New Restaurants to Try This Week: Ai Sushi, a "Chipotlane," and PizzElla

June 21, 2022 8:00AM

Chef Larry Galper has taken his pizza pop-up to Time Out Market.
South Florida's latest round of openings includes Miami's first "Chipotlane" and two Miami Beach food hall additions: PizzElla at Time Out Market and Ai Sushi at the Lincoln Eatery.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Chef Carlos Zheng has opened Ai Sushi at the Lincoln Eatery. - PHOTO COURTESY OF AI SUSHI
Chef Carlos Zheng has opened Ai Sushi at the Lincoln Eatery.
Ai Sushi

723 N. Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach
thelincolneatery.com/ai-tallarin
Ai Sushi, a sister restaurant of chef Carlos Zheng’s Ai Tallarin, is now open in the Lincoln Eatery food hall. The menu focuses on authentic Japanese cuisine, from signature maki and traditional rolls to sushi-grade sashimi. Zheng, who grew up cooking regional dishes from across Asia and studied under master sushi chef Noboru Sanada, pulls inspiration from each culture’s culinary background to create what he calls "sushi-fusion," as evidenced by the "Sappari Maki," a daikon wrap with tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, asparagus, and the chef's own strawberry vinaigrette. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge Miami's first "Chipotlane" is open in Miami Gardens. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CHIPOTLE
Miami's first "Chipotlane" is open in Miami Gardens.
Chipotle

18299 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens
786-463-0052
chipotle.com
Miami's first "Chipotlane" has arrived with the opening of a new Miami Gardens Chipotle. Unlike other Chipotle restaurants, this location features a drive-thru pick-up lane, allowing customers to grab digital orders placed on the app or website without having to enter the restaurant or pay for delivery. No need to fear the lunch-hour rush, either: Each Chipotle with a Chipotlane has a dedicated digital kitchen. Open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge Food truck pop-up PizzElla has opened in Time Out Market. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PIZZELLA
Food truck pop-up PizzElla has opened in Time Out Market.
PizzElla

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
eatatpizzella.com
Local chef Larry Galper has taken his mobile pizza pop-up permanent with the opening of PizzElla at Time Out Market. Here, the chef showcases his Neapolitan-style pizzas, baked in a 900-degree oven to ensure a bubbly, crisp crust that remains chewy on the inside. Highlights include a traditional margherita, a pepperoni and hot honey pie, and a cacio e pepe white pizza made with Parmesan, pecorino, and mozzarella cheeses and topped with a peppery ricotta Parmesan crema, garlic oil, and black pepper. You can “modify yo pie” by adding extra cheese (vegan or regular), pickled shishito peppers, mushrooms, bacon, meatballs, prosciutto, and/or pepperoni. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

