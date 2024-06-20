West Broward, Rejoice: Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar to Open in Coral Springs

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar is officially taking its signature tacos and cocktails to Coral Springs this summer — with a whole new lineup of margaritas. Set to open in late July, the new location will be the largest out of all the locations at 4,500 square feet with seating for 200 people.
Tacocraft had already opened locations in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and Plantation Walk, and now, West Broward is about to get in on the taco fun. The Coral Springs outpost also marks the launch of a new trio of delicious new margaritas and a quartet of new signature cocktails that are all pretty Instagram-worthy.
“Part of Tacocraft’s success has been keeping things fresh and making sure there’s always something new and delicious to discover,” says restaurateur Marc Falsetto, owner and founder of Handcrafted Hospitality Group. Falsetto co-owns Tacocraft with partners Anthony Bruno, Pat Marzano, Dan Marino, and South Florida radio personality Paul Castronovo. “We’ve been waiting for the right moment to roll out the new beverage program, and the opening of our new Coral Springs restaurant was the perfect opportunity.”
Other new cocktails include the "Tulum Refresher" made with Cantina Verde gin, St. Germain, lemon, simple syrup, and muddled cucumber, along with the "Mango Mezcal Jalapeño" made with Dos Hombres mezcal, mango Liquid Alchemist, fresh lime juice, muddled jalapeño, and a Tajín rim. The cocktails will be on the menu at every Tacocraft location.
The taco lineup on the menu includes chicken al pastor, carne asada, Korean short rib, chorizo and egg, and an array of new additions, including reserve tacos like the smash burger taco, short rib birria taco, and Hawaiian big eye tuna taco.
The brand’s popular weekly "Taco Tuesday" celebration will be available at the Coral Springs location, as well, featuring $4 tacos and $8 house margaritas all day long, as well as happy hour with discounted margaritas, beer, wine, and snacks Monday through Friday at the bar. On weekends, guests can enjoy brunch with bottomless spritzes, mimosas, and sangria.
Tacocraft Coral Springs. 3240 N. University Dr., in Village Square; tacocraft.com. Set to open in late July 2024 with parking available. tacocraft.com.