Los Altos Is a Calle Ocho Speakeasy Filled With Cocktails and Sugar Skulls

During the dark, dry days of Prohibition, the only way to get a drink was to visit a nefarious drinking establishment in a basement or behind a storefront.

Although the federal ban on alcohol is decades behind us, the speakeasy concept is alive and well.

Miami has its share, with secret bars lurking in the backrooms of Coyo Taco and Kaido, to name a few. The latest one can be found, with a bit of searching, on Calle Ocho.