Miami's Seven Best New Brunches

If you're a brunch lover, take note: A lot has changed in Miami's food and drink scene, but we still love to get together for a restful weekend meal (and a little day drinking).

From signature comfort food to boozy specials and Asian and Mediterranean spins on classic items, these new brunch menus are surefire ways to make the most of your Sunday.

Browse the list below for the seven best brunch options to try right now.

EXPAND Brunch options at Fuego y Mar. Photo courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Fuego y Mar at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

786-276-4301

ritzcarlton.com 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach786-276-4301



A pool view and ocean breezes complement the Latin- and Caribbean-inspired treats offered every Sunday at this Ritz-Carlton South Beach restaurant. Choose from raw-bar options, eggs and omelets made to order, fresh shellfish, herb-crusted prime rib, and arroz con pollo. Bottomless bloody marys, mimosas, or bellinis can be added for an additional $25. Brunchgoers enjoy 50 percent off valet service. Brunch costs $65 per person. Served Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Meraki's Greek brunch. Photo courtesy of Stillwater & Co.

Meraki in the Grove 3462 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-254-7079

merakibistro.com 3462 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove786-254-7079

Served indoors or on the Aegean-inspired outdoor terrace, Meraki's newly launched brunch includes a four-cheese omelet made with three eggs and a blend of feta, vlahotiri, mozzarella, and crumbled blue cheese, served with sliced multigrain toast ($10); a banana-walnut Greek yogurt bowl ($10); and poached eggs benedict topped with jumbo lump crab ($13). You can also indulge in shareable mezze such as octopus cakes ($16), honey and sesame cheese puffs ($10), or a hearty dish of lamb chops accompanied by lemon potatoes and grilled vegetables ($20). Pair your choices with a bottle from the selection of Greek natural wines. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Brunch egg dish at Mila. Photo courtesy of Mila Miami

Mila Miami 1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach

786-706-0744

milarestaurant.com 1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach786-706-0744

Head to Mila on Sundays for an Asian-Mediterranean fusion of hot and cold brunch tapas. Shareable dishes include hearts-of-palm ceviche, prime beef robata, a spicy hamachi roll, and broken eggs served with thin-sliced potato chips and pork belly. Among the other items: French toast rolled in puffed rice and drizzled with miso caramel and vanilla whipped cream. Brunch costs $75 per person. Brunch is served Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Pubbelly's brunch spread. Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Various locations

pubbellyglobal.com Various locations

Pubbelly has debuted its first offering of brunch, a list of sweet and savory dishes curated by chef Jose Mendín. Enjoy the Asian twist added to offerings such as Belgian waffles topped with Korean-style fried chicken thighs, kimchi slaw, honey-chili-garlic glaze, and mixed berries. Other highlights: breakfast bao buns packed with poached and pan-seared eggs, chopped bacon, chorizo, avocado-tomatillo salsa, spicy mayo, and sea salt ($12); and a house-made cinnamon roll with yuzu icing, five-spice powder, and lime zest ($5). Brunch cocktails include a drunken café con leche spiked with nigori sake ($14) and a sake bloody mary made with wasabi and fresh lemon juice ($16). Brunch is served at all Pubbelly locations on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

EXPAND Brunch at Tacocraft. Photo courtesy of Tacocraft

Tacocraft Various locations

tacocraft.com Various locations

On this Mexican taquería's brunch menu, find reasonably priced dishes of chicken and churros, topped with Mike's Hot Honey and tequila-infused maple syrup ($18) and skirt steak and eggs served with chimichurri, potato and pepper hash ($18). The old-favorite French toast here is made with brioche, tres leches milk, cinnamon-toast crunch, and caramel and cinnamon whipped cream ($13). For $18, guests can sip bottomless mimosas, sangrias, and spritzers. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Tacocraft locations.

EXPAND Grilled salmon at Tanuki. Photo courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-615-1055

tanukimiami.com 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach305-615-1055

Tanuki offers a weekend brunch feast of sushi and Pan-Asian signature dishes. The meal starts with unlimited choices of appetizers like salmon truffle tiradito, Japanese egg sandwich, and crunchy tuna and shrimp black dragon maki; followed by an entrée choice of short rib curry, grilled salmon, or Singapore noodles. The restaurant's dim sum menu is also available. For dessert: a chef's selection for the table. A bottomless cocktail option can be added for $20. Brunch costs $48 per person and is served Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Sushi at Zuma Miami. Photo by FujiFilmGirl

Zuma Contemporary Japanese Cuisine 70 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-577-0277

zumarestaurant.com 70 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami305-577-0277



At this waterfront eatery downtown, guests are now offered an alcohol-free brunch option on Saturdays ($78). The Asian-fusion menu includes shareable hot and cold appetizer options of robata, sweet corn, wagyu gyoza, glazed pork ribs, and sushi and sashimi selections. One entree is included per guest, and choices include spicy beef tenderloin, vegetable tempura, and baby chicken. Finish it off with a towering dessert platter, a selection of exotic fruits, small pastries, sweet cakes, and light sorbets. For those who wish to partake in alcoholic beverages, Zuma offers Asian-inspired boozy brunches ranging in price from $98 to $398. Brunch is served Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.