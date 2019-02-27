The Cat's Meow Café Brings the Cat Café Concept to Mainland Miami

Last year, wandering around the Shimokitazawa neighborhood of Tokyo, I stumbled across the Cat Cafe Cateriam in a nondescript building in the Japanese capital's bohemian epicenter. As soon as I opened the door, I was greeted by a cheerful young woman who despite the language barrier was able to communicate to me that for ¥500 (around $5), I could hang out with about ten furry felines for 30 minutes.

I paid the fee, slipped off my shoes — as is the custom in Japan — and hung out with the kitty cats. Some were shy, others were playful, and a few couldn't be bothered to feign excitement. I was given toys to entice my cats for hire, and beverages and light snacks were offered for an additional charge. I declined a drink, however, a young Japanese couple that joined me 15 minutes into my feline therapy session did order lattes.

Last year, Miami Beach was introduced to the concept when the Cat Café South Beach opened. While it's Miami-Dade first-ever cat café, the feline playrooms have been popping around in the United States since 2014 with places like Meow Parlour in New York City and Cat Town in Oakland, California.