Pink Pie to Open Bake Shop in Wynwood With Beer and Wine

Move over, doughnuts and ice cream. There's a new sweets shop coming to Wynwood.

This fall, Miami's own Pink Pie will open its first brick-and-mortar steps away from the Wynwood Walls (170 NW 26th St.). The concept, which launched in September 2016 at the Yellow Green Farmers Market, specializes in three-inch sweet and savory pies, ranging from s'mores to bacon, egg, and cheese.

“Customers can enjoy a whole pie experience without committing to one large single flavor or merely a slice,” cofounder Paloma Machado-McGowan says.