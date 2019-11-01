October 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Grails Sports Bar is now open in Wynwood.

Of all the openings in South Florida, none could compete with the opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's massive Guitar Hotel. The hotel comes complete with a plethora of dining concepts, a poolside day club, and a shopping arcade.

Other significant openings include Cocktail Cartel's sneaker-themed Grails Sports Bar, Seawell Fish & Oyster, and Gregory's Diner at the Vagabond Hotel.

In closings, Ad Lib shuttered after numerous chef changes.

Openings



Baccarat Boutique Bar & Lounge. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-870-5809; boutique.baccarat.fr



Boss Cow. 1036 S. Miami Ave., Miami; bosscow.com.



Casa D'Angelo. 2906 NE 207th St, Aventura; 305-699-5500; casa-d-angelo.com.



Conos. 751 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8298; conosmiami.com.



Dunkanoo Jamaican Kitchen. 310 NW 24th St., Miami; dunkanookitchen.com.



Grails Sports Bar. 2808 N Miami Ave, Miami; instagram.com/grailssportsbar.



Gregory’s Diner. 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-846-9130; gregorysmiami.com.



Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.



La Sandwicherie. 169 NW 23rd St., Miami; lasandwicherie.com.



Ms. Cheezious at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami.



Seawell Fish & Oyster at Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach. 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com.



Shimuja Miami Beach. 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; shimuja.com.



Sorbillo. 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-281-0588; sorbillonyc.com.



Ad Lib barely lasted a year. Photo courtesy of Ad Lib

Closings



Ad Lib

Pubbelly Noodle Bar

