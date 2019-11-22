Night Owl Cookies Opening a Design District Shop

Night Owl, the late-night cookie purveyor with a rabid fan base, is set to debut a Design District location, complete with an outdoor courtyard.

Opening Monday, November 25, the 600-square-foot space will boast a photogenic pink, aqua, and gold-flecked interior that's expected to be one of Miami's most Instagrammable spots.

Night Owl founder Andrew Gonzalez says he wants the Design District shop to be a place for people to hang out with friends. To further the fun atmosphere, he plans to host parties and activations — including a grand-opening bash December 12 — in the courtyard.

Night Owl in the Design District will offer its 12 core flavors, including birthday cake, cookies and cream, and chocolate chip, in addition to special flavors unique to the luxury shopping neighborhood. Gonzalez says he'll soon introduce a champagne-infused cookie — a fitting tribute to an area filled with designer boutiques. Unlike Gucci and Dior, Night Owl remains an affordable indulgence: Cookies cost about $2.75 each.

Gonzalez says the Design District store came as a bit of a surprise. Although he's still planning a larger place in Wynwood — complete with a bar — and Pembroke Pines, when this opportunity arose, he took it. "We signed the lease about a month ago and just got the OK to open."

The new shop will also allow Gonzalez to expand Night Owl's delivery footprint to South Beach, Brickell, downtown Miami, North Miami, and other neighborhoods via Postmates. He says cookies will be made daily at Night Owl's baking facility and transported fresh to the Design District store.

Night Owl Cookies. 164 NW 41st St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Opens Monday, November 25.