 Tacocraft Opens Huge Coral Springs Location With Matcha Margaritas | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tacocraft Opens Largest Florida Location With Matcha Margaritas

South Florida taco spot Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila has opened in Coral Springs with new margaritas and Taco Tuesday.
August 6, 2024
The ever-popular guacamole flight at Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila in Florida.
The ever-popular guacamole flight at Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila in Florida. Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila photo

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Taco 'bout a great start to the week. To celebrate its grand opening in Coral Springs, Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila will serve free margaritas (and unveil its new matcha-latte margarita) during its very first Taco Tuesday on August 6 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The spot is owned by Handcrafted Hospitality Group (HHG) founder Marc Falsetto, alongside partners Dan Marino, radio personality Paul Castronovo, Anthony Bruno, and Pat Marzano. The Coral Springs location is Tacocraft’s largest yet, spanning 4,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining spaces with seating for up to 200 people.

“We’ve had great success with our Plantation location, and I grew up in West Broward, so we’ve always been looking at opportunities to expand west,” Falsetto tells New Times. “From our standpoint, Coral Springs has been a bit of an underserved market with big corporate chains and a need for more fine-casual, hip brands. So, here we are.”
click to enlarge
Tacocraft in Coral Springs has unveiled a trio of new margaritas, including a creamy matcha latte variety.
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila photo

New Cocktails Are on the Menu

With the new location, Tacocraft is unveiling a trio of new margaritas and a handful of new cocktails.

The new margaritas on the menu are the blood-orange margarita, a coconut margarita, and the most intriguing one yet — the matcha-latte margarita, made with Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, a matcha latte, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and a sugared matcha rim. The margarita is light green, creamy, and full of matcha flavor.

On the cocktail front, the standouts are the "Tulum Refresher" made with Cantina Verde gin, St. Germain, and lemon, as well as the "Mango Mezcal Jalapeño" made with Dos Hombres mezcal, mango Liquid Alchemist, and muddled jalapeño.

The new beverages will be available at all four of Tacocraft’s locations, which include outposts in Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and Plantation. The Coral Springs location is also no exception to the brand’s Taco Tuesday specials, including $4 tacos and $8 house margaritas all day and every Tuesday.
click to enlarge a building
The exterior of Tacocraft's largest location in Coral Springs
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila photo
On the food front, Tacocraft’s taco selections remain as creative as ever with varieties spanning the smash burger with a special sauce, a Hawaiian big-eye tuna creation, and a Korean short-rib taco topped with a gochujang aioli and Asian slaw. Beyond tacos, the guacamole flight with sweet potato and bacon or corn, oxtail empanadas, and churro ice cream sandwiches have been top sellers.

Beyond Tacocraft, HHG’s portfolio includes the likes of Anthony’s Runway 84, Pizzacraft, Apothecary 330, and others. As for what’s next, Falsetto says, “We’ve been very much focusing on Tacocraft’s Coral Springs opening and I’m not ready to unveil any other big secrets just yet.”

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar Coral Springs. 3240 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; tacocraft.com. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

Restaurant Reviews

Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

By Jesse Scott
Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

Social Media

Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Wildest Miami Spice Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib &amp; Escargot

Food & Drink News

Wildest Miami Spice Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib & Escargot

By Michelle Muslera and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Drake's Favorite Hot Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens in Pembroke Pines

Openings & Closings

Drake's Favorite Hot Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens in Pembroke Pines

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation