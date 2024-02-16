NoMad London Bar Pops Up at Miami's Medium Cool Ahead of 2025 Opening

While the South Beach Wine and Food Festival might be the biggest event taking place in the Magic City next week, it has attracted many more special collaborations, including an international two-night-only bar takeover.
The infamous bar crew from five-star hotel NoMad London in Covent Garden is coming to Miami's Medium Cool for two nights only on Wednesday, February 21, and Thursday, February 22.
Why Miami? Because the NoMad Bar is opening in Miami in 2025 (you heard it here first).
Miami is already attracting some of the biggest restaurant names in London, like Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay that just opened in Miami Beach. Now, Miami is ready for a taste of renowned British cocktails.
NoMad London, which is currently ranked 46th in the World's 50 Best Hotels list, has three notable culinary programs, including Side Hustle, the Library, and NoMad Restaurant & Bar. NoMad is making its Miami debut when globally renowned bartenders Leo Robitschek, Jacopo Maggi, and Liana Oster are hosted by Naron Young of Miami's Medium Cool.
The NoMad bar team brings a variety of signature cocktails to the Magic City, which is a great preview of what Miamians can expect ahead of the 2025 Wynwood location.
For tequila lovers, the special menu features three tequila-based drinks, including the Pandan negroni, made with Patron reposado, pandan, Campari, cold brew, and Vermouth Di Torino; the "Batanga," made with Patron Silver tequila, housemade cola, amaro, lime, Aleppo chili, smoked Maldon salt; and, lastly, the refreshing "Strawberry & Tomato Margarita," made with Patron Silver, strawberry, fluffy tomato, agave, jalapeño, Aperol, and lime.
For fans of gin, the "Stranger Things" cocktail is a NoMad Classic made with Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, St. Germain, green apple, lime, and orgeat.
The teams will serve cocktails to the sound of live, Latin-inspired jazz performances perfect for a post-festival stop.
NoMad London Pop-Up at Medium Cool. 1690 Collins Ave., Ste. 2, Miami Beach; mediumcool.miami. Wednesday, February 21, and Thursday, February 22, from 6 to 10 p.m.