A Culinary Love Story: Italian Tradition Meets Peruvian Flavors at Pasta in Wynwnood

In Miami's dining scene, a wave of Italian eateries is sparking a pasta renaissance, with homemade noodles taking center stage and locals enthusiastically embracing the trend. With this surge in pasta specialists, including the acclaimed Osteria Da Fortunata on Lincoln Road, Niven Patel's Erba in Coral Gables, and the upcoming opening of Piegari in Wynwood, Miamians are reveling in the opportunity to witness the pasta-making process firsthand and indulge in the delicious results.
Adding their unique twist to this burgeoning scene are Peruvian chefs Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi, whose new restaurant in Wynwood, aptly named Pasta, promises to redefine the pasta experience in Miami.
Drawing inspiration from their extensive travels throughout Italy, Umbert and Buraschi are set to offer traditional Italian noodles with a subtle Peruvian twist.
In 2017, they both worked at prestigious restaurants in New York City before heading back to Lima, where they opened Pasta, a 25-seat Italian eatery. After getting married in 2022 and facing post-pandemic challenges, including political and economic crises in the country, the couple was prompted to explore a second market beyond Perú.
They found a natural fit in Miami, and the rest is history.
Featuring signature items like pappardelle with a 15-hour braised beef cheek ragu, the menu at Pasta will feature 12 kinds of pasta, with each noodle prepared fresh that morning on a window-facing countertop overlooking the streets of Wynwood.
"The goal is not to make Italian-Peruvian food," Umbert explains, "but to enhance the traditional Italian dishes with techniques and elements of Peruvian cooking." Drawing on Peru's bold flavors, umami, and spices, they've curated a menu that harmoniously blends the best of both worlds.
Umbert takes pride in crafting many of the restaurant's main ingredients in-house, including the ricotta used for pasta fillings and the signature stracciatella appetizer. Served alongside housemade sourdough bread, the creamy stracciatella embodies the perfect marriage of simplicity and indulgence, perfectly seasoned and topped with Italian olive oil.
On the dessert front, Buraschi channels her creativity into crafting desserts that celebrate both classic Italian flavors and playful Peruvian elements. Take, for example, their coffee crema volteada, a delightful twist on the traditional Italian dessert. Cooked similarly to a crema volteada — a Peruvian-style flan — this indulgent treat offers a rich and creamy texture, with hints of aromatic coffee that linger on the palate. In addition to their inventive desserts, Pasta will also offer housemade gelatos featuring Peruvian fruit flavors like lucuma, adding a tropical touch.
Here, the walls between the front and back of the house are lifted, allowing guests to witness the seamless collaboration between chefs and staff as they work together. In doing so, Umbert and Buraschi aim to provide diners with a fully immersive experience, where they can not only see the action in the kitchen but also feel a part of it, fostering a sense of connection and camaraderie that enhances the overall dining experience.
As Pasta prepares to open its doors, Umbert and Buraschi are driven by a shared desire to spread joy through their culinary creations. "Pasta is a labor of love for us," Umbert concludes. "We are passionate about what we do, and we are in the business of making people happy. That is our common goal."
Pasta. 124 NW 28th St., Miami; pasta-restaurants.com. Opening in early March. Tuesday through Saturday 5:30 to 11 p.m.