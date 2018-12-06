 


4
Starbucks is coming to Midtown Miami
Photo by Laine Doss

Starbucks Is Opening in Midtown Miami

Laine Doss | December 6, 2018 | 10:52am
Starbucks continues its path toward world domination with the imminent opening of a Midtown Miami location.

Signs are up on the ground level of the new Hyde Midtown Condominium announcing the Seattle-based coffee giant is coming soon.

Several calls to Starbucks' media line went unanswered, but the leasing company for the building confirmed the coffee shop is scheduled to open in January 2019.

Midtown already has a scaled-down Starbucks inside Target, and there's one on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 30th Street, but this is the first full-scale version to hit Midtown's planned community of condos, apartment buildings, and retail stores. 

For years, rumors have swirled that Starbucks would open a location in Wynwood, and this past July, Publix announced it would welcome Starbucks in select supermarket locations in South Florida, including Fort Lauderdale (1940 Cordova Rd.), Miami Shores (9050 Biscayne Blvd.), Miami Beach (6876 Collins Ave.), and Miami (1776 Biscayne Blvd.). So far, Wynwood has remained Starbucks-free.

The new Starbucks will offer its full line of lattes, coffee beverages, and pastries. It's unknown whether the shop will be a Starbucks Reserve Roastery or will offer beer and wine like select locations. The nearest Starbucks offering reserve coffee is the one on Lincoln Road at Pennsylvania Avenue in South Beach.

Starbucks at Hyde Midtown Condominium. 121 NE 34th St., Miami; starbucks.com. Opening January 2019.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

