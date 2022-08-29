Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bodega, Freddy's Speakeasy, and Kuba On the Bay

August 29, 2022 9:00AM

A Love Story Winery & Bistro has opened in Miami.
A Love Story Winery & Bistro has opened in Miami. Photo courtesy of A Love Story Winery & Bistro
Miami's latest round of openings includes a wine bar and bistro, a fifth location for Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Coconut Grove, and the debut of a new speakeasy cocktail lounge inside the InterContinental Miami.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Cheers to a Love Story
Photo courtesy of A Love Story Winery & Bistro

A Love Story Winery & Bistro

8800 SW 56th St., Miami
305-200-5262
alovestorywinery.com
Miamians can fall in love with this new venue, an elegant wine bar and bistro that sports an impressive wine list, craft cocktails, and delicious food. The concept is a labor of love and new project from husband-and-wife duo Roger and Betty Marsan, the proprietors of Betty Bu Party Rentals. The couple recently decided to extend their passion into a venue that offers guests a chance to enjoy the space's large grounds surrounded by an agricultural oasis. Open for brunch, lunch, and happy hour, the winery comprises several distinct areas, from the entryway porch, dining room, and wine tasting room to the al fresco terrace and gardens. Here, guests can sup on dishes curated by chef Victor Millán, a fusion of cuisines from Latin America featured with some American favorites. For those looking for a more intimate experience, A Love Story will offer a wine tasting room that highlights the restaurant's large wine collection (as well as private label bottles). Tuesday through Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
click to enlarge
Bodega's fifth location in Coconut Grove includes a hidden speakeasy-style lounge and mezcaleria.
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

3419 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-833-9791
bodegataqueria.com
Bodega has opened its fifth location in Coconut Grove. The newest outpost offers a three-part experience that includes a fast-casual taco shack, a speakeasy-style lounge, and a mezcaleria. Here, in addition to the brand’s iconic menu, guests can look forward to "Margarita Monday" featuring $5 frozen margaritas all day on Mondays. On Tuesdays, patrons can indulge in Bodega Taqueria y Tequila’s “Taco Tuesday” special, showcasing three for $11 classic tacos, available in stores and on the Bodega app until 5 p.m. Past the dining room, through a graffiti-lined hallway, and behind a disguised porta potty door, guests can also find the restaurant's speakeasy lounge, open daily at 4 p.m., where they can find signature cocktails, live music, and general entertainment. The intimate mezcaleria is the latest addition to Bodega, open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to close, with select nights featuring live musical performances by rotating one-man bands. To reserve exclusive experiences at the mezcaleria, guests are encouraged to make reservations online on Bodega Taqueria y Tequila’s website. Sunday through Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.
click to enlarge
Freddy's Speakeasy is now open inside the InterContinental Miami.
Photo courtesy of Freddy's Speakeasy

Freddy's Speakeasy

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-577-1000
icmiamihotel.com/freddys
The InterContinental Miami is known for its dining concepts like Toro Toro, but the property recently embraced its inner hipster with a secret hideaway venue accessible by reservation only. Now, guests can step into a true prohibition-era-themed space with a cocktail club that sports an intimate atmosphere and meticulously crafted libations. Named for famed 19th-century Polish composer and pianist Frédéric François Chopin — the name mirrors the street where the hotel is located and the name of one of its ballrooms — the lounge will offer cocktails crafted with herbs, house-made bitters, and freshly pressed juices. Upon reserving the experience, guests will be provided with instructions on how to access Freddy's and will be escorted to the hidden location, where a "secret" knock will ensure admission. Cocktails, beginning at $18, include the "Green Light" made with mezcal, green chartreuse, chocolate bitters, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. Freddy's can accommodate up to 12 people at one time, and reservations are accepted for a two-hour window per table or group. Seatings at 5, 7:30, and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
click to enlarge
Kuba On The Bay has opened at Bayside Marketplace.
Photo courtesy of Kuba On The Bay

Kuba on the Bay

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-800-5822
kubamiami.com
From the creators of Kuba Cabana in CityPlace Doral, a newly opened second location dubbed Kuba on the Bay has opened in Bayside Marketplace. The sprawling space sports a waterfront patio, a bar housed inside a vintage Pontiac, and colorful neon signage. The menu features a variety of options from raw bar items like "kubiche" — the Kuba Cabana take on ceviche — and smoked tuna dip to main plates like guava pollo barbacoa. Looking for unique cocktails you won't find anywhere else? Try the "Dirty Mojito" a brand staple that offers a combination of classic ingredients with dark rum, or the "La Piña Loca," a homemade piña colada blend mixed with coconut rum. Daily 11 a.m. to midnight.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Voces de la Razón

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation