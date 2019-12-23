 


  Herban Planet
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Ritz-Carlton South Beach pre-renovationEXPAND
The Ritz-Carlton South Beach pre-renovation
Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr

Ritz-Carlton South Beach Reopens in January With New Restaurant Fuego y Mar

Douglas Markowitz | December 23, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

Time to put on the Ritz: After a multi-year renovation, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach will finally reopen in January.

First and foremost, a new restaurant, Fuego y Mar, will open alongside the hotel. Helmed by executive chef Anthony LePape, the new concept will specialize in Latin American and Caribbean cuisine.

Entrées are divided into three sections on the menu, "land," "sea," and "orchard." Some of the highlights include a ropa vieja made from 12-hour braised beef ($38); roasted whole snapper with mango poblano lime salsa ($34); a salad made from local, hydroponic greens from Harpke's Farm ($15); and a sugarcane guava glazed heritage pork belly with tangerine habañero mojo ($35). Side dishes ($8) include tostones, batatas fritas, sweet plantains in coconut oil, and grilled Kissimmee river mushrooms served with tarragon butter and lemon.

Basically, if you're looking for expensive versions of Miami favorites along with pool views, all just steps away from the ocean, Fuego y Mar might be the place.

Two other restaurants will be opening with the Ritz in late January. The DiLido Beach Club will serve Greek, Spanish, and French cuisine with local seafood.

Meanwhile, the Lapidus Bar is inspired by the Miami of the '20s and '30s and includes vintage cocktails, tableside presentation, and live music. As with any luxury hotel, in-room dining will be available 24 hours a day.

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach is located at one of the busiest junctions in Miami Beach, Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue, considered by some to be the epicenter of the local hospitality trade. It will be interesting to see whether or not the hotel's face lift will bring originality to the Beach's culinary scene.

Fuego y Mar. At the Ritz Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-276-4000; ritzcarlton.com. Opening late January 2020.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

