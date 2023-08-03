Let Resy Pick Up the Tab: August Promotion Covers Check at Select Miami Restaurants

We don't either, but that doesn't mean it can't happen.
That's the goal behind the "Resy Tastemakers" program, a collaborative promotion between the online restaurant reservation service Resy and its parent company, American Express, that recently launched in Miami.
For four consecutive Wednesdays starting August 9, Amex and Resy will cover up to $99 per person for up to six people per table at one designated restaurant in six U.S. cities: Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
The four participating Miami restaurants are Tropezón, Krüs Kitchen, Lion & the Rambler, and Fox's Lounge.
In 2022, American Express and Resy launched "Every Resy Counts," a promotion that encouraged diners around the country to support independent restaurants. Each time a million reservations was hit in the month, Resy and Shop Small hosted a round of events where they picked up the check.
The latest "Tastemakers" campaign is a follow-up meant to drive business to restaurants throughout August. The program, marketed mainly to Millennial and Gen Z diners but open to all, aims to bolster support for local, independent restaurants as summer turns to fall. Seeking to combat what is historically a slow month for restaurants, the month-long campaign has been designed to ignite people's culinary curiosity by encouraging them to book and dine at new establishments across the Magic City.
Additionally, "Tastemakers" seeks to extend a helping hand to small businesses, based on a recent American Express survey that showed 67 percent of Gen Z and Millennial users emphasize the importance of dining at local and small restaurants when choosing where to eat.
"Our goal is to help Gen Z and Millennials discover and try out some new, local restaurants to support small businesses where they live," Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and vice president of dining for American Express, tells New Times. "Whether you become a regular or just try somewhere new, it's all about supporting small businesses to help ensure they will be part of the community for a long time to come."
The August program builds on American Express' ongoing initiatives to support small businesses year-round. For the third year in a row, American Express, in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, awarded 25 small restaurants a $40,000 grant each as part of the "Backing Historic Small Restaurants" grant program. Resy also offered each recipient complimentary use of Resy OS for one year.
According to Resy, the 25 restaurants enrolled in "Tastemakers" nationwide, which translates to nearly 1,000 reservations, with participating restaurants expected to host up to 3,200 diners throughout the promotion.
And yes, Resy is really picking up the check, Rivero assures. The program is accessible to all diners who make reservations using the Resy app or website.
Below is a list of the participating local restaurants. Eligible reservations will drop at 10 a.m. each Monday. Visit resy.com/shopsmall for full details and terms.
"Resy Tastemakers" Miami Lineup
Wednesday, August 9: Tropezón
A 2023 pick for New Times' Top 100 Bars list and a 2023 Best of Miami winner for "Best Bar (Miami Beach)," Tropezón is an Andalusian-style gin and tapas bar inspired by the charm of Spanish villages. Diners will be transported to the heart of Spain thanks to its unique and exotic food and drink. 512 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-763-8523; tropezonmiami.com.
Wednesday, August 16: Krüs Kitchen
Krüs Kitchen, a contemporary American restaurant curated by chef Sebastian Vargas, prides itself on consciously sourced ingredients and strong connections with local farms and vendors. 413 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; 786-518-3998; kruskitchen.com.
Wednesday, August 23: Lion & the Rambler
Best of Miami 2023 winner for "Best Restaurant (Coral Gables)," chef/owner Michael Bolen's Lion & the Rambler offers modern American fare in the form of an ever-evolving seasonal tasting menu plus à la carte options that showcase strong relationships with farmers and purveyors across the U.S. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; lionandtherambler.com.
Wednesday, August 30: Fox's Lounge
Having undergone an extensive restoration after closing its doors in 2015, Fox's Lounge — the much-deserved winner of a 2023 Best of Miami nod for "Best Bar (Miami)," not to mention inclusion in our list of the Top 100 Bars — welcomes diners to indulge in the "great food and stiff drinks" for which it was famous since 1946. 6030 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 305-703-6553. foxslounge.com.