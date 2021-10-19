The Ten Best Fall Menu Deals at Miami Restaurants

To answer our comfort food call, some Miami restaurants are offering hearty prix-fixe options, while others have opted to feature tasting menus. Here are ten fall menu deals to try at Miami eateries.
Azabu Miami Beach161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-276-0520
azabuglobal.com
Azabu Miami Beach is featuring a special Japanese autumn feast daily for dinner through December 1. Grab a seat in the main dining room or outdoors to enjoy the three-course menu, which opens with appetizer choices of tuna tartare, spicy tuna roll, or Azabu lobster tempura. Then pick from vegan Japanese curry, kaarage fried chicken, or steamed salmon with spicy aioli. For dessert, the restaurant offers mochi ice cream or a cheese tart. A complimentary glass of wine or draft beer seals the deal. Dinner costs $45 per person and is available nightly.
Bâoli1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-8822
baolimiami.com
Bâoli will features special “Endless Summer” menu through October 31. Enjoy the restaurant/lounge’s vibrant vibe while indulging in options of tuna tatami, Colorado rack of lamb, and mushroom risotto. For dessert, try the Nutella churros. Variations of the "Endless Summer" menu are also offered at Bâoli's sister restaurants, El Tucán and Marion. Dinner costs $65 and is available nightly. Last seating is at 8;30 p.m.
Buya Izakaya + Yakitori250 NW 24th St., Miami
305-699-0601
buyarestaurants.com
Buya in Wynwood has debuted a three-course lunch menu. The list of kushiyaki and yakitori small plates include appetizers of seaweed salad, salmon sashimi, and blistered shishito peppers. As a second course, options include short rib or pork belly bao buns, chicken thighs, yellowtail snapper, or grilled Wagyu skewers. Lunch costs $32 and is available Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Cote3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com
Cote’s “Butcher’s Feast” features four select cuts of USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef, complemented by dishes of fresh red leaf lettuce with ssamjang (Korean spicy dipping sauce), savory egg soufflé, and two stews with rice. The meal ends with soft-serve ice cream, blended with soy sauce caramel for dessert. Dinner costs $58 per person and is available nightly.
Il Mulino17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
ilmulino.com
Il Mulino at Acqualina Hotel now offers a special fall sunset menu. An order of prosciutto and melon, grilled octopus, or salmon tartare are starter options. Main course choices are veal piccata, cacio y pepe risotto, or seafood linguine. A sweet ending of ricotta cake or chocolate cake ends your meal. Pair with one of the many options from the restaurant's wine menu. Sunset menu costs $49 and is offered Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Juvia1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
305-763-8272
juviamiami.com
Wednesday through Saturday, Juvia offers a special sunset dinner, a three-course menu of dishes featuring the restaurant’s signature hybrid of Asian, French and Latin-American cuisines. Find a number of starter choices, including quinoa salad topped with chunks of watermelon and seasoned with a citrus mint vinaigrette and crispy pork belly. Entrées include panko-breaded organic chicken and pan-seared salmon, served with a side of buckwheat vegetable risotto. Finish with tiramisu. A complimentary glass of prosecco is included. Sunset dinner costs $45 and is offered from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. nightly.
Le Jardinier151 NE 41 St., Miami
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.com
Le Jardinier offers a seasonal menu that highlights fall produce like pumpkins, apples, and figs. Dishes include pumpkin vichyssoise with grilled apples ($22), and burrata served with kabocha mousse and fig and marcona almond gremolata ($24). A discovery tasting menu is also available for $125 nightly.
Leku Miami at the Rubell Museum1100 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-464-0615
lekumiami.com
Leku in the Rubell Museum is a modern restaurant that utilizes seasonal ingredients. The eatery’s “Experience” menu, offered for lunch and dinner, is an 11-course affair of rotating dishes such as beet tartare with olive oil caviar, Basque potato salad with prawn carpaccio, short rib sliders in pan de leche, and a whole branzino. The "Experience" lunch or dinner costs $95 and is offered Wednesday through Sunday.
Ocean Grill at the Setai2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855-923-7899
thesetaihotel.com
Ocean Grill’s special fall lunch menu is accompanied by direct ocean views. The three-course prix-fixe menu includes a range of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, including beet and goat cheese salad, ceviche, and chicken paillard. Lunch costs $29 per person and is offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tur Kitchen259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-483-8014
turkitchen.com
Tur Kitchen is offering a special, three-course lunch prix-fixe. Appetizer standouts here are roasted squid with Medjool dates and a dish of burrata and heirloom tomatoes. Entrées include gnocchi with sun-dried tomatoes, basil artichokes, and goat cheese; cauliflower steak with tabouleh and mint; and a Wagyu bavette served with crisped polenta. Lunch costs $35 per person and is available Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m.