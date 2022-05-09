New Restaurants to Try This Week: Crudo's Art House, Over Under, Vinya Table

[email protected]

click to enlarge Crudo's Art House, the new concept from MoonMat Hospitality, is now open in Coral Gables. Photo courtesy of Crudo's Art House

Crudo's Art House 2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-392-0054

crudosarthouse.com

click to enlarge Over Under has reopened in downtown Miami. Photo courtesy of Over Under

Over Under 151 E. Flagler St. Miami

786-247-9851

overundermiami.com

click to enlarge Vale Food Co. Photo courtesy of Vale Food Co.

Vale Food Co. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-946-1421

valefoodco.com

click to enlarge Vinya wine bar has opened a standalone restaurant dubbed Vinya Table. Photo courtesy of Vinya

Vinya Table 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

305-203-4229

vinyawine.com/VinyaTable

South Florida's latest round of restaurant openings includes the latest venue to open inside Life House, an art and food fusion restaurant in Coral Gables, and the grand opening of Vinya's new standalone restaurant Vinya Table.MoonMat Hospitality, the team behind Crudo’s Fusion Art, has opened its newest concept, Crudos Art House, in the former AdLib space in Coral Gables. The restaurant offers a menu of modern Asian-meets-Latin cuisine with signature items from the flagship Wynwood location, along with an array of new creations exclusive to Coral Gables. Appetizers include duck gyoza, grilled langoustines, and a selection of sushi and sashimi. Heartier dishes include salmon, churrasco, a New York strip steak, and ginger-spiced pork belly. Aka, a lounge on the second floor, is a place to enjoy Japanese whiskey and highball cocktails with a menu focusing on handrolls. The restaurant's foundation is built on art in its many incarnations, from installations to live entertainment to fine food and drinks. After 11 p.m., the fine-dining experience transforms into a 21-and-over vibe with live DJs and bottle service.Brian Griffiths, best known as a bartender at Miami Beach's award-winning Broken Shaker, has reopened his downtown Miami bar and restaurant, Over Under. Here, the bartender-turned-restaurateur resumes his tropical "honky tonk" ethos, offering a true taste of Florida with humble dishes like crispy gator bites, wild boar-stuffed empanadas, and a “not too fancy” seafood tower stacked with Treasure Coast oysters, wild-caught Gulf shrimp, and a house-made smoked mahi dip. Vegans are welcome, too, with options that include a really good jackfruit curry. Rather than fancy craft cocktails, Over Under suggests a shot and a beer (or a bucket of bottles), a frozen drink served in a plastic cup, or a bottle of wine.Vale Food Co. opens the seventh location of its Florida-grown restaurant brand, in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. The restaurant, helmed by founder Sunny Ilyas, offers a broad selection of healthy and high-quality protein, açai, and poke bowls alongside an in-house bakery and a robust beverage menu that includes matcha, smoothies, and coffee. At the new location, the menu is split between a cold “superfood” and hot food station along with a selection of grab-and-go snacks and bakery items. Build-your-own protein bowls also allow guests to customize the bases and add on veggies, proteins, boosts, and sauces with ingredients from local farms and menu items that rotate seasonally, including vegan and gluten-free options.Vinya, the sommelier-driven Key Biscayne neighborhood wine bistro, bar, and retailer has opened a standalone restaurant in Coral Gables. The 152-seat space includes a dining room, a bar area, a private dining room, and a market that stocks wines and spirits to-go. The New American menu, created by local chef Mariano Araya, is inspired by Latin flavors, European travels, and Florida produce. Signature dishes include Pernod mussels, a Manchego and truffle risotto, and a 42-ounce tomahawk steak. Desserts include a piña colada pavlova, guava flan, and tres leches carrot cake. An extensive by-the-glass wine program highlights breakout producers from exciting wine regions, with exclusive servings of rare and collectible wines from regions such as Burgundy, Bordeaux, and Napa. There's also an ever-changing “40 Wines Under $40” shop to satisfy your to-go needs, along with a “Bar Cart Essentials” section for the at-home cocktail enthusiast.