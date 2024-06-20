 Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar to Open in Coral Springs, Florida | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

West Broward, Rejoice: Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar to Open in Coral Springs

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar is opening in Coral Springs this July with a new margarita lineup and a smash burger taco.
June 20, 2024
Tacocraft is coming to Coral Springs this summer.
Tacocraft is coming to Coral Springs this summer. Tacocraft photo
Share this:
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar is officially taking its signature tacos and cocktails to Coral Springs this summer — with a whole new lineup of margaritas. Set to open in late July, the new location will be the largest out of all the locations at 4,500 square feet with seating for 200 people.

Tacocraft had already opened locations in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and Plantation Walk, and now, West Broward is about to get in on the taco fun. The Coral Springs outpost also marks the launch of a new trio of delicious new margaritas and a quartet of new signature cocktails that are all pretty Instagram-worthy.
click to enlarge cocktails on wood table
New margarita flavors are launching at Tacocraft just in time for summer.
Tacocraft photo
The new beverage program will add new flavors to the already fan-favorite margaritas, including blood orange, coconut, and a matcha latte made with Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, matcha latte, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and a sugared matcha rim.

“Part of Tacocraft’s success has been keeping things fresh and making sure there’s always something new and delicious to discover,” says restaurateur Marc Falsetto, owner and founder of Handcrafted Hospitality Group. Falsetto co-owns Tacocraft with partners Anthony Bruno, Pat Marzano, Dan Marino, and South Florida radio personality Paul Castronovo. “We’ve been waiting for the right moment to roll out the new beverage program, and the opening of our new Coral Springs restaurant was the perfect opportunity.”

Other new cocktails include the "Tulum Refresher" made with Cantina Verde gin, St. Germain, lemon, simple syrup, and muddled cucumber, along with the "Mango Mezcal Jalapeño" made with Dos Hombres mezcal, mango Liquid Alchemist, fresh lime juice, muddled jalapeño, and a Tajín rim. The cocktails will be on the menu at every Tacocraft location.
click to enlarge food on trays from Tacocraft
An array of tacos and chips from Tacocraft
Tacocraft photo
All beverages can be paired with Tacocraft's menu by Robbyns Martinez, corporate chef of Handcrafted Hospitality. Highlights include a stack of ultimate nachos, four specialty guacamoles, and a guacamole flight featuring the classic, tropical, sweet potato, and bacon and corn guacamoles.

The taco lineup on the menu includes chicken al pastor, carne asada, Korean short rib, chorizo and egg, and an array of new additions, including reserve tacos like the smash burger taco, short rib birria taco, and Hawaiian big eye tuna taco.

The brand’s popular weekly "Taco Tuesday" celebration will be available at the Coral Springs location, as well, featuring $4 tacos and $8 house margaritas all day long, as well as happy hour with discounted margaritas, beer, wine, and snacks Monday through Friday at the bar. On weekends, guests can enjoy brunch with bottomless spritzes, mimosas, and sangria.

Tacocraft Coral Springs. 3240 N. University Dr., in Village Square; tacocraft.com. Set to open in late July 2024 with parking available. tacocraft.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
The Juiciest Event of Summer Returns: Annual Mango Festival in Coral Gables

Coral Gables

The Juiciest Event of Summer Returns: Annual Mango Festival in Coral Gables

By Rachel Costa
Wynwood Pioneer Beaker &amp; Gray to Close After Nearly a Decade

Openings & Closings

Wynwood Pioneer Beaker & Gray to Close After Nearly a Decade

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Lakes' First Tiki Bar to Open With Vintage Cocktails

Openings & Closings

Miami Lakes' First Tiki Bar to Open With Vintage Cocktails

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
10 Best Burgers in Miami

Lists

10 Best Burgers in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation