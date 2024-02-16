 NoMad London Hotel Pops Up at Cocktail Lounge Medium Cool in Miami | Miami New Times
Cocktails & Spirits

NoMad London Bar Pops Up at Miami's Medium Cool Ahead of 2025 Opening

Get ready for a taste of NoMad London with a two-night pop-up at one of Miami's favorite cocktail lounges, Medium Cool.
February 16, 2024
The Pandan negroni is one of the drinks in the menu as NoMad London Comes to Miami’s Medium Cool.
The Pandan negroni is one of the drinks in the menu as NoMad London Comes to Miami’s Medium Cool. Photo by Cris Barnett
While the South Beach Wine and Food Festival might be the biggest event taking place in the Magic City next week, it has attracted many more special collaborations, including an international two-night-only bar takeover.

The infamous bar crew from five-star hotel NoMad London in Covent Garden is coming to Miami's Medium Cool for two nights only on Wednesday, February 21, and Thursday, February 22.

Why Miami? Because the NoMad Bar is opening in Miami in 2025 (you heard it here first).

Miami is already attracting some of the biggest restaurant names in London, like Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay that just opened in Miami Beach. Now, Miami is ready for a taste of renowned British cocktails.

NoMad London, which is currently ranked 46th in the World's 50 Best Hotels list, has three notable culinary programs, including Side Hustle, the Library, and NoMad Restaurant & Bar. NoMad is making its Miami debut when globally renowned bartenders Leo Robitschek, Jacopo Maggi, and Liana Oster are hosted by Naron Young of Miami's Medium Cool.
click to enlarge Headshot of Leo Robitschek in a suit
Leo Robitschek is the vice president of food and beverages at the Sydell Group.
NoMad London photo
"[We're here] to celebrate the opening of the NoMad Bar in Wynwood in 2025," says Robitschek, vice president of food and beverages at the Sydell Group. "We are thrilled to partner with our Miami friends at Medium Cool during this year's South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Both teams are looking forward to an evening of drinks and jazz at one of South Beach's hottest cocktail lounges."

The NoMad bar team brings a variety of signature cocktails to the Magic City, which is a great preview of what Miamians can expect ahead of the 2025 Wynwood location.
click to enlarge A white cocktail in a glass
The Szechuan gibson from NoMad Bar
Photo by Cris Barnett
On the limited-edition menu, the Szechuan gibson cocktail is described by the team as savory, peppery, and floral all in one. It's made with Grey Goose vodka, Szechuan, French vermouth, and pickled onion.

For tequila lovers, the special menu features three tequila-based drinks, including the Pandan negroni, made with Patron reposado, pandan, Campari, cold brew, and Vermouth Di Torino; the "Batanga," made with Patron Silver tequila, housemade cola, amaro, lime, Aleppo chili, smoked Maldon salt; and, lastly, the refreshing "Strawberry & Tomato Margarita," made with Patron Silver, strawberry, fluffy tomato, agave, jalapeño, Aperol, and lime.

For fans of gin, the "Stranger Things" cocktail is a NoMad Classic made with Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, St. Germain, green apple, lime, and orgeat.
click to enlarge Headshot of Liana Oster in a white outfit.
Liana Oster is the bar director for NoMad London.
NoMad London photo
"I'm excited to be coming to Miami for the first time and to be able to work alongside both Leo and Naren," says Liana Oster, the bar director for NoMad London. "It's great to be reunited with Naren, as we worked together for years at Dante, and now, to be able to bring something we've been doing in London to Miami is very special."

The teams will serve cocktails to the sound of live, Latin-inspired jazz performances perfect for a post-festival stop.

NoMad London Pop-Up at Medium Cool. 1690 Collins Ave., Ste. 2, Miami Beach; mediumcool.miami. Wednesday, February 21, and Thursday, February 22, from 6 to 10 p.m.
