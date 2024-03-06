Popular Modern Asian Restaurant Kyu Officially Reopens in Wynwood

Guess Kyu's back!
In 2022, Wynwood lost one of its most iconic restaurants, Kyu, and the strip along NW 25th Street never seemed quite the same.
First opened in 2016, the pan-Asian, wood-fired restaurant led by executive chef and Eleven Madison Park alumnus Chris Arellanes shuttered after suffering severe damage from a series of storms, forcing it to close for more than two years.
However, after extensive renovations, Kyu is back. As of March 6, fans of its famous roasted cauliflower and beef short ribs can finally rejoice with a sigh of relief.
"On behalf of the entire Kyu team, we are thrilled to be reopening our doors in Wynwood for longtime fans and new faces alike," says Jordan Sayfie, Kyu's founder.
Guests are greeted by an impressive, handcrafted host stand made of oolite, also known as "Miami Limestone," as they enter. Warm, honey-colored tambour wood details that stand in contrast to dark leather and gold metal finishes flood the interior dining room, helmed by a backlit gilded bar that sits opposite Kyu's open kitchen.
The menu is still as delicious as memory serves for those who have visited before. Many Kyu classics are back, like the "Krunchy Kale" with nam phrik and togarashi, beef short ribs with sesame crust and sweet soy, the lauded and drool-worthy Korean fried chicken with chili butter and braised spinach, and Kyu's famed roasted cauliflower with goat cheese and shishito-herb vinaigrette.
The cocktail menu also comes with a hint of nostalgia. Classics like the "She-So Spicy," a spicy shiso sour made with Milagro blanco, cucumber, mint, shiso, yuzu, and Thai chili, are back on the menu. As for new cocktails, the beverage team got to work putting together exclusive Wynwood-only libations like the "Que Bola?," which is a Cuban highball made with Toki Japanese whiskey, mamey fruit, and white chocolate, as well as the "Old Slabside," a black-garlic Manhattan featuring Angels Envy bourbon, sweet Japanese bermutto, and black garlic.
Since times have evolved and non-alcoholic cocktails have become popular, Kyu has also added zero-proof cocktails like "Frank the Tank," which is a rhubarb spritz, and "Spring Solstice," which mixes non-alcoholic pink peppercorn Ritual tequila and Lyre's Orange with smoked strawberry and lime.
In 2021, Kyu announced plans to expand its operations into Manhattan as a part of a global expansion fueled by a partnership with Britain-based Reuben Brothers, a private equity investment firm with real estate holdings around the world. Kyu Mexico City opened in August 2020 and is operated by Kyu's original partners, who formed Scotch and Bacon Hospitality Group. Now, there are locations across New York City, Miami, Mexico, and Las Vegas.
All in all, guests can expect a mix of old and new as they reacquaint themselves with a Miami favorite or try it for the first time.
Kyu. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com. Wednesday and Sunday 5 to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight.