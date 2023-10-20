This Members-Only Speakeasy Bar and Cigar Lounge is Coming to Miami

Red Phone Booth, an establishment that bills itself as a true Prohibition experience, is headed for Miami.
The exclusive speakeasy, founded and curated by franchise owner Stephen de Haan, is best known for welcoming guests through an antique London phone booth that doubles as the entrance.
Beyond the obvious kitsch of ever-changing secret codes to gain access, however, guests will find an upscale space offering a Prohibition-inspired cocktail selection, a curated small plates menu, and an exclusive cigar program.
Red Phone Booth first opened in downtown Atlanta in 2021 and has since expanded to the area's Buckhead neighborhood, Nashville, and Dallas. The brand's fifth location will be its first in Florida, operated by Weber Bros Hospitality, and slated to open at 1010 Brickell Ave. on Friday, November 17.
There's just one catch: This speakeasy is aimed at being a members-only experience, with only a handful of ways for the public to gain entry.
Although the uber-exclusive lounge is open to the public, part of the unique experience requires guests to obtain a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge. The number must be dialed on the phone once inside the speakeasy's entrance, a restored London antique red phone booth, to gain entry.
According to its creator, Red Phone Booth was imagined as a space where members could meet with friends and colleagues over a drink — perhaps accompanied by food and with a signature cigar in hand.
The Miami Red Phone Booth's interior was designed to be reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway, complete with vintage-inspired décor from the 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls and honey onyx bar, fireplaces, and custom Italian leather couches. A second-floor space known as the "Mafia Room" will be available to rent for private events and features a private bar, pool table, poker table, and flat-screen TVs.
Guests can expect to pair their drinks with an Italian-inspired menu of appetizers and small bites, as well as Neapolitan-style pizzas. The Brickell menu will also offer unique, location-only items, including a shrimp pie, stone crab claws (when in season), and shrimp cocktail.
Red Phone Booth also focuses on an extensive selection of more than 200 cigars offered from a temperature- and humidity-controlled walk-in humidor. It's matched with an air purification and ventilation system that cleans and replaces all the air in the venue approximately every two minutes.
Later this month, Red Phone Booth will begin hosting various open-house tours for potential members beginning October 31 by appointment only. Following the tours, a series of members-only parties are scheduled to take place November 14-16, followed by a grand-opening event slated for November 17-18 (open to the public after 9 p.m.).
Memberships — which require applicants to agree to a code of conduct, house rules, and dress code — are reciprocal at all locations and are expected to sell out quickly. Membership starts at $400 (individual) to $7,500 (corporate). The Red Phone Booth Brickell location is currently accepting applications for membership.
"We are incredibly excited to bring the Red Phone Booth concept to Brickell," Johnny Weber, owner of Weber Bros Hospitality, says in a press release. "Our goal is to create an atmosphere where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and step into a world of sophistication and intrigue. Whether you're seeking a romantic evening, a gathering with friends, or a memorable celebration, Red Phone Booth will provide an unmatched experience."
Red Phone Booth Miami. Opening November 17 at 1010 Brickell Ave., Miami; 770-356-1644; redphonebooth.com.