Southern Sol Garden BBQ at VShops Serves Vegan Southern Comfort Food

Classic Southern eats with a plant-based twist are coming to Coconut Grove. Southern Sol Garden BBQ will be the fifth concept to join the lineup at VShops, the vegan food hall in Coconut Grove.

Southern Sol opens on Saturday, September 8, and will feature staples like baked mac 'n' cheese, coleslaw, brown sugar baked beans, collard greens, buttery grits, cornbread, barbecued "meats," and even drumsticks.

"[Founder] Alex Cuevas has been vegan for over 30 years, and he has traveled all over the world seeking plant-based food options during his stays," says VShops president Lori Zito. "Although the foods he experienced from different countries and regions were all inspiring in some way, none captured his heart like the great American South."