Southern Sol Garden BBQ at VShops Serves Vegan Southern Comfort Food

Classic Southern eats with a plant-based twist are coming to Coconut Grove. Southern Sol Garden BBQ will be the fifth concept to join the lineup at VShops, the vegan food hall in Coconut Grove.
Southern Sol opens on Saturday, September 8, and will feature staples like baked mac 'n' cheese, coleslaw, brown sugar baked beans, collard greens, buttery grits, cornbread, barbecued "meats," and even drumsticks.
"[Founder] Alex Cuevas has been vegan for over 30 years, and he has traveled all over the world seeking plant-based food options during his stays," says VShops president Lori Zito. "Although the foods he experienced from different countries and regions were all inspiring in some way, none captured his heart like the great American South."
Inspired by visits to vegan restaurants in Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, North and South Carolina, and other Southern states, Cuevas sought to create his own version of vegan soul comfort food for Miamians.
The menu was inspired by comfort foods of the South, particularly barbecue, Zito says. Guests will have the option to create a customized plate with a choice of proteins and sides, plus choose from a few stand-alone dishes.
The Southern Soul signature dish, for example, is a bed of organic greens topped with raw organic onions, raw organic shredded carrots, plantains, house-made creamy ranch sauce, barbecued tempeh, and baked mac 'n' cheese. Prices for dishes at Southern Sol are not yet available.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In addition to Souther Sol, VShops lineup includes Choices Cafe, Neo's Blender, Next Generation Pizza, and Ice Dream Parlor, with more concepts on the way.
"We will continue to grow, and though we initially had anticipated six to seven concepts, our plans now include ten independently operating food concepts," Zito says. "These will continue to be rolled out over the coming months, and we expect all ten concepts to be operating by the end of 2018."
VShops is making an impact on all kinds of eaters, she adds. "It has created an opportunity for vegans to feel safe bringing nonvegans without the risk of disappointing them. And for us, the biggest win is when the nonvegan friend comes back on their own. The ripple effect can slowly change the world."
Southern Sol Garden BBQ. 2895 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-414-0330; southernsolgardenbbq.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!