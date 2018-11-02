Pharrell Williams and David Grutman's Swan and Bar Bevy Are Gorgeous Tributes to Female Power

Swan and Bar Bevy, the restaurant-and-bar complex that's a partnership between David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, is about to open in the Design District. And it's a stunner.

The complex comprises three completely distinct spaces, each designed to transport diners to different times and places. The patio offers an oasis of greenery. During a pre-opening visit, workers were busy readying the space for a private party. The restaurant and bar are scheduled to open Tuesday, November 6.

Grutman and Williams have tapped French chef Jean Imbert to create the menu. Williams and the chef, who has won accolades at his Parisian restaurant, L'Acajou, bonded over Imbert's salad, which will be on the menu at Swan.

Inside Swan and Bar Bevy, designer Ken Fulk has created two unique spaces. Bar Bevy, decorated in blues, reds, animal-print accents, and black-and-white photos of beautiful women, gives off a "Rock the Casbah" feel. It seems like the perfect spot to drink a martini while channeling the iconic film Casablanca.

EXPAND Swan's rose-colored interior. Photo by Morelli Brothers

Swan boasts a completely different vibe. The room is unabashedly and resplendently pink. The bar features two shades of pink marble. A large centerpiece holds pink flowers, and the subway-tiled floor has a pink motif.

The room, according to Williams, is all about celebrating female power. "The DNA of Swan is feminine. You can't make something good without having that energy. Women are finally having their moment, and I would never have it any other way."

The musician, best known for the uplifting anthem "Happy," says the women of the world hold the cards. "There's no society without women. You're in control, and your beautiful species is waking up to that fact. If we're going to be cognizant and support women, there's going to be a feminine note in this place."

Grutman seconds the sentiment with an enthusiastic "Yes!"

Williams likens Swan and Bar Bevy's multifaceted space to a good book. "It's rich with detail. It's something that you can come back to and glean more information from."

Swan and Bar Bevy. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; swanbevymiami.com. Opening Tuesday, November 6.