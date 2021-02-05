Hello Kitty Truck, Mrs. Balloo, Super Bowl Sunday, and Other Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's Super Bowl weekend, Miami. Watch the game outdoors at one of Miami's restaurants or bars. Plus, Timon Balloo's Mrs. Balloo debuts at the Wharf, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Aventura Mall, and the Biltmore relaunches its famed Sunday Champagne brunch.

EXPAND Seating at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Mrs. Balloo Opens at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Together with Breakwater Hospitality Group, James Beard Award-nominated chef Timon Balloo will debut Mrs. Balloo at the reopened Wharf Fort Lauderdale this weekend. Mrs Balloo is dedicated to chef Balloo’s wife, Marissa, whose homestyle cooking consistently features Asian flavors from Japan, Thailand, and China. At the Wharf, the food truck will feature a variety of poke and sushi bowls, dim sum, and bao buns, including crispy pinko shrimp, pork dumplings, and Asian street corn. Following this weekend’s debut, Mrs. Balloo will be open during the venue’s regular business hours, Thursday through Sunday. 20 W. Last Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfftl.com.

EXPAND Don't miss the Hello Kitty Truck at Aventura Mall. Photo courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Aventura Mall

The mobile Hello Kitty Cafe will kick off its 2021 East Coast tour by rolling back into Miami on Saturday, bringing a new batch of desserts, drinks, souvenirs, and limited-edition collectibles. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the food-and-collectibles truck will be parked outside Aventura Mall near the Slide Tower. Onboard, new items include hand-decorated cookie sets, sprinkle mugs, and Hello Kitty canvas totes. Other best-selling items include stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, and branded lunchboxes. The truck has implemented various COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing markers, frequent disinfecting, and contactless transactions. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; sanrio.com.

EXPAND Bachour's petit gateaux Photo courtesy of Bachour

Baker's Dozen: A Sweets Social at the Doral Yard

This Saturday, spend your afternoon strolling through the Doral Yard and Main Street in Downtown Doral, savoring baked goods from local bakeries and artisans. Participants include Bachour, Bunnie Cakes, Big Dough Cookies, and Lucali Cakes Miami, among others. With an all-inclusive ticket, enjoy samples from the 13 vendors and vote for your top pick. The vendor with the most votes will land a pop-up at the Doral Yard. Plus, bring your pup and stop at Woofgang Bakery for dog-friendly treats. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; thedoralyard.com. Purchase tickets via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Celebrate the Chinese New Year at Hakkasan. Photo courtesy of Hakkasan

Chinese New Year at Hakkasan

Miami Beach's Hakkasan will mark the Lunar New Year with a Year of the Ox-themed menu centered around the principles of peace, love, and sharing. The limited-editing items will be served through a prix-fixe menu ($108), with highlights including roasted duck fried rice, steamed scallops, and white chocolate mousse topped with mandarin gel. Available through February 15, at Hakkasan, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; hakkasan.com.

The Biltmore's Sunday brunch returns. Photo courtesy of the Biltmore

The Biltmore Relaunches Sunday Brunch

A Miami icon, the Biltmore is renowned for its famed champagne brunch — but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant was forced to put a pause on the weekly event. Now, the hotel has relaunched brunch with socially distanced protocols, limited seating, and a new á la carte menu instead of a buffet. Guests have the option to choose from a $90 board option, in which various brunch selections are hand-picked and brought to their table, or select an individual item off the menu. Reservations must be made in advance by booking online or calling ahead. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-8066, ext. 2407; biltmorehotel.com. Brunch is served during three seatings at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

EXPAND The patio at Shuckers Photo courtesy of Shuckers Waterfront Grill

Watch the Super Bowl Outdoors at These Miami Restaurants

This Sunday at 6:30 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Buccaneers' home turf, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Any other year, Tampa's relative proximity to Miami might tempt local football fans to make the trek, but a global pandemic coupled with reduced capacity and high ticket prices make watching Super Bowl LV in Miami your best bet. Good thing many Miami restaurants are offering outdoor viewing experiences, complete with plenty of TV monitors, beer, and food. Here are the best places to watch Sunday's game outdoors.