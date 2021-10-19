Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

The Ten Best Fall Menu Deals at Miami Restaurants

October 19, 2021 9:00AM

Leku's outdoor patio
Leku's outdoor patio Photo by Brigitte Schambon
Autumn is officially here and, despite the still-balmy Miami weather, our inner foodie clock drifts to soul-warming meals.

To answer our comfort food call, some Miami restaurants are offering hearty prix-fixe options, while others have opted to feature tasting menus. Here are ten fall menu deals to try at Miami eateries.
click to enlarge Fall dinner items at Azabu - PHOTO COURTESY OF AZABU
Fall dinner items at Azabu
Photo courtesy of Azabu

Azabu Miami Beach

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-276-0520
azabuglobal.com

Azabu Miami Beach is featuring a special Japanese autumn feast daily for dinner through December 1. Grab a seat in the main dining room or outdoors to enjoy the three-course menu, which opens with appetizer choices of tuna tartare, spicy tuna roll, or Azabu lobster tempura. Then pick from vegan Japanese curry, kaarage fried chicken, or steamed salmon with spicy aioli. For dessert, the restaurant offers mochi ice cream or a cheese tart. A complimentary glass of wine or draft beer seals the deal. Dinner costs $45 per person and is available nightly.
click to enlarge Colorado rack of lamb at Bâoli - PHOTO BY BRINSON RENDA
Colorado rack of lamb at Bâoli
Photo by Brinson Renda

Bâoli

1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-8822
baolimiami.com

Bâoli will features special “Endless Summer” menu through October 31. Enjoy the restaurant/lounge’s vibrant vibe while indulging in options of tuna tatami, Colorado rack of lamb, and mushroom risotto. For dessert, try the Nutella churros. Variations of the "Endless Summer" menu are also offered at Bâoli's sister restaurants, El Tucán and Marion. Dinner costs $65 and is available nightly. Last seating is at 8;30 p.m.
click to enlarge Pork belly bao buns at Buya - PHOTO COURTESY OF BUYA
Pork belly bao buns at Buya
Photo courtesy of Buya

Buya Izakaya + Yakitori

250 NW 24th St., Miami
305-699-0601
buyarestaurants.com

Buya in Wynwood has debuted a three-course lunch menu. The list of kushiyaki and yakitori small plates include appetizers of seaweed salad, salmon sashimi, and blistered shishito peppers. As a second course, options include short rib or pork belly bao buns, chicken thighs, yellowtail snapper, or grilled Wagyu skewers. Lunch costs $32 and is available Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
click to enlarge Cote's "Butcher Feast" - PHOTO BY GARY HE
Cote's "Butcher Feast"
Photo by Gary He

Cote

3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com

Cote’s “Butcher’s Feast” features four select cuts of USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef, complemented by dishes of fresh red leaf lettuce with ssamjang (Korean spicy dipping sauce), savory egg soufflé, and two stews with rice. The meal ends with soft-serve ice cream, blended with soy sauce caramel for dessert. Dinner costs $58 per person and is available nightly.
click to enlarge Il Mulino's dining room - PHOTO COURTESY OF ACQUALINA RESORT
Il Mulino's dining room
Photo courtesy of Acqualina Resort

Il Mulino

17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
ilmulino.com

Il Mulino at Acqualina Hotel now offers a special fall sunset menu. An order of prosciutto and melon, grilled octopus, or salmon tartare are starter options. Main course choices are veal piccata, cacio y pepe risotto, or seafood linguine. A sweet ending of ricotta cake or chocolate cake ends your meal. Pair with one of the many options from the restaurant's wine menu. Sunset menu costs $49 and is offered Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
click to enlarge The deck at Juvia offers stunning views. - PHOTO COURTESY OF JUVIA
The deck at Juvia offers stunning views.
Photo courtesy of Juvia

Juvia

1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8272
juviamiami.com

Wednesday through Saturday, Juvia offers a special sunset dinner, a three-course menu of dishes featuring the restaurant’s signature hybrid of Asian, French and Latin-American cuisines. Find a number of starter choices, including quinoa salad topped with chunks of watermelon and seasoned with a citrus mint vinaigrette and crispy pork belly. Entrées include panko-breaded organic chicken and pan-seared salmon, served with a side of buckwheat vegetable risotto. Finish with tiramisu. A complimentary glass of prosecco is included. Sunset dinner costs $45 and is offered from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. nightly.
click to enlarge Roasted cauliflower at Le Jardinier - PHOTO BY RICARDO MEJIA
Roasted cauliflower at Le Jardinier
Photo by Ricardo Mejia

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41 St., Miami
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.com

Le Jardinier offers a seasonal menu that highlights fall produce like pumpkins, apples, and figs. Dishes include pumpkin vichyssoise with grilled apples ($22), and burrata served with kabocha mousse and fig and marcona almond gremolata ($24). A discovery tasting menu is also available for $125 nightly.
click to enlarge Leku's special pinxto - PHOTO COURTESY OF LEKU
Leku's special pinxto
Photo courtesy of Leku

Leku Miami at the Rubell Museum

1100 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-464-0615
lekumiami.com

Leku in the Rubell Museum is a modern restaurant that utilizes seasonal ingredients. The eatery’s “Experience” menu, offered for lunch and dinner, is an 11-course affair of rotating dishes such as beet tartare with olive oil caviar, Basque potato salad with prawn carpaccio, short rib sliders in pan de leche, and a whole branzino. The "Experience" lunch or dinner costs $95 and is offered Wednesday through Sunday.
click to enlarge The Ocean Grill's panzanella salad - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI HOTEL/BRUSTMAN CARRINO PUBLIC RELATIONS
The Ocean Grill's panzanella salad
Photo courtesy of the Setai Hotel/Brustman Carrino Public Relations

Ocean Grill at the Setai

 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855-923-7899
thesetaihotel.com

Ocean Grill’s special fall lunch menu is accompanied by direct ocean views. The three-course prix-fixe menu includes a range of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, including beet and goat cheese salad, ceviche, and chicken paillard. Lunch costs $29 per person and is offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
click to enlarge Tur Kitchen's dining room - PHOTO COURTESY OF TUR KITCHEN
Tur Kitchen's dining room
Photo courtesy of Tur Kitchen

Tur Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-483-8014
turkitchen.com

Tur Kitchen is offering a special, three-course lunch prix-fixe. Appetizer standouts here are roasted squid with Medjool dates and a dish of burrata and heirloom tomatoes. Entrées include gnocchi with sun-dried tomatoes, basil artichokes, and goat cheese; cauliflower steak with tabouleh and mint; and a Wagyu bavette served with crisped polenta. Lunch costs $35 per person and is available Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Bar Exam

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation