New Restaurants to Try This Week: Eating House, Sushi By Bou, and Walrus Rodeo

Eating House128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3745
eatinghousemiami.com Eating House has quietly reopened in Coral Gables as Miami chef Giorgio Rapicavoli introduces the latest iteration of his beloved restaurant. Inflecting his Argentine and Italian heritage into the city’s rich melting pot of food and culture, Eating House went from pop-up to permanent location in 2012, followed by Luca Osteria, named after the chef's son, in February 2021. Located on Giralda Avenue’s "restaurant row" in Coral Gables, Eating House once again offers diners Rapicavoli's elevated spin on his most quintessential dishes, a full liquor bar, and ample seating with a modern industrial design. The ever-changing, eclectic selection of small plates and entrees includes new starters like the Wagyu beef carpaccio or tuna crudo, while larger plates feature his "Amish Chicken Two Ways" and cavatelli carbonara. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Joliet1209 17th St., Miami Beach
954-857-9277
jolietmiamibeach.comA new restaurant from Lost Boy & Co. — the creators of the newly relaunched Fox's Lounge along with Mayfair Grill, SipSip Calypso Rum Bar, and Lost Boy Dry Goods — has opened in Miami Beach. Joliet stands as the group's new seafood bistro and gardens with a casual, all-day menu created by chef Juan Garrido. Inspired by the sweet, spicy, and soulful flavors of New Orleans, the seafood-forward menu ranges from the raw bar and shareable small plates to composed entrees and late-night poolside snacks. Begin the meal with appetizers like New Orleans-style barbecue prawns, smoked fish dip, or a king crab cocktail, and move on to the rock shrimp po’boy sandwich, cornmeal fried Florida yellowtail, or the house gumbo or jambalaya. A Southern-inspired cocktail menu pairs effortlessly with Joliet’s New Orleans-inspired cuisine, while wine selections include natural wines with a focus on boutique champagne and sparkling wines. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Sushi By Bou1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
954-440-5270
sushibybou.comOmakase-focused Sushi by Bou has opened its second South Florida location at the SLS Brickell hotel. The cozy speakeasy setting offers guests a chance to nab a seat at the 12-seat omakase counter, while a lounge provides an additional 12 seats. Here, Sushi By Bou's skilled chefs incorporate seasonal ingredients and fresh fish sourced locally and globally to offer an exclusive, personalized menu. Guests can choose from two signature options: a 12-course, $60 experience or a 17-course, $125 experience. The food is complemented by a selection of handcrafted cocktails, imported sake, and rare Japanese whiskeys. Hand rolls and other sushi favorites can be made upon request, and additional à la carte items are also available. Dessert, which includes seasonal mochi ice cream, can be added to the end of the meal. Seatings take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Walrus Rodeo5143 NE Second Ave., Miami
walrusrodeo.com The co-owners and chefs of Boia De, Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer, have opened their second Miami restaurant, Walrus Rodeo in Little Haiti. Just as they did with Boia De, Giangrandi and Meyer tapped their circle of friends to help bring the project together. Helmed by chef/partner Jeff Maxfield, Walrus Rodeo’s menu revolves around the restaurant’s central wood-fire oven with dishes like lasagna with lamb ragu, béchamel charbroiled oysters, and the "Spicy OG" pizza with boquerones, melted shallots, oregano, and maple brown butter. Even desserts like "S’more’s al Horno" — churros with fluff and spiced chocolate — arrive after a stint in the oven. There will also be a selection of salads and cold dishes from the turnip salad served over fresh ricotta with a charred scallion vinaigrette to the local wahoo crudo prepared with green papaya and crispy rice. 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.