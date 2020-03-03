The Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm Collab Returns With More Sticky-Bun Doughnuts

Your chances of grabbing this sweet collaboration this year are better than ever before.

Mark your calendar: The Salty Donut's legendary sticky-bun doughnut collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm is set to return March 13 through 22. The special doughnut will be available at the Wynwood and South Miami stores until each day's supply sells out.

"We previously teased Miami with our one-day preview of the collab in November 2019 when the farm opened back up for season," says Danny Rodriguez, the Salty's director of marketing. "We made more buns than we had ever produced. With sticky-bun season in full swing and coming to a close for the farm in April, we're now able to get our hands on enough sticky buns to launch at both stores."

Drenched in a roasted-pecan and toffee-rum glaze and topped with caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup will appear at both Salty stores in an effort to sate as many cravings as possible. Owners Amanda and Andy Rodriguez aim to take production to its highest level since the collaborative treat debuted in 2016. Both the Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm are famed for drawing outrageously long lines of customers.

Note to those who have yet to try the sweet mashup: It's like a cinnamon roll stuffed inside a doughnut. It's bigger, stickier, and richer than any other Salty Donut creation — nearly twice the size of a regular doughnut from the shop. It's colossal.

Each pastry is made by encasing a Knaus Berry Farm sticky bun in a thick layer of the Salty Donut's signature 24-hour brioche dough. Then the whole thing is fried, baked, and garnished by hand at the shop.

Because of the doughnut's labor-intensiveness, quantities will still be limited. The rolls cost $6.50 each and are expected to sell fast. In years past, they've sold out every day hours before closing time.

The Salty Donut. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.