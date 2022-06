New Restaurants to Try This Week: Ai Sushi, a "Chipotlane," and PizzElla

[email protected]

click to enlarge Chef Carlos Zheng has opened Ai Sushi at the Lincoln Eatery. Photo courtesy of Ai Sushi

Ai Sushi 723 N. Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach

thelincolneatery.com/ai-tallarin

click to enlarge Miami's first "Chipotlane" is open in Miami Gardens. Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Chipotle 18299 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens

786-463-0052

chipotle.com

click to enlarge Food truck pop-up PizzElla has opened in Time Out Market. Photo courtesy of PizzElla

PizzElla 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

eatatpizzella.com

South Florida's latest round of openings includes Miami's first "Chipotlane" and two Miami Beach food hall additions: PizzElla at Time Out Market and Ai Sushi at the Lincoln Eatery.Ai Sushi, a sister restaurant of chef Carlos Zheng’s Ai Tallarin , is now open in the Lincoln Eatery food hall. The menu focuses on authentic Japanese cuisine, from signature maki and traditional rolls to sushi-grade sashimi. Zheng, who grew up cooking regional dishes from across Asia and studied under master sushi chef Noboru Sanada, pulls inspiration from each culture’s culinary background to create what he calls "sushi-fusion," as evidenced by the "Sappari Maki," a daikon wrap with tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, asparagus, and the chef's own strawberry vinaigrette.Miami's first "Chipotlane" has arrived with the opening of a new Miami Gardens Chipotle. Unlike other Chipotle restaurants, this location features a drive-thru pick-up lane, allowing customers to grab digital orders placed on the app or website without having to enter the restaurant or pay for delivery. No need to fear the lunch-hour rush, either: Each Chipotle with a Chipotlane has a dedicated digital kitchen.Local chef Larry Galper has taken his mobile pizza pop-up permanent with the opening of PizzElla at Time Out Market. Here, the chef showcases his Neapolitan-style pizzas, baked in a 900-degree oven to ensure a bubbly, crisp crust that remains chewy on the inside. Highlights include a traditional margherita, a pepperoni and hot honey pie, and a cacio e pepe white pizza made with Parmesan, pecorino, and mozzarella cheeses and topped with a peppery ricotta Parmesan crema, garlic oil, and black pepper. You can “modify yo pie” by adding extra cheese (vegan or regular), pickled shishito peppers, mushrooms, bacon, meatballs, prosciutto, and/or pepperoni.