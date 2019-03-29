Miami's Six Best Party Brunches

No need to wait until the sun goes down to find some of Miami's wildest and most popular parties. Every weekend, a handful of lively restaurants host brunch events comparable to a night at LIV.
From Coral Gables and Midtown to South Beach, Wynwood, and Aventura, you can drink bottomless cocktails, indulge in sweet and fried comfort food, and dance all day at these six spots. Play it safe and call in advance for reservations.
iLov305
1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
703-641-6505 ilov305.com/miami
Pitbull's recently opened Ocean Drive restaurant, iLov305, hosts See You Next Sunday Brunch & Bottles with live DJs, a special menu, and numerous drink specials. Look out for the sparkling blood orange mojito, blended with prosecco, orange light rum, and muddled mint leaves. Beginning at noon Sundays. Call for reservations.
Pink Teacup Villa
1542 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-397-8856
lpthechef.com
South Beach restaurant Pink Teacup Villa, owned by Hustle & Soul's Lawrence Page, hosts a recurring all-day weekend brunch complete with unlimited mimosas, a buffet lineup of Southern comfort food, and nonstop music. Highlights include buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, bourbon barbecue wings, and jumbo fried shrimp with parmesan grits. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Walk-ins only. Brunch buffet costs $38 and includes unlimited mimosas.
Nikki Beach
1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
nikkibeach.com
Nikki Beach's weekly Sunday buffet brunch includes bottomless cocktails, rosé, and champagne, paired with unlimited bites and
Bagatelle
220 21st St., Miami Beach
305-704-3900
bagatellemiami.com
Transport yourself to the French Riviera at Bagatelle’s weekly Sunday brunch party. Dig into truffle pizza, a full
R House
2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
At the Wynwood restaurant's popular weekend drag brunch, savor unlimited small plates brought to your table and continually replenished, as well as a choice of hearty entrées, including cinnamon French toast and truffled skirt steak and eggs. While you dine, watch live drag performances every 15 minutes. Seatings at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch packages start at $40.
Tap 42
Various locations
tap42.com
Visit any Tap 42 location, including Coral Gables, Midtown, and Aventura, for the restaurant's weekend brunch, which features drink specials and music. Enjoy favorites like the chicken and waffles; the hangover sandwich with avocado, a sunny-side-up egg, hash browns, and truffle aioli; and the chocolate banana French toast drizzled with warm maple syrup and powdered sugar. In addition to a $20 bottomless drink option, which includes mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha's Floridian beer, the restaurant also pours more than 40 beers on tap. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
If you love to brunch, check out New Times' Out to Brunch. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $70 at ticketfly.com.
