Bowling and Bocce Bistro Is Coming to Aventura

click to enlarge Pinstripes Aventura will feature a first-floor bistro, bowling, bocce, and a rooftop lounge. Pinstripes photo

A new restaurant with an Italian-American menu and cocktails — and a modern twist on bowling with bocce — is coming to the Miami area next month.Known as Pinstripes, the experiential dining and entertainment venue has announced that it will open this December at Esplanade at Aventura. As the brand's first Florida location, Pinstripes at Aventura, marks the first of two Miami locations set to open in the coming months. A second is slated for Coral Gables in spring 2024.The Aventura Pinstripes will boast a dozen bowling lanes, five indoor and outdoor bocce courts, and a sprawling space to eat and drink.Occupying two floors, the spotlight at Pinstripes will be its expansive bistro that offers guests a chance to experience chef-driven dining with bowling and bocce.The ground-floor restaurant serves as the hub for an elevated culinary experience, featuring an extensive menu that focuses on seasonal entrées and a curated wine cellar served in a restaurant-style setting that provides flexibility for guests to enjoy their meals at booths, tables surrounding the bar, or in front of big-screen TVs airing major sporting events on the venue's expansive rooftop patio.Pinstripes chief culinary officer Cesar Gutierrez has conceptualized a menu of made-from-scratch recipes with a focus on Italian-American classics. Highlights include wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads like the prosciutto and fig with gorgonzola-mascarpone spread, Fontinella cheese, and truffle arugula; sandwiches like the prime rib dip paired with provolone cheese and horseradish cream on a pretzel bun; and entrées like the maple-glazed salmon made with Mediterranean grains, cucumber, grape tomato, pesto, and Calabrese sauce.On Saturday and Sunday, guests can indulge in the venue's "Pintastic" brunch buffet, a bevy of sweet and savory offerings that includes a signature waffle station, an omelet station, and a carving station featuring ham and prime rib. Chef specials also include chicken and goat cheese pasta and herb-roasted chicken. Guests can also enjoy bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes.