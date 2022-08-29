New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bodega, Freddy's Speakeasy, and Kuba On the Bay

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
A Love Story Winery & Bistro8800 SW 56th St., Miami
305-200-5262
alovestorywinery.com Miamians can fall in love with this new venue, an elegant wine bar and bistro that sports an impressive wine list, craft cocktails, and delicious food. The concept is a labor of love and new project from husband-and-wife duo Roger and Betty Marsan, the proprietors of Betty Bu Party Rentals. The couple recently decided to extend their passion into a venue that offers guests a chance to enjoy the space's large grounds surrounded by an agricultural oasis. Open for brunch, lunch, and happy hour, the winery comprises several distinct areas, from the entryway porch, dining room, and wine tasting room to the al fresco terrace and gardens. Here, guests can sup on dishes curated by chef Victor Millán, a fusion of cuisines from Latin America featured with some American favorites. For those looking for a more intimate experience, A Love Story will offer a wine tasting room that highlights the restaurant's large wine collection (as well as private label bottles). Tuesday through Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila3419 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-833-9791
bodegataqueria.com Bodega has opened its fifth location in Coconut Grove. The newest outpost offers a three-part experience that includes a fast-casual taco shack, a speakeasy-style lounge, and a mezcaleria. Here, in addition to the brand’s iconic menu, guests can look forward to "Margarita Monday" featuring $5 frozen margaritas all day on Mondays. On Tuesdays, patrons can indulge in Bodega Taqueria y Tequila’s “Taco Tuesday” special, showcasing three for $11 classic tacos, available in stores and on the Bodega app until 5 p.m. Past the dining room, through a graffiti-lined hallway, and behind a disguised porta potty door, guests can also find the restaurant's speakeasy lounge, open daily at 4 p.m., where they can find signature cocktails, live music, and general entertainment. The intimate mezcaleria is the latest addition to Bodega, open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to close, with select nights featuring live musical performances by rotating one-man bands. To reserve exclusive experiences at the mezcaleria, guests are encouraged to make reservations online on Bodega Taqueria y Tequila’s website. Sunday through Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Freddy's Speakeasy100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-577-1000
icmiamihotel.com/freddys The InterContinental Miami is known for its dining concepts like Toro Toro, but the property recently embraced its inner hipster with a secret hideaway venue accessible by reservation only. Now, guests can step into a true prohibition-era-themed space with a cocktail club that sports an intimate atmosphere and meticulously crafted libations. Named for famed 19th-century Polish composer and pianist Frédéric François Chopin — the name mirrors the street where the hotel is located and the name of one of its ballrooms — the lounge will offer cocktails crafted with herbs, house-made bitters, and freshly pressed juices. Upon reserving the experience, guests will be provided with instructions on how to access Freddy's and will be escorted to the hidden location, where a "secret" knock will ensure admission. Cocktails, beginning at $18, include the "Green Light" made with mezcal, green chartreuse, chocolate bitters, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. Freddy's can accommodate up to 12 people at one time, and reservations are accepted for a two-hour window per table or group. Seatings at 5, 7:30, and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Kuba on the Bay401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-800-5822
kubamiami.com From the creators of Kuba Cabana in CityPlace Doral, a newly opened second location dubbed Kuba on the Bay has opened in Bayside Marketplace. The sprawling space sports a waterfront patio, a bar housed inside a vintage Pontiac, and colorful neon signage. The menu features a variety of options from raw bar items like "kubiche" — the Kuba Cabana take on ceviche — and smoked tuna dip to main plates like guava pollo barbacoa. Looking for unique cocktails you won't find anywhere else? Try the "Dirty Mojito" a brand staple that offers a combination of classic ingredients with dark rum, or the "La Piña Loca," a homemade piña colada blend mixed with coconut rum. Daily 11 a.m. to midnight.