stories

The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in MiamiEXPAND
billwisserphoto.com

Makoto


9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-864-8600
makoto-restaurant.com


An ultrachic vibe and A-list clientele might yield comparisons to Nobu, Katsuya, Naoe, and other swank spots in Miami, but Makoto sets the gold standard for sushi. Led by Iron Chef alum Makoto Okuwa, Stephen Starr’s Bal Harbour restaurant is faultless in its preparation and presentation of immaculate cuts of sushi and innovative interpretations of the chef's native cuisine. Bites not to be missed are Japanese fatty tuna ($20), sweet shrimp ($14), and cured Japanese mackerel ($10). Maki roll highlights include soft-shell crab tempura ($17), with tobiko, avocado, scallion, and asparagus, and the Vegan Stephen ($12), packed with tempura zucchini, avocado, roasted red pepper, eggplant, and kanpyo squash. Regardless of your choice, the sushi and sashimi come vibrant and fresh — a stark contrast to the dark hues of the decor.

The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami
Courtesy of Zuma

Zuma


270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com


An izakaya that serves much more than sushi in the form of edible art, Zuma offers a flavorful fine-dining experience with robata-grilled plates and full-bodied lobster and steak dishes. Dining at the Epic Hotel’s ground-floor eatery can leave a big hole in your wallet, so make the most of your visit by going for weekend brunch. Ninety-five bucks (or more depending upon which buffet option you choose) gets you downtown’s freshest sashimi and sushi. Delight in rolls containing Alaskan king crab, spicy tuna, freshwater eel, and yellowtail, to name a few. Other Asian-inspired dishes and delectable desserts are can’t-misses as well, but the main event is sushi. So keep your eyes on the prize.

The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami
billwisserphoto.com

Nobu Miami


4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3232
noburestaurants.com/miami


Despite the sprawling space, Nobu Matsuhisa's restaurant is surprisingly intimate. Grab a seat at the sushi bar, where one of more than a half-dozen itamae will walk you through an expansive list of expertly curated nigiri that ranges from Santa Barbara sea urchin ($10.50) to A5 Wagyu beef ($18). Better yet, let the chef choose your dinner with the Nobu special ($100) or a full-blown omakase experience ($150 and up).

Ikura
Ikura
Courtesy of ChatChow TV

Myumi at 1-800-Lucky


143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1-800-lucky.com


Fancier sushi bars exist in the Magic City, but few have the same heart as this experience. Myumi opened in the wildly popular Wynwood food hall 1-800-Lucky with a more accessible menu that fares as well as the eatery's original omakase concept. Here, enjoy a rotating lineup of hand rolls. The selections change daily based on the availability of fish, but offerings start at $6 for spicy tuna and can soar to $18 for toro, the fatty belly meat of bluefin tuna.

The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami
Bien / Showa Hospitality

Hiden


313 NW 25th St., Miami
hidenmiami.com


Step to the back of Wynwood's Taco Stand to find a hidden copper door. Enter a secret code on a silver keyboard to access Hiden. A $170 reservation will get you 15 courses of fish flown overnight from Japan. Reservations can be made only through Tock, an upscale version of OpenTable. A few hours before arrival, diners receive entry codes, directions, and instructions that the restaurant is "hidden." Half the fun is trying to find the place — until you taste the first heavenly morsel and you're transported to nirvana.

Itame
Itame
Photo by Andrea Lorena

Itame at St. Roch Market


140 NE 39th St., Miami
786-542-8977
miami.strochmarket.com


This stand inside the Design District's upscale food hall serves owner Fernando Chang's spin on Japanese-Peruvian food. Choose from nigiri and sashimi items jazzed up with surprising ingredients such as guava and ají amarillo. The result is a bright take on sushi in colors of the rainbow ($9 to $15).

The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami
Courtesy of Yakko-San

Yakko-San


3881 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
305-947-0064
yakko-san.com


The days of Hiro’s Yakko-San’s original, unassuming 65-seater on West Dixie Highway are long gone, but since opening, the much larger, more refined location on 163rd Street has become a go-to spot for late-night dining in North Miami Beach. Chef Hiroshi Shigetomi translates the same creativity and deliciousness to an upgraded menu, which also includes a full liquor list and sushi component. The crispy bok choy ($6.50), deep-fried and served with garlic-soy dressing, is a must-eat appetizer. If you don’t know whether to try the hamachi tataki jalapeño roll ($11.50), made with eel, avocado, cucumber, and tempura flakes, or the rainbow roll ($12), a trifecta of tuna, salmon, and shrimp, order both and take your time. After all, Yakko-San doesn't close till 3 a.m.

Sushi by Bou
Sushi by Bou
Courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Sushi by Bou


1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-922-9195
sushibybou.com


Michael Sinensky and Erika London's company Simple Venue partnered with chef David Bouhadana to open a four-seat sushi bar inside Gianni Versace's former mansion. Land a hard-to-get reservation and you'll enjoy an hourlong omakase experience that could include skipjack tuna crowned with shredded ginger and chive, Santa Barbara sea urchin, or fatty tuna with pickled fresh wasabi. It's the chef's choice, so sit back and enjoy. Don't forget to pay a visit to Mr. Sake, a vending machine that offers three-ounce pours of rare varieties for $10 each.

The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in MiamiEXPAND
Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

Pubbelly Sushi


Various locations
pubbellyglobal.com


The Pubbelly Boys continue to make a splash with their sushi stunner, Pubbelly Sushi. They take classics such as tempura shrimp to new heights and present a rock shrimp tempura roll ($16) with avocado, mango, and tuna tartare, smothered in tobanjan aioli. Other next-level rolls include a Wagyu beef tartare roll ($16) with avocado, gochujang mustard, and a poached egg, and the "I Am Salmon" ($16), made with salmon, shichimi soy paper, chives, red onion, and wasabi aioli. 

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >