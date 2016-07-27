Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Miami

The Ten Best Seafood Restaurants in Miami

and March 15, 2023 9:00AM

Captain Jim's
Captain Jim's Photo by Michael Campina
From Biscayne Bay to the Atlantic Ocean, Miami's glorious proximity to open waters puts the city on the map as a prime destination for seafood and summer vibes year-round.

You can get both here, but selecting the best seafood places is no easy task. This coastal metropolis boasts an abundance of eateries that offer delightful sea treasures. Fresh fish? Check. Stone crab and lobster? Double check. Oysters, shrimp, and mussels? Yes, to all three.

So where do seafood-loving locals and out-of-towners go to get their seafood fix in the Magic City? Well, we all have our favorites. But there’s nothing like cracking into giant claws and discovering the sweetest meat at South Beach’s century-old institution, Joe’s Stone Crab, or digging into a fresh-catch fried fish sandwich at longtime North Miami favorite Captain Jim’s.

Listed alphabetically, here are Miami’s top spots for finding the ocean’s bounty on a plate.
click to enlarge
Captain Jim's Seafood photo

Captain Jim’s Seafood Market & Restaurant

12950 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami
305-892-2812
captainjimsmiami.com
When Captain Jim’s Seafood Market owner Jim Hanson realized his distribution center for fresh-caught local fish could do equally well as a restaurant, he opened the eponymous eatery in 1996. It wasn’t long before people were lining up, ready to taste some of the freshest fish in Miami. Today, this beloved North Miami go-to for all things seafood and stone crabs is operated under the direction of La Camaronera's David Garcia, who continues to source fresh catches from the same fishing boats his family has used for decades. The menu covers everything fish lovers crave, be it finned or shellfish, prepared as soups (there's lobster bisque and New England clam chowder) and salads (mahi Caesar anyone?), between buns, or even over pasta. The day's catch — often mahi, hogfish, grouper, or snapper — is best when served as a sandwich. Don't miss Dave's Gulf Coast-sourced Buffalo shrimp, tossed in a homemade Buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese, or the longtime favorite krab salad, imitation crab meat tossed in a seasoned mayo, an original recipe from Captain Jim's early days.
click to enlarge
Seafood with a river view
Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill photo

Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill

400 NW N River Dr., Miami
305-371-4107
casablancaseafood.com
Delectable ocean eats, perfect views of the Miami River, and more than two decades of experience in commercial fishing — the slogan “fresh from our boats to your table" is pretty accurate — lands Casablanca on almost any seafood-focused list in the 305. Here, you can dine alfresco and soak up a Miami sunrise or sunset, as the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And if you don’t have time for a sit-down meal, visit the adjoining fish market to try your hand at cooking up the day's fresh catch.
click to enlarge
Charcoal-grilled octopus at Milos
Estiatorio Milos photo

Estiatorio Milos

730 First St., Miami Beach
305-604-6800
estiatoriomilos.com
Some of the most pristine seafood can be found at Estiatorio Milos, renowned for its exceptional take on Grecian cuisine with an always fresh selection of Mediterranean fish known to be flown in overnight from countries like Greece, Spain, and Portugal. The restaurant itself is an opulent, undersea world with glistening details and laid-back vibes, where you’ll have the chance to feast on not-so-average catches like milokopi, fagri, loup de mer, and dorado. The seafood here doesn’t come cheap, but you can’t find it like this anywhere else in Miami.
click to enlarge
Fresh whole fish at Garcia's
Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market photo

Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market

398 NW N. River Dr., Miami
305-375-0765
garciasmiami.com
Part restaurant, part fish market, Garcia’s has been serving some of the best seafood sandwiches in Miami since the 1960s. The unrivaled views of the Miami River and fresh seafood caught daily give Miamians a taste of the Florida Keys a little closer to home, especially via hearty, handheld fish sandwiches made with favorites like locally caught snapper or mahi-mahi. If you're especially hungry, go beyond the sandwich bun for Garcia's grouper-topped Caesar salad, octopus grilled to perfection, whole fried hogfish, or spicy conch salad —and don't forget to throw in a slice of homemade key lime pie for dessert. 
click to enlarge
Joe's Stone Crab dinner selections
Joe's Stone Crab photo

Joe’s Stone Crab

11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-0365
joesstonecrab.com
No stone-crab season or visit to Miami is complete without a trip to South Florida’s most famous restaurant, still family-run by descendants of Joseph Weiss, the "Joe" of Joe’s Stone Crab. Since its opening in 1913, Joe’s has remained consistent in quality, genuine hospitality, and — of course — its stellar seasonal selection of stone crab claws. Joe's also offers more ocean-sourced fare, from mahi-mahi, ginger salmon, and sea scallops to seafood paella, crab cakes, and fried lobster tail.
click to enlarge
Fresh seafood at La Camaronera
Photo by Marisa Matluck

La Camaronera Seafood Joint & Fish Market

1952 W. Flagler St., Miami
305-642-3322
lacamaronera.com
La Camaronera is Flagler’s classic neighborhood fish-fry joint, the kind of old-fashioned, strip-mall seafood spot that serves no-frill favorites at reasonable prices. Specialties include La Camaronera’s famous fried shrimp, which you can order alone, as part of a combo meal with yellow rice and tostones, or in a sandwich. From conch fritters to coconut cream pie, these Cuban dishes are good enough to warrant regular visits.
click to enlarge
Whole grilled daurade from Lure Fishbar
Lure Fishbar photo

Lure Fish Bar

1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-4550
lurefishbar.com
This New York-based restaurant lures in an eclectic mix of clientele, from business professionals to tourists and fashionable folks looking for an exemplary seafood feast in a nautical-themed setting. Located inside Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Lure serves seafood standouts such as jumbo lump crabcakes and seared diver sea scallops. The vast sea of oyster options offers picks from coast to coast, and a stellar sushi program presents a well-stacked roster of innovative creations.
click to enlarge
Oysters on the half shell
Mignonette photo

Mignonette

210 NE 18th St., Miami
305-374-4635
mignonettemiami.com
Edgewater’s Mignonette is both plain and fancy. Its humble interior belies its high-quality menu, divided into sections "Plain" and "Fancy." Although they’re anything but plain, some entrées in the former category include crispy skin snapper or scallops with beurre blanc and vegetables. If your bank account allows, order the "Fancy" Mignonette tower that gets you a plethora of fresh ocean finds, including oysters, clams, shrimp and crab cocktails, lobster tail, and king crab legs.
click to enlarge
Stiltsville's tackle box of treasures
Stiltsville Fish Bar photo

Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
786-401-5254
stiltsvillefishbar.com
Sunset Harbour's Stiltsville Fish Bar, housed inside a quaint 1940's structure, is the perfect nautically inspired space to enjoy some of Miami's best seafood. Here, just-caught fish are displayed in a bathtub filled with ice and vintage tackle boxes are used to serve raw bar picks like oysters, Florida lobster tail, royal red shrimp, and local snapper ceviche. Try the fish wings — the oft-forgotten part of the catch — served with a chili lime hot sauce and fresh limes.
click to enlarge
The River Oyster Bar photo

The River Oyster Bar

33 SE Seventh St., Miami
305-530-1915
therivermiami.com
For oyster fans, the River Seafood Oyster Bar is a little piece of heaven in the heart of Miami. This refined neighborhood spot specializes in classic seafood cuisine with a modern twist, using the freshest local products available and items from around the world. A glorious raw bar offers hand-shucked, cold-water oysters, ceviches, and fresh catches. This pristine seafood, carefully crafted cocktails, and a substantial wine list make this place a Brickell favorite for lunch, dinner, and happy hour.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna
Maureen Aimee Mariano is a freelance food writer for Miami New Times. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism from the University of Florida before making her way back to the 305, the city that first fueled her insatiable appetite.
Contact: Maureen Aimee Mariano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami Music Week

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation