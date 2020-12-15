The Seven Most Festive Holiday Cocktails in Miami

Twenty-twenty has been a doozy. So if a stiff drink has made its way to the top of your Christmas list, South Florida's bartenders are eager to make like Santa's elves, shaking up whimsical tipples that are sure to revive your yuletide spirit.

From creamy frozen coquito to holiday-themed martinis, here are Miami's most festive holiday libations.

Sleigh My Name Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social 690 SW First Ct., Miami

americansocialbar.com



Dust off your Santa hat and head to American Social for the refreshing "Sleigh My Name" ($14), an herbaceous sipper made of vodka and chartreuse paired with fresh cranberries and a sprig of rosemary. Patrons can also enjoy frozen coquito served in a tiki mug, and a chai old fashioned made with chai tea syrup and walnut bitters ($14 each).

EXPAND Swap your store-bought eggnog for some spiked horchata this holiday season Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco Various locations

coyo-taco.com



Swap the store-bought eggnog and opt for some zesty horchata from Coyo instead. Spiked with Havana Club rum and brimming with cinnamon goodness, the traditional Mexican rice drink can be enjoyed alongside tacos onsite for $7 a glass or shared at home by purchasing a half-gallon jug to-go ($25). Orders can be placed online for takeout or delivery from any of Coyo's South Florida locations; the horchata is available through New Year's Day.

Festive offerings with a view at the Deck. Photo courtesy of the Deck

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

islandgardens.com



This year the waterfront destination's seasonal offerings include the "Jolly Nightcap," made from Baileys Irish Cream, vodka, and raspberry and chocolate sauces ($18); and the cranberry old fashioned, stirred with Crown Royal, fresh cranberry juice, lime, and a sprig of rosemary ($18).

EXPAND 'Tis coquito season at the Ritz-Carlton Photo courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Lapidus Bar in the Ritz-Carlton South Beach 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

ritzcarlton.com



Cozy up to the lobby bar inside the Ritz-Carlton for a chilled glass of coquito ($18). Served inside a coupe, the coquito is made rich with Havana Club añejo, condensed milk, coconut, and anisette. It's the perfect boozy reward after a long day of holiday shopping on Lincoln Road.

Is it even Christmas without eggnog? Photo courtesy of the Dana Agency

Miami's Vice Canteen inside the Lincoln Eatery 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

thelincolneatery.com



Eggnog fans should head to Miami's Vice Canteen in the Lincoln Eatery for an extra-boozy version of the holiday treat. Crème anglaise meets a trio of brandy, rum, and bourbon, making for a robust finish. Just one of these'll have you rockin' around the Christmas tree ($11).

Behold the "Mistletoe Martini" Photo courtesy of the Mighty

The Mighty 2224 Coral Way, Miami

themightymiami.com



Spontaneous kisses under the mistletoe being an obvious no-go this holiday season, why not pucker up to a "Mistletoe Martini" instead? This ruby-hued drink combines candy-cane syrup, vodka, and lime and is then festooned with fresh cranberries and a sugared rim ($12). For something more traditional, try an iced Irish coffee, made with cold brew, Tullamore Dew, and Kahlúa and topped with whipped cream ($12).

EXPAND Have a "Merry Phucing Christmas" with a Santa full of sangria at Phuc Yea Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

phucyea.com



Decked out in floor-to-ceiling holiday decorations, Phuc Yea the place where Santa would stop for a nightcap after a long day of toymaking. The Viet-Cajun eatery offers a limited-edition "Merry Phucing Christmas" cocktail menu, whose offerings include the "Drink Up Grinches," a seasonal riff on a classic cosmo that's prepared with pickled cranberry, Bombay gin, Cocchi Americano, and mandarin liqueur and topped off with fizzy cava ($15). Other options include frozen coquito ($15) and sangria served in a Santa mug ($15).