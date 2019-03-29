Miami's Six Best Party Brunches

No need to wait until the sun goes down to find some of Miami's wildest and most popular parties. Every weekend, a handful of lively restaurants host brunch events comparable to a night at LIV.

From Coral Gables and Midtown to South Beach, Wynwood, and Aventura, you can drink bottomless cocktails, indulge in sweet and fried comfort food, and dance all day at these six spots. Play it safe and call in advance for reservations.

iLov305

1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach



703-641-6505 ilov305.com/miami







Pitbull's recently opened Ocean Drive restaurant, iLov305, hosts See You Next Sunday Brunch & Bottles with live DJs, a special menu, and numerous drink specials. Look out for the sparkling blood orange mojito, blended with prosecco, orange light rum, and muddled mint leaves. Beginning at noon Sundays. Call for reservations.

Page: "You're going to get good food." Courtesy of Lawrence Page

Pink Teacup Villa

1542 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-397-8856

lpthechef.com



South Beach restaurant Pink Teacup Villa, owned by Hustle & Soul's Lawrence Page, hosts a recurring all-day weekend brunch complete with unlimited mimosas, a buffet lineup of Southern comfort food, and nonstop music. Highlights include buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, bourbon barbecue wings, and jumbo fried shrimp with parmesan grits. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Walk-ins only. Brunch buffet costs $38 and includes unlimited mimosas.

EXPAND Courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

nikkibeach.com



Nikki Beach's weekly Sunday buffet brunch includes bottomless cocktails, rosé, and champagne, paired with unlimited bites and lively music and dancing. Make sure to swing by the bloody mary bar too, where you can create your own concoctions. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Brunch costs $50.

EXPAND Courtesy Bagatelle

Bagatelle

220 21st St., Miami Beach

305-704-3900

bagatellemiami.com



Transport yourself to the French Riviera at Bagatelle’s weekly Sunday brunch party. Dig into truffle pizza, a full crudo bar, and European-inspired sweets while sipping rosé-infused cocktails. In midafternoon, the restaurant closes its blinds to create a club-like atmosphere until brunch ends at 6 p.m. Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Courtesy of R House

R House

2727 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-576-0201

rhousewynwood.com



At the Wynwood restaurant's popular weekend drag brunch, savor unlimited small plates brought to your table and continually replenished, as well as a choice of hearty entrées, including cinnamon French toast and truffled skirt steak and eggs. While you dine, watch live drag performances every 15 minutes. Seatings at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch packages start at $40.

EXPAND Courtesy of Tap 42

Tap 42

Various locations

tap42.com



Visit any Tap 42 location, including Coral Gables, Midtown, and Aventura, for the restaurant's weekend brunch, which features drink specials and music. Enjoy favorites like the chicken and waffles; the hangover sandwich with avocado, a sunny-side-up egg, hash browns, and truffle aioli; and the chocolate banana French toast drizzled with warm maple syrup and powdered sugar. In addition to a $20 bottomless drink option, which includes mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha's Floridian beer, the restaurant also pours more than 40 beers on tap. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

