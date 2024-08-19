Italian Spot with 28-Seat Pasta Bar, Wine Cellar, and Garden to Open in Wynwood

Wynwood's love for pasta has grown steadily over the past year, marked by the arrival of notable spots like Piegari and Pasta. Now, the neighborhood is set to take this trend further with the debut of Otto & Pepe, Miami’s first pasta bar, which combines the art of pasta with a focus on natural wine.
Opening this September in Wynwood, the restaurant is a collaboration between the team behind Asian food hall 1-800-Lucky, an award-winning mixologist, and an Italian chef renowned for her Michelin-starred restaurants.
The kitchen is helmed by Viviana Varese, celebrated for her Michelin-starred restaurants Viva Viviana Varese in Milan and W Villadorata Country Restaurant in Sicily. Varese's menu is designed to showcase both traditional and innovative Italian staples, crafted using in-season produce and traditional techniques.
The space at Otto & Pepe is designed to evoke a cozy yet lively atmosphere, with three distinct areas: a wine cellar, a 28-seat pasta bar, and a garden.
The heart of the restaurant is the pasta bar, which seats 28 and offers diners a front-row view of the open kitchen where the pasta is made. Here, patrons at Otto & Pepe can choose from four pasta categories: red sauce pasta, white sauce pasta, more pasta, and not pasta. Classic dishes like tagliolini bolognese and carbonara sit alongside more inventive offerings such as homemade maccheroni with mixed mushroom and black truffle sauce, and ravioli filled with ricotta, spinach, and a liquid yolk center.
In addition to the pasta, the menu includes appetizers such as a pistachio and basil salad, tomato and pepper gazpacho with stracciatella, and a raw vegetable salad with fish tartare. Desserts like tiramisu, pavlova, and a soft brioche served with cream ice cream round out the meal.
The third space is a lush garden, where guests can enjoy a pre-dinner drink or nightcap amidst tropical greenery. The garden features its own Italian bar snacks menu, plus a selection of spirits and wines.
Otto & Pepe will open this September.
Otto & Pepe. 126 NW 27th St., Miami; ottoandpeppe.com. Opening Open daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.