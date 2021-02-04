Watch the Super Bowl Outdoors at These Miami Restaurants

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
This Sunday at 6:30 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Buccaneers' home turf, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Any other year, Tampa's relative proximity to Miami might tempt local football fans to make the trek, but a global pandemic coupled with reduced capacity and high ticket prices make watching Super Bowl LV in Miami your best bet.
Good thing many Miami restaurants are offering outdoor viewing experiences, complete with plenty of TV monitors, beer, and food.
Here are the best places to watch Sunday's game outdoors.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.com
Batch Gastropub's 15 TV monitors and three projectors are strategically located so everyone has a great seat, whether outdoors or at the bar. Game-day drink specials include $25 buckets of five 16-ounce beers (Bud, Bud Light, Shock Top, or Rolling Rock), $5 Bud Light pints, and $5 barn burner shots (Irish whiskey, green apple schnapps, cranberry juice, and orange bitters). Chow down on bar favorites like Buffalo nachos, pulled-pork egg rolls, and wings.
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill165 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-846-9120
butchershopbeergarden.com
Watch the game in the Butcher Shop's outdoor beer garden and enjoy all-day specials including a 24-piece confit wing platter for $25, jalapeño poppers for $12, loaded Bavarian pretzel bites ($15), and plenty of beer specials. Really hungry? Try the "Deluxe Fat Freddy" burger, a five-pound patty (that's five pounds) topped with American cheese, hickory-smoked brisket, mac-and-cheese fritters, and more, on an enormous bun. The burger is served with truffle fries and a three-liter tower of draft beer. It'll cost you $200, but it feeds up to ten people —and think of the Instagram possibilities.
Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach,
305-532-4006
clevelander.com
The iconic Clevelander South Beach will host a watch party with multiple LED screens and projectors. General admission (standing room only) starts at 5 p.m. at the patio and pool area and costs $50 (open-bar package with stool seating costs $200). The rooftop bar offers a premium open-bar package for $200. All open-bar packages run from 6 to 10 p.m. The evening will include a raffle of signed items by Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Table reservations, available via clevelander.com, are recommended for groups larger than three.
Dune Burgers on the Beach455 Grand Bay Drive (in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne), Key Biscayne
305-365-4500
ritzcarlton.com
Watch the game with your feet in the sand at Dune Burgers on the Beach. Starting at 3 p.m., football fans can enjoy a $25 burger and beer and $30 five-beer buckets. If there's a lull in the game action, you can take a stroll to the beach.
Kush by Spillover2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-456-5723
kushhospitality.com
Kush by Spillover will host a watch party complete with happy-hour drink specials available all night long including “Moose Juice” ($5); house-made sangría ($6) and five-for-$25 beer buckets. Food specials include "Hobo Frito Pie" ($5) and chips and salsa ($5). Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged.
Le Chick Miami310 NW 24th St., Miami
786-216-7086
lechickrotisserie.com
Le Chick will host a Super Bowl viewing party on its oversize patio with game-day-inspired eats including a large selection of burgers, fried chicken, and cocktails. The lounge will be open for viewing and bottle service.
Shuckers Waterfront Grill1819 79th St. Cswy., Miami Beach
305-866-1570
bestwesternonthebay.com/shuckers-waterfront-grill
Shuckers hosts a watch party on its oversize dock dining room and adjacent outdoor bar. On the menu: stone crabs, a shrimp po'boy, fish tacos, or grilled wings. While you watch the game on any of the multiple TV monitors, indulge in draft or bottled beer, wine, or specialty drinks. Call for reservations or email managers@shuckersbarandgrill.com.
The Taurus3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-528-6523
thetauruscoconutgrove.com
This Coconut Grove mainstay offers a menu of signature dishes from Kansas City and Tampa as the game is broadcast on the restaurant's seven TV monitors. Drink specials will be available from 11 a.m. until midnight, with seating offered indoors or on the patio. No reservations are required.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.