October 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Of all the openings in South Florida, none could compete with the opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's massive Guitar Hotel. The hotel comes complete with a plethora of dining concepts, a poolside day club, and a shopping arcade.
Other significant openings include Cocktail Cartel's sneaker-themed Grails Sports Bar, Seawell Fish & Oyster, and Gregory's Diner at the Vagabond Hotel.
In closings, Ad Lib shuttered after numerous chef changes.
Openings
-
Baccarat Boutique Bar & Lounge. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-870-5809; boutique.baccarat.fr
-
Boss Cow. 1036 S. Miami Ave., Miami; bosscow.com.
-
Casa D'Angelo. 2906 NE 207th St, Aventura; 305-699-5500; casa-d-angelo.com.
-
Conos. 751 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8298; conosmiami.com.
-
Dunkanoo Jamaican Kitchen. 310 NW 24th St., Miami; dunkanookitchen.com.
-
Grails Sports Bar. 2808 N Miami Ave, Miami; instagram.com/grailssportsbar.
-
Gregory’s Diner. 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-846-9130; gregorysmiami.com.
-
Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
-
La Sandwicherie. 169 NW 23rd St., Miami; lasandwicherie.com.
-
Ms. Cheezious at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami.
-
Seawell Fish & Oyster at Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach. 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com.
-
Shimuja Miami Beach. 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; shimuja.com.
-
Sorbillo. 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-281-0588; sorbillonyc.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Closings
- Ad Lib
- Pubbelly Noodle Bar
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Balloo: Modern Home Cooking - opening in downtown Miami
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Bunnie Cakes - opening a location in downtown Doral
- Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
- El Bagel - opening permanent spot
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
- Cote - Michelin-starred steak house to open in Miami
- Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chica - Lorena Garcia bringing her Las Vegas restaurant to Miami
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub will open in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Ichimi Ramen - coming to Midtown Miami
- Ironside Bakery - fresh bread coming to Miami
- La Fontana - Steakhouse opening in Doral
- La Gringa Tostaderia - Opening at Time Out Market
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Macchialina - opening second location in Coral Gables
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
- Morrofino Barcelona - opening winter 2019
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
- Omakai Sushi - opening in Wynwood
- Orilla Bar & Grill - opening in Miami Beach
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
- Riverside - mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
- Rivertail - Jose Mendin to Open his first Fort Lauderdale restaurant
- Shuckers - opening a location in South Beach
- Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - new brewery celebrating the fermentation process
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!