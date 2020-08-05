 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Krispy Kreme-stuffed doughnut is available at Night Owl Cookies for the month of August.EXPAND
The Krispy Kreme-stuffed doughnut is available at Night Owl Cookies for the month of August.
Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl's Krispy Kreme-Stuffed Cookie Is the Good News Miami Needs

Nicole Danna | August 5, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

What's better than a fresh-baked Krispy Kreme doughnut, hot and dripping with gooey glaze straight out of the oven?

How about one stuffed into an equally fresh-baked cookie?

For Night Owl Cookies founder Andrew Gonzalez, his school's Krispy Kreme fundraisers are a favorite memory. The doughnut's soft, warm dough and fresh-fried aroma remain etched in his mind, a favorite childhood treat.

"I remember tables being laid out by the exit with mountains of those famous Krispy Kreme boxes. It was like taking a bite out of heaven — those beautiful, light, airy disks of Heaven," he says. "Looking back, those doughnuts are probably what started my sweet tooth."

With school starting in a few weeks, the young entrepreneur thought: What better way to celebrate and reminisce than with a Krispy Kreme-stuffed cookie?

Beginning this week, Night Owl Cookies launches its Glazed Doughnut Cookie, made with Night Owl dough mixed with white chocolate chips — stuffed with an entire glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut and topped with a homemade white chocolate glaze ($3.75).

The special cookie will be available throughout the month of August at Night Owl's FIU (10534 SW Eighth St.) and Design District (164 NE 41st St.) locations. The cookies are also available for delivery via Postmates.

"So far, the response has been insane," Gonzalez reports. "We've been selling out of them within the first few hours. This cookie is going to be available all August long, but with demand like this, it may have to make another appearance sooner than expected."

Over the past few years, Night Owl Cookies has grown into a Miami staple, and one of the top-selling options for delivery on Postmates. The new creation is only one of the many options offered by the company Gonzalez dreamed up in his family's kitchen when he was 21.

Today, Night Owl is known for its late-night service that delivers cookies that range from guava cookie dough mixed with white chocolate chip and topped with cookie crumbles, guava chunks, and a cream-cheese frosting drizzle to a signature chocolate cookie stuffed with Nutella.

Night Owl Cookies. 164 NE 41st St., Miami; and 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

