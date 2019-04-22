The Ten Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami

Raw fish and vinegar-rich rice are two simple ingredients that revolutionized the worldwide food industry. Nowadays it’s a bit more complex than just a means of preserving fish in fermented rice. It’s become an art form in which master itamaes spend decades perfecting the craft of sushi-making.

You’ll see these chefs at a number of sushi bars that dot the city’s landscape. But with so many fish-focused eateries, which ones are a cut above the rest?

Here are Miami’s ten best sushi-centric spots offering out-of-this-world omakase (chef’s choice) menus, wildly creative sushi rolls, plump hand rolls, and freshly sliced sashimi for every kind of palate and budget, all available without a passport.

Courtesy Naoe

Naoe

661 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

305-947-6263

naoemiami.com



Kevin Cory is your host and sushi chef at this intimate restaurant named on Forbes Travel Guide's "Five-Star" list. This reservation-only spot serves omakase dinners using fish flown in overnight from Japan. The chef's-choice menu ($220 per person plus 20 percent service charge and sales tax) takes two to three hours to savor, and people allergic to mushrooms, eggs, seaweed, fish, shellfish, rice, raw foods, vinegar, smoked foods, alcohol, salt, sugar, legumes, nuts, seeds, or gluten cannot be accommodated. Otherwise, relax and enjoy the ride. Everything — from the sake to the wasabi — is made with meticulous care. Reservations are required, and children under 12 are not permitted.

Makoto

9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

305-864-8600

makoto-restaurant.com



An ultrachic vibe and A-list clientele might yield comparisons to Nobu, Katsuya, Naoe, and other swank spots in Miami, but Makoto sets the gold standard for sushi. Led by Iron Chef alum Makoto Okuwa, Stephen Starr’s Bal Harbour restaurant is faultless in its preparation and presentation of immaculate cuts of sushi and innovative interpretations of the chef's native cuisine. Bites not to be missed are Japanese fatty tuna ($20), sweet shrimp ($14), and cured Japanese mackerel ($10). Maki roll highlights include soft-shell crab tempura ($17), with tobiko, avocado, scallion, and asparagus, and the Vegan Stephen ($12), packed with tempura zucchini, avocado, roasted red pepper, eggplant, and kanpyo squash. Regardless of your choice, the sushi and sashimi come vibrant and fresh — a stark contrast to the dark hues of the decor.

Courtesy of Zuma

Zuma

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-577-0277

zumarestaurant.com



An izakaya that serves much more than sushi in the form of edible art, Zuma offers a flavorful fine-dining experience with robata-grilled plates and full-bodied lobster and steak dishes. Dining at the Epic Hotel’s ground-floor eatery can leave a big hole in your wallet, so make the most of your visit by going for weekend brunch. Ninety-five bucks (or more depending upon which buffet option you choose) gets you downtown’s freshest sashimi and sushi. Delight in rolls containing Alaskan king crab, spicy tuna, freshwater eel, and yellowtail, to name a few. Other Asian-inspired dishes and delectable desserts are can’t-misses as well, but the main event is sushi. So keep your eyes on the prize.

Nobu Miami

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3232

noburestaurants.com/miami



Despite the sprawling space, Nobu Matsuhisa's restaurant is surprisingly intimate. Grab a seat at the sushi bar, where one of more than a half-dozen itamae will walk you through an expansive list of expertly curated nigiri that ranges from Santa Barbara sea urchin ($10.50) to A5 Wagyu beef ($18). Better yet, let the chef choose your dinner with the Nobu special ($100) or a full-blown omakase experience ($150 and up).

Ikura Courtesy of ChatChow TV

Myumi at 1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-768-9826

1-800-lucky.com



Fancier sushi bars exist in the Magic City, but few have the same heart as this experience. Myumi opened in the wildly popular Wynwood food hall 1-800-Lucky with a more accessible menu that fares as well as the eatery's original omakase concept. Here, enjoy a rotating lineup of hand rolls. The selections change daily based on the availability of fish, but offerings start at $6 for spicy tuna and can soar to $18 for toro, the fatty belly meat of bluefin tuna.

Bien / Showa Hospitality

Hiden

313 NW 25th St., Miami

hidenmiami.com



Step to the back of Wynwood's Taco Stand to find a hidden copper door. Enter a secret code on a silver keyboard to access Hiden. A $170 reservation will get you 15 courses of fish flown overnight from Japan. Reservations can be made only through Tock, an upscale version of OpenTable. A few hours before arrival, diners receive entry codes, directions, and instructions that the restaurant is "hidden." Half the fun is trying to find the place — until you taste the first heavenly morsel and you're transported to nirvana.

Itame Photo by Andrea Lorena

Itame at St. Roch Market

140 NE 39th St., Miami

786-542-8977

miami.strochmarket.com



This stand inside the Design District's upscale food hall serves owner Fernando Chang's spin on Japanese-Peruvian food. Choose from nigiri and sashimi items jazzed up with surprising ingredients such as guava and ají amarillo . The result is a bright take on sushi in colors of the rainbow ($9 to $15).

Courtesy of Yakko-San

Yakko-San

3881 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

305-947-0064

yakko-san.com



The days of Hiro’s Yakko-San’s original, unassuming 65-seater on West Dixie Highway are long gone, but since opening, the much larger, more refined location on 163rd Street has become a go-to spot for late-night dining in North Miami Beach. Chef Hiroshi Shigetomi translates the same creativity and deliciousness to an upgraded menu, which also includes a full liquor list and sushi component. The crispy bok choy ($6.50), deep-fried and served with garlic-soy dressing, is a must-eat appetizer. If you don’t know whether to try the hamachi tataki jalapeño roll ($11.50), made with eel, avocado, cucumber, and tempura flakes, or the rainbow roll ($12), a trifecta of tuna, salmon, and shrimp, order both and take your time. After all, Yakko-San doesn't close till 3 a.m.

Sushi by Bou Courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Sushi by Bou

1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-922-9195

sushibybou.com



Michael Sinensky and Erika London's company Simple Venue partnered with chef David Bouhadana to open a four-seat sushi bar inside Gianni Versace's former mansion. Land a hard-to-get reservation and you'll enjoy an hourlong omakase experience that could include skipjack tuna crowned with shredded ginger and chive, Santa Barbara sea urchin, or fatty tuna with pickled fresh wasabi. It's the chef's choice, so sit back and enjoy. Don't forget to pay a visit to Mr. Sake, a vending machine that offers three-ounce pours of rare varieties for $10 each.

EXPAND Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

Pubbelly Sushi

Various locations

pubbellyglobal.com



The Pubbelly Boys continue to make a splash with their sushi stunner, Pubbelly Sushi. They take classics such as tempura shrimp to new heights and present a rock shrimp tempura roll ($16) with avocado, mango, and tuna tartare, smothered in tobanjan aioli. Other next-level rolls include a Wagyu beef tartare roll ($16) with avocado, gochujang mustard, and a poached egg, and the "I Am Salmon" ($16), made with salmon, shichimi soy paper, chives, red onion, and wasabi aioli.