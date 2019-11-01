 


    Herban Planet
4
Grails Sports Bar is now open in Wynwood.
Photo by Andrea Lorena

October 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | November 1, 2019 | 10:00am
Of all the openings in South Florida, none could compete with the opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's massive Guitar Hotel. The hotel comes complete with a plethora of dining concepts, a poolside day club, and a shopping arcade.

Other significant openings include Cocktail Cartel's sneaker-themed Grails Sports Bar, Seawell Fish & Oyster, and Gregory's Diner at the Vagabond Hotel.

In closings, Ad Lib shuttered after numerous chef changes.

Openings

Ad Lib barely lasted a year.
Photo courtesy of Ad Lib

Closings

  • Ad Lib
  • Pubbelly Noodle Bar

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - opening in Doral
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Balloo: Modern Home Cooking - opening in downtown Miami
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
  • Bulla Gastrobar - slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Bunnie Cakes - opening a location in downtown Doral
  • Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
  • El Bagel - opening permanent spot
  • The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
  • Cote - Michelin-starred steak house to open in Miami
  • Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Chica - Lorena Garcia bringing her Las Vegas restaurant to Miami
  • Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
  • Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
  • The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub will open in Doral
  • Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
  • Gramps 2 - opening 2020
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening 2021
  • Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
  • Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • Ichimi Ramen - coming to Midtown Miami
  • Ironside Bakery - fresh bread coming to Miami
  • La Fontana - Steakhouse opening in Doral
  • La Gringa Tostaderia - Opening at Time Out Market
  • Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
  • Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Macchialina - opening second location in Coral Gables
  • Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
  • Morrofino Barcelona - opening winter 2019
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
  • Omakai Sushi - opening in Wynwood
  • Orilla Bar & Grill - opening in Miami Beach
  • Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
  • Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
  • Riverside - mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
  • Rivertail - Jose Mendin to Open his first Fort Lauderdale restaurant
  • Shuckers - opening a location in South Beach
  • Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
  • Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - new brewery celebrating the fermentation process
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

