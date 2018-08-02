Pink Pie to Open Bake Shop in Wynwood With Beer and Wine

Move over, doughnuts and ice cream. There's a new sweets shop coming to Wynwood.
This fall, Miami's own Pink Pie will open its first brick-and-mortar steps away from the Wynwood Walls (170 NW 26th St.). The concept, which launched in September 2016 at the Yellow Green Farmers Market, specializes in three-inch sweet and savory pies, ranging from s'mores to bacon, egg, and cheese.
“Customers can enjoy a whole pie experience without committing to one large single flavor or merely a slice,” cofounder Paloma Machado-McGowan says.
The menu will feature a dozen permanent and rotating flavors, some filled with Oreo and Nutella, guava and cheese, key lime, or salted caramel, and others topped off with five onion and duck confit.
The s'mores pie, which is smoked with hickory wood and filled with burnt marshmallow cream to recreate a campfire experience, is among the bestsellers. There are vegan and gluten-free varieties too, including matcha, and passionfruit chocolate.
By the time the shop opens, Pink Pie will offer some limited-edition flavors including passionfruit, sweet corn, pistachio, pumpkin cookie butter, maple bacon, and pecan and cranberry mascarpone.
Regardless of flavor, pies are the same price. Savory flavors are $3 apiece, while sweet pies run $3 for one, $5 for two, $9.50 for four, $14 for six, $22.70 for ten, $27 for a dozen, and $40 for 18.
Mini pies aside, Pink Pie will offer something called a "pies'cream sandwich," which includes a choice of two pies with a scoop of ice cream ($6); along with pie milkshakes ($6.50). The shop will be stocked with coffee, tea, craft beer, and wine. ($2 to $6.50).
Once opened, the 900-square-foot space will include 20 seats, subway-tiled walls, and an enormous neon sign with the words, "Don't be shy, eat some pie."
In addition to the storefront, Pink Pie, which was created by husband-and-wife team Michael McGowan and Paloma Machado-McGowan, will continue to participate at the weekly Yellow Green Farmers Market.
Pink Pie. 170 NW 26th St., Miami; pinkpie.com. Opening fall 2018.
