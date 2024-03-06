 Popular Modern Asian Restaurant Kyu Reopens in Wynwood | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

Popular Modern Asian Restaurant Kyu Officially Reopens in Wynwood

Miami's popular modern Asian restaurant Kyu has officially reopened in Wynwood with a renovated dining area and its classic roasted cauliflower.
March 6, 2024
Kyu's famous roasted cauliflower dish is back on the menu in Wynwood.
Kyu's famous roasted cauliflower dish is back on the menu in Wynwood. KYU photo
Guess Kyu's back!

In 2022, Wynwood lost one of its most iconic restaurants, Kyu, and the strip along NW 25th Street never seemed quite the same.

First opened in 2016, the pan-Asian, wood-fired restaurant led by executive chef and Eleven Madison Park alumnus Chris Arellanes shuttered after suffering severe damage from a series of storms, forcing it to close for more than two years.

However, after extensive renovations, Kyu is back. As of March 6, fans of its famous roasted cauliflower and beef short ribs can finally rejoice with a sigh of relief.

"On behalf of the entire Kyu team, we are thrilled to be reopening our doors in Wynwood for longtime fans and new faces alike," says Jordan Sayfie, Kyu's founder.
click to enlarge A modern dining room
Kyu, which now has 24 patio seats and 114 indoor seats, has been softened design-wise with more natural elements.
Photo by World Red Eye
The biggest change in the restaurant? A reimagined, sleek interior led by award-winning Miami designer Mark Alan Diaz. The industrial feel of the restaurant, which covers 4,000 square feet (24 patio seats and 114 indoor seats) has been softened with more natural elements and wood tones.

Guests are greeted by an impressive, handcrafted host stand made of oolite, also known as "Miami Limestone," as they enter. Warm, honey-colored tambour wood details that stand in contrast to dark leather and gold metal finishes flood the interior dining room, helmed by a backlit gilded bar that sits opposite Kyu's open kitchen.

The menu is still as delicious as memory serves for those who have visited before. Many Kyu classics are back, like the "Krunchy Kale" with nam phrik and togarashi, beef short ribs with sesame crust and sweet soy, the lauded and drool-worthy Korean fried chicken with chili butter and braised spinach, and Kyu's famed roasted cauliflower with goat cheese and shishito-herb vinaigrette.
click to enlarge Fried rice in a bowl
A popular fried rice dish from Kyu in Wynwood
Kyu photo
For those wondering if there will be new menu items, this is the case. Chef Arellanes has added new fare that's exclusive to the Miami location, which he hopes will quickly become new favorites at the restaurant. One of these dishes is the "Mimmos Burrata," made with sudachi citrus green tomatoes and pickled peppadews.

The cocktail menu also comes with a hint of nostalgia. Classics like the "She-So Spicy," a spicy shiso sour made with Milagro blanco, cucumber, mint, shiso, yuzu, and Thai chili, are back on the menu. As for new cocktails, the beverage team got to work putting together exclusive Wynwood-only libations like the "Que Bola?," which is a Cuban highball made with Toki Japanese whiskey, mamey fruit, and white chocolate, as well as the "Old Slabside," a black-garlic Manhattan featuring Angels Envy bourbon, sweet Japanese bermutto, and black garlic.

Since times have evolved and non-alcoholic cocktails have become popular, Kyu has also added zero-proof cocktails like "Frank the Tank," which is a rhubarb spritz, and "Spring Solstice," which mixes non-alcoholic pink peppercorn Ritual tequila and Lyre's Orange with smoked strawberry and lime.

In 2021, Kyu announced plans to expand its operations into Manhattan as a part of a global expansion fueled by a partnership with Britain-based Reuben Brothers, a private equity investment firm with real estate holdings around the world. Kyu Mexico City opened in August 2020 and is operated by Kyu's original partners, who formed Scotch and Bacon Hospitality Group. Now, there are locations across New York City, Miami, Mexico, and Las Vegas.

All in all, guests can expect a mix of old and new as they reacquaint themselves with a Miami favorite or try it for the first time.

Kyu. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com. Wednesday and Sunday 5 to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight.
