Celebrate Stranger Things With Series-Inspired Food and Drink

Scrap the fireworks and barbecue, and ready the Eggos: It's all about Stranger Things this Fourth of July. The wildly popular sci-fi Netflix series returns Thursday for its third season, and fans can't wait to celebrate their return to the Upside Down.

From Demogorgon sundaes to retro sodas, here's a list of everything Stranger Things to help you power through your impending couch-side marathon.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank. The recently crowned Best of Miami recipient offers a collection of flavors inspired by Stranger Things characters. Flavors include Eleven, a strawberry base chock-full of Eggo bits, whipped cream, and an optional jelly bean add-in; and Chief Hopper, a coffee-flavored concoction brimming with Salty Donut maple bacon doughnut chunks ($5 to $7.50). Flavors will be available July 4, while supplies last. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305- 213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.

EXPAND The Upside Down cocktail Courtesy of Red Bar

Red Bar. When it's time for a streaming break, head over to Brickell's Red Bar for the Upside Down — a gin-based libation shaken with egg white and lemon, lychee, and cherry juices ($11). 52 SW Tenth St., Miami; 786-316-0303; redbarbrickell.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sweet Caroline

Sweet Caroline. In celebration of season three, Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar will host an '80s-themed sing-off. After you belt your heart out to the Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go?," grab a One Summer, a ruby-colored beverage comprised of Deep Eddy vodka, blackberries, and Aperol ($11). 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-740-2672; sweetcarolinebar.com.

Stranger Things USS Butterscotch banana split Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins. The national ice cream chain has partnered with Netflix with some killer, interdimensional treats. Themed concoctions include a Demogorgon sundae crafted with strawberry ice cream, nestled inside a Demogorgon waffle cone festooned with red sprinkles; a USS Butterscotch banana split; and an Upside Down sundae, a traditional sundae served with all the fixings, built in reverse. Collectible quarts are also available with flavors like Upside Down Praline and Eleven's Heaven. Prices range from $3.50 to $6.

The Upside Down Whopper Burger King

Burger King. Fans can pick up an Upside Down Whopper at 10494 W. Sample Rd. in Coral Springs. The limited-edition burger comprising its original ingredients will be served upside down and wrapped in Stranger Things packaging. The fast-food restaurant will also offer branded T-shirts, paper crowns, and ketchup packets while supplies last.

Stranger Things New Coke Coca Cola Company

Coca-Cola's New Coke. Despite its unpopularity in the '80s, Coke has re-released "New Coke" for a limited time in celebration of the show's return. Season three is set in the summer of 1985, the same year New Coke debuted, so keep an eye out for it. Superfans can get a Stranger Things collector's pack, which includes two cans of New Coke and two classic glass-bottled cokes in branded Stranger Things packaging for $19.95 at cokestore.com.

EXPAND Eggo gummies Courtesy of Its Sugar

It'Sugar. Power through the nail-biting adventures of your favorite Hawkins gang with Stranger Things candy at It'Sugar. Gummy Eggos ($9.99) and Missing Barb malted milk balls ($9.99) are among the favorites. A few new confections will drop on July 4 and be available in-store and online. 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 786-623-6908; itsugar.com.