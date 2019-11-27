Orilla in Miami Beach Features Global Fare And a Lighthearted Vibe

Sometimes a restaurant's vibe is as crucial to its concept as the food it serves. Such is the case with Orilla Bar & Grill, which opened this month at the Urbanica Euclid Hotel in Miami Beach. The eatery offers globally-flavored cuisine and a stylish, laid-back atmosphere that is an extension of the South of Fifth neighborhood where it's located.

At Orilla (pronounced o-ri-ya), Argentinian chef Fernando Trocca puts forth a sprawling international menu. It lopes from his native Argentina to Mexico to Lebanon — countries where he's worked over his three-decade culinary career.

"We brought the same vision we used for the Orilla location we opened last year in Buenos Aires," said Trocca, who has worked with the Urbanica group for the past two years. "Our menu is seasonal and unique in many ways, but also straightforward. But most of all, Orilla is a fun place to be and share a drink; we want locals to want to visit multiple times a week."

Trocca, who has run a restaurant by the name of Sucre in Argentina's capital for two decades and operates seasonal eatery Santa Teresita in Punta del Este, says his creations are also deeply inspired by his Italian grandmother, who taught him how to cook and love international flavors. "Argentina doesn't have South American roots that are strong like the rest of the continent. It is much more European in its culture and cuisine."

EXPAND Orilla's dining room features an artistic mural. Eugenio Mazzingui

With 80 seats, Orilla's 2,000 square foot indoor/outdoor dining room is open but feels intimate, with an artistic mural wall and a jazz playlist. Specials from the charcoal grill like prime rib ($75) and short rib ($65) anchor its menu, which is divided into four sections according to the size of offerings, starting with tapas-style appetizers like tostada Mexicana with roasted veggies, avocado, and charred hot chile sauce ($7); and grilled corn served with pomegranate seeds and labneh ($7).

To follow, the globe-trotting menu features medium-sized dishes of grilled pork sausage with white Peruvian beans and sautéed spinach ($12); a rendition of burrata that is given a kick with roasted scallions and salsa verde ($14); and the eatery's signature charred eggplant, cooked with mixed herbs, croutons, lemon, and za' atar, a Middle Eastern spice mixture ($12).

The open kitchen also churns out mains of flat iron ($24) and traditional chicken Milanese ($19), to pair with sides of mashed potatoes ($5), roasted Brussel sprouts with black Garlic ($6), and roasted carrots with fennel seeds and orange zest ($6). Family-style black rice is prepared with squid and bits of bacon and placed in the oven for a crispy texture ($24).

Brooklyn-based pastry chef Chula Galvez complements the savory menu with desserts unique in flavors and textures, including pavlova with açai, mango, papaya, hibiscus, and activated charcoal, topped with Middle Eastern yogurt labneh ($12). The vegan banoffee pie, packs coconut dulce de leche, fresh banana, and yogurt in a nut crust ($12); and oven-roasted pineapples are served with lemon sorbet and meringue brûlée ($12).

Orilla's wine list sails through Italy, France, Spain, Argentina, and Uruguay. The eatery's bar features cocktails created by mixologist Ines de Los Santos, a seasonal menu that, for fall, features concoctions like Into the Woods with Grey Goose, strega, eucalyptus, Sicilian lemon, and dry cider ($14). Order a pitcher of white sangria with Las Perdices Torrontes, lemon verbena, and passionfruit ($16) to share.

Brunch and lunch service at the restaurant are slated to launch next year.

Orilla Bar & Grill. 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach; orilla.restaurant. Open Monday through Saturday for dinner from 5 to 11 p.m.