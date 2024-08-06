Tacocraft Opens Largest Florida Location With Matcha Margaritas

The spot is owned by Handcrafted Hospitality Group (HHG) founder Marc Falsetto, alongside partners Dan Marino, radio personality Paul Castronovo, Anthony Bruno, and Pat Marzano. The Coral Springs location is Tacocraft’s largest yet, spanning 4,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining spaces with seating for up to 200 people.
“We’ve had great success with our Plantation location, and I grew up in West Broward, so we’ve always been looking at opportunities to expand west,” Falsetto tells New Times. “From our standpoint, Coral Springs has been a bit of an underserved market with big corporate chains and a need for more fine-casual, hip brands. So, here we are.”
New Cocktails Are on the MenuWith the new location, Tacocraft is unveiling a trio of new margaritas and a handful of new cocktails.
The new margaritas on the menu are the blood-orange margarita, a coconut margarita, and the most intriguing one yet — the matcha-latte margarita, made with Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, a matcha latte, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and a sugared matcha rim. The margarita is light green, creamy, and full of matcha flavor.
On the cocktail front, the standouts are the "Tulum Refresher" made with Cantina Verde gin, St. Germain, and lemon, as well as the "Mango Mezcal Jalapeño" made with Dos Hombres mezcal, mango Liquid Alchemist, and muddled jalapeño.
The new beverages will be available at all four of Tacocraft’s locations, which include outposts in Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and Plantation. The Coral Springs location is also no exception to the brand’s Taco Tuesday specials, including $4 tacos and $8 house margaritas all day and every Tuesday.
Beyond Tacocraft, HHG’s portfolio includes the likes of Anthony’s Runway 84, Pizzacraft, Apothecary 330, and others. As for what’s next, Falsetto says, “We’ve been very much focusing on Tacocraft’s Coral Springs opening and I’m not ready to unveil any other big secrets just yet.”
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar Coral Springs. 3240 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; tacocraft.com. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.