The Seven Most Festive Holiday Cocktails in Miami

Twenty-twenty has been a doozy. So if a stiff drink has made its way to the top of your Christmas list, South Florida's bartenders are eager to make like Santa's elves, shaking up whimsical tipples that are sure to revive your yuletide spirit.
From creamy frozen coquito to holiday-themed martinis, here are Miami's most festive holiday libations.
American Social690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
Dust off your Santa hat and head to American Social for the refreshing "Sleigh My Name" ($14), an herbaceous sipper made of vodka and chartreuse paired with fresh cranberries and a sprig of rosemary. Patrons can also enjoy frozen coquito served in a tiki mug, and a chai old fashioned made with chai tea syrup and walnut bitters ($14 each).
Coyo TacoVarious locations
coyo-taco.com
Swap the store-bought eggnog and opt for some zesty horchata from Coyo instead. Spiked with Havana Club rum and brimming with cinnamon goodness, the traditional Mexican rice drink can be enjoyed alongside tacos onsite for $7 a glass or shared at home by purchasing a half-gallon jug to-go ($25). Orders can be placed online for takeout or delivery from any of Coyo's South Florida locations; the horchata is available through New Year's Day.
The Deck at Island Gardens888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com
This year the waterfront destination's seasonal offerings include the "Jolly Nightcap," made from Baileys Irish Cream, vodka, and raspberry and chocolate sauces ($18); and the cranberry old fashioned, stirred with Crown Royal, fresh cranberry juice, lime, and a sprig of rosemary ($18).
Lapidus Bar in the Ritz-Carlton South Beach1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
786-276-4000
ritzcarlton.com
Cozy up to the lobby bar inside the Ritz-Carlton for a chilled glass of coquito ($18). Served inside a coupe, the coquito is made rich with Havana Club añejo, condensed milk, coconut, and anisette. It's the perfect boozy reward after a long day of holiday shopping on Lincoln Road.
Miami's Vice Canteen inside the Lincoln Eatery723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
305-695-8700
thelincolneatery.com
Eggnog fans should head to Miami's Vice Canteen in the Lincoln Eatery for an extra-boozy version of the holiday treat. Crème anglaise meets a trio of brandy, rum, and bourbon, making for a robust finish. Just one of these'll have you rockin' around the Christmas tree ($11).
The Mighty2224 Coral Way, Miami
305-748-0388
themightymiami.com
Spontaneous kisses under the mistletoe being an obvious no-go this holiday season, why not pucker up to a "Mistletoe Martini" instead? This ruby-hued drink combines candy-cane syrup, vodka, and lime and is then festooned with fresh cranberries and a sugared rim ($12). For something more traditional, try an iced Irish coffee, made with cold brew, Tullamore Dew, and Kahlúa and topped with whipped cream ($12).
Phuc Yea7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-602-3710
phucyea.com
Decked out in floor-to-ceiling holiday decorations, Phuc Yea the place where Santa would stop for a nightcap after a long day of toymaking. The Viet-Cajun eatery offers a limited-edition "Merry Phucing Christmas" cocktail menu, whose offerings include the "Drink Up Grinches," a seasonal riff on a classic cosmo that's prepared with pickled cranberry, Bombay gin, Cocchi Americano, and mandarin liqueur and topped off with fizzy cava ($15). Other options include frozen coquito ($15) and sangria served in a Santa mug ($15).
