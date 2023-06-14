Navigation
That Time Donald Trump Promised "Food for Everyone" at Versailles

June 14, 2023 5:23PM

Former President Donald Trump waving to the crowds outside Versailles after his arraignment on June 13 in Miami. Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images
Donald Trump was in Miami yesterday to plead not guilty to 37 counts in a felony case that alleges he illegally hoarded classified documents from his time in the White House.

The former president was fingerprinted and arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami. And, no matter what side of the political fence you stand on, it's a fact that after a hard day in court, you need a little break.

Trump opted to decompress with a trip to Versailles in Little Havana. The iconic restaurant has long been a pit stop for politicians seeking to curry favor with Miami's Cuban voters.
Trump and his entourage arrived at Versailles shortly after leaving the courthouse and made straight for the bakery.

The local press was on hand to capture footage of the large crowd milling outside to greet their man. Inside the bakery, Trump supporters fawned over their man, regaling the soon-to-turn-77-year-old with a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" a day early and holding a group prayer. Former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal, sporting a University of Miami ball cap, hailed Trump as "everybody's favorite president of all time" after embracing the former leader of the free world.

A glad-handing Trump was heard to declare, "Food for everyone!"

So, New Times wondered, did Trump — who famously fancies his chicken from KFC and his steaks well-done and slathered with ketchup but isn't exactly known for picking up the check — treat his fan club to a spread of croquetas, pastelitos, and cubanos chased with cafecitos?

It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go.

A knowledgeable source assures New Times that Donald Trump's stop at Versailles totaled about ten minutes, leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order.

Of course, with a long campaign ahead of him  — possibly punctuated with additional South Florida court appearances — Trump will have plenty of opportunities to make good on Tuesday's promise.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
