Miami's Six Best Outdoor Brunches to Try This Fall

If you're looking to combine the best of breakfast and lunch in one Miami meal in a socially distanced space this fall, then open-air dining is your best bet.

Even outdoors, restaurant staff is required to wear masks at all times, and diners must wear them between bites and sips so you can safely enjoy one of the Magic City's favorite pastimes and forget about 2020 for a few hours.

From water views, rooftops, and garden patios to simple sidewalk people-watching, we've rounded up the city's six best outdoor brunch spots.

EXPAND Bellini at Mr. C in Coconut Grove. Photo by James McDonald

Bellini Restaurant & Bar

305-800-7672

2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami
305-800-7672
mrccoconutgrove.com



The Italian restaurant at Mr. C hotel's rooftop serves brunch on its open-air deck looking out over Biscayne Bay and Key Biscayne. Sophisticated without being pretentious, it is a popular spot for a midday meal, preferably with bellini in hand. Entrées include French toast served with maple syrup and fresh berries ($19), or eggs Benedict Florentine ($20). If you tilt toward more lunch-like fare, consider the grilled octopus with eggplant purée ($24), tagliardi with tartufo nero di norcia ($37), or branzino accompanied by tomato concassé ($34). The central Coconut Grove location makes Bellini the perfect stop before an afternoon or early evening stroll. Brunch is served Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

EXPAND The welcoming environs of Little Hen in midtown. Photo courtesy of Little Hen

Little Hen

305-677-0584

3451 NE First Ave., Miami
305-677-0584
little-hen.com



Miami can sometimes feel frenetic, but all that slips away at this stylish, serene English-inspired café in midtown and its garden-like space of soft pastels, homey accents, and luxurious touches. Little Hen is known for all-day breakfast items like a matcha bowl made with coconut, berries, seeds, and mango ($12), and bananas Foster buttermilk pancakes ($14). There's also Cuban bagel with fried egg, ham, and carnitas ($14); and shrimp tacos, stuffed with pineapple, lime, avocado, and cilantro ($12). Brunch is served Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach

305-538-1111

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
nikkibeach.com



Nikki Beach Miami has the buzz of Saint-Tropez's beach club scene, with picturesque views, private day beds and cabanas, and a weekly "Amazing Sunday Brunch." Depending on your cravings, you can choose from stations serving breakfast-style items like omelets, deviled eggs, waffles, and crèpes; or watch time slip away while lounging with your toes on the sand, listening to seasonal tunes, and feasting on paella, sushi, pasta, and myriad meat-based options. Scrumptious desserts come in many forms, and the restaurant is known for its mojito, jalapeño cucumber margarita, and Saint-Tropez rossini ($15 each). Brunch is served Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and costs $50 noninclusive of tax or gratuity.

EXPAND Sagrado Cafe's patio Photo by Taciana Kalili

Sagrado Cafe

786-671-7432

900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-671-7432
sagrado.cafe



Take a trip to Brazil by way of downtown Miami every time you visit Sagrado Cafe. Here you can ease down with melodic bossa nova tunes in a garden-themed patio terrace while noshing on dishes like dragonfruit pitaya with açaí, blended with banana and topped with granola and fruit ($13), signature cheese bread filled with requeijão ($3.50), and tapioca stuffed with chicken and catupiry cheese ($16). Sit back amid the lush greenery and natural woods and enjoy the sidewalk people-watching as you sip a variety of elaborate drink options, including detox lemongrass iced tea ($6), super green juice ($8), or berry sakerinha ($7). On Sundays, enjoy a $19 bottomless mimosa option with your midday repast. Brunch is served Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

EXPAND Seaspice offers two docks with nearly 500 feet of space for boats to tie-up for dock-and-dine. Bill Wisser Photo

Seaspice

305-440-4200

422 NW North River Dr., Miami
305-440-4200
seaspice.com



Situated along the Miami River, this airy, boathouse-style restaurant boasts one of the city’s best waterfront views. You're near the water no matter where you sit, making Seaspice the perfect spot to savor shareable dishes like a quinoa and flaxseed power waffle, topped with banana brûlée, walnuts strawberry yogurt, and maple syrup ($16); or the lobster Benedict, made with organic egg, potato hash, asparagus, and chive hollandaise ($29). If those don't float your boat, you might prefer Wagyu dumplings stuffed with edamame purée, bonito flake, and yakitori glaze ($32); or Meli Melo crudo, a combination of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, edamame, and avocado purée ($29). The cocktail menu includes blueberry sangria ($16) and the "As Good As It Gets," made with vodka, pineapple, lime, and mint ($17). Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3:30 p.m.

EXPAND Pura Vida's outdoor patio on West Avenue in South Beach. Photo courtesy of Pura Vida

Pura Vida

Various locations
puravida.com



Husband and wife team Omer and Jennifer Horev serve an all-day, wellness-minded list of brunch items inspired by their travel and family recipes. Pura Vida embraces locally sourced and organic ingredients with a roster of superfood smoothies ($9.95), açaí bowls ($12.95), and snacks such as artisanal empanadas ($3.50 each). Brunch options include a vegan adashah bowl mixing quinoa, arugula, avocado, sprouts, carrot, radish, and pickled cabbage, served with green tahini sauce ($14.95); and a pesto chicken sandwich, made with arugula, tomato, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze on toasted sourdough ($14.95). Brunch is served daily, hours vary by location.