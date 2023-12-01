 Pinstripes Is Coming Esplanade at Aventura in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Bowling and Bocce Bistro Is Coming to Aventura

Pinstripes will open this December in Aventura.
December 1, 2023
Pinstripes will offer bowling, bocce, and a bistro-style restaurant featuring Italian-American fare.
Pinstripes will offer bowling, bocce, and a bistro-style restaurant featuring Italian-American fare. Pinstripes photo
Share this:
A new restaurant with an Italian-American menu and cocktails — and a modern twist on bowling with bocce — is coming to the Miami area next month.

Known as Pinstripes, the experiential dining and entertainment venue has announced that it will open this December at Esplanade at Aventura. As the brand's first Florida location, Pinstripes at Aventura, marks the first of two Miami locations set to open in the coming months. A second is slated for Coral Gables in spring 2024.

The Aventura Pinstripes will boast a dozen bowling lanes, five indoor and outdoor bocce courts, and a sprawling space to eat and drink.

Occupying two floors, the spotlight at Pinstripes will be its expansive bistro that offers guests a chance to experience chef-driven dining with bowling and bocce.
click to enlarge
Pinstripes Aventura will feature a first-floor bistro, bowling, bocce, and a rooftop lounge.
Pinstripes photo
The ground-floor restaurant serves as the hub for an elevated culinary experience, featuring an extensive menu that focuses on seasonal entrées and a curated wine cellar served in a restaurant-style setting that provides flexibility for guests to enjoy their meals at booths, tables surrounding the bar, or in front of big-screen TVs airing major sporting events on the venue's expansive rooftop patio.

Pinstripes chief culinary officer Cesar Gutierrez has conceptualized a menu of made-from-scratch recipes with a focus on Italian-American classics. Highlights include wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads like the prosciutto and fig with gorgonzola-mascarpone spread, Fontinella cheese, and truffle arugula; sandwiches like the prime rib dip paired with provolone cheese and horseradish cream on a pretzel bun; and entrées like the maple-glazed salmon made with Mediterranean grains, cucumber, grape tomato, pesto, and Calabrese sauce.

On Saturday and Sunday, guests can indulge in the venue's "Pintastic" brunch buffet, a bevy of sweet and savory offerings that includes a signature waffle station, an omelet station, and a carving station featuring ham and prime rib. Chef specials also include chicken and goat cheese pasta and herb-roasted chicken. Guests can also enjoy bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes.

Pinstripes. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; pinstripes.com/aventura. Opening December 2023.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Esquire's "Best New Restaurants in America" List Includes Two Miami Newcomers

Food & Drink News

Esquire's "Best New Restaurants in America" List Includes Two Miami Newcomers

By Nicole Danna
Parisian Pastry Chef Opens French Bistro in Miami

Openings & Closings

Parisian Pastry Chef Opens French Bistro in Miami

By Michelle Muslera
Taylor Swift's Favorite NYC Chef Opens Vitolo in Fort Lauderdale

Openings & Closings

Taylor Swift's Favorite NYC Chef Opens Vitolo in Fort Lauderdale

By Michelle Muslera
Edan Bistro Brings Modern Spanish Cuisine to North Miami

Openings & Closings

Edan Bistro Brings Modern Spanish Cuisine to North Miami

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation