The Salty to Open a New Location: Guess Where!

The Salty is opening a new location in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

The Salty was born as the Salty Donut back in 2015 when cofounders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro sold doughnuts from a vintage camper. Word spread and the couple opened a shop in Wynwood, where lines would form for their creations.

"We were this food-obsessed couple who wanted to take doughnuts to the next level," Rodriguez tells New Times. "And we still think that doughnuts are an unbelievable canvas for interesting things."

Five years later, the Wynwood store has been joined by Salty shops in South Miami and (imminently) Orlando in Florida, as well as a shop in Dallas, Texas.

And now a fifth location is on tap at a site that will be announced via a contest on social media. To wit: Three customers who correctly guess the fifth shop's location will be awarded a $50 Salty gift card.

Oh, and the new Salty shop could be anywhere in the United States.

"We are aiming to get into markets that are growing rapidly but still in its infancy for culinary arts," hints Rodriguez. "Dallas, for example, is a city where it's much easier to do business than Los Angeles or New York, and right now it is appealing to the millennial population with its thriving economy and low cost of living."

Those who'd like to avail themselves of a further clue can do just that by purchasing a special Salty assortment, available at all stores and on Uber Eats through Sunday, December 13: five doughnuts, each representing one of the chain's sites — including the new one.

A passionfruit version will pay homage to Wynwood. A funfetti cake-batter doughnut is a nod to the South Miami location, while Texas is celebrated with a churro-and-dulce-de-leche treat, and the forthcoming Orlando shop (set to open in the next couple of weeks) is represented with an Oreo iteration.

A Margarita doughnut hints at Salty's fifth, undisclosed outlet, slated to open next summer. Filled with lime curd and tequila-infused orange glaze, the doughnut is crowned with torched meringue, salt, and a dehydrated lime chip.

The Salty is also hosting a weekly pop-up on Lincoln Road with El Bagel. Situated on the 700 block of Lincoln Road in front of J. Crew, the pop-up will operate Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature the doughnut shop's original vintage camper, from which Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro sold their first creations in Wynwood in 2015, their debut year.

The Salty Pop-Up on Lincoln Road. 700 block of Lincoln Road, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. saltydonut.com.