New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bayshore Club, Giardino, and Saloni Bar

[email protected]

click to enlarge Bayshore Club officially opens this week in Coconut Grove. Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Bayshore Club 3391 Pan American Dr., Coconut AGrove

305-504-6667

bayshoreclubmiami.com

click to enlarge Giardino Gourmet Salads has opened a new location in Coral Springs. Photo courtesy of Giardino Gourmet Salads

Giardino Gourmet Salads 1750 N. University Dr., Coral Springs

954-960-5243

giardinosalads.com

click to enlarge Saloni Bar offers a taste of Athens to Miami. Photo courtesy of Meraki Hospitality

Saloni Bar by Meraki 140 SE First Ave., Miami

786-536-2400

saloni-bar-by-meraki.business.site

Miami's latest round of openings includes the grand opening of Grove Bay Hospitality's Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove, the debut of Saloni Bar from the creators of Meraki Greek Bistro in downtown Miami, and a new Broward location for South Florida-based Giardino Gourmet Salads.Miami restaurant group Grove Bay Hospitality Group has officially opened Bayshore Club, the new waterfront bar and grill located at Regatta Harbour. Located near Dinner Key, where one of Miami’s most beloved outdoor restaurants, Scotty's Landing, once stood, Bayshore Club is one of the few spots in the Grove where guests can overlook Biscayne Bay while sipping on tropical cocktails and indulging in fare created by chef and partner Jeff McInnis. The expansive outdoor restaurant is accessible by both land and sea, offering guests a new way to dock and dine. The 300-seat waterfront restaurant is anchored by a 360-degree bar, part of an open-air space overlooking the marina. Just north of the restaurant, "the lawn" offers private cabanas, lounge seating, game stations, and fire pits. The menu features classic Floribbean-style seafood with tropical Miami influences from a crab causa, local grilled fish tacos, and a two-pound whole fried snapper to raw bar options like the photo-worthy "cocktail cooler," featuring two dozen local blue crab cocktail claws and two dozen local red royal shrimp served with the house Bayshore Club secret sauce in an ice-filled boat cooler.A South Florida-based restaurant group offering its take on "garden-to-bowl" nutrition has opened its newest restaurant in Coral Springs. Giardino first opened in 2004 as a health-minded restaurant created by founders Ody and Kenny Lugo, who have since grown the brand to 14 locations across Florida. For nearly two decades, Giardino has attracted customers for its handcrafted bowls and salads. Here’s how Giardino’s works: Customers choose a base (salad, bowl, or wrap) and then customize it with more than 60 fresh ingredients, including specialty proteins and deli salads. Each item is hand-crafted to order and mixed to-order. Additionally, Giardino also offers a rotating selection of soups, a variety of chips and snacks, and freshly baked cookies, among other items.Meraki Hospitality, the group behind Meraki Greek Bistro, recently opened Saloni Bar by Meraki, an intimate neighborhood bar in the heart of downtown Miami. Designed as a complement to its sister restaurant inspired by the bohemian Aegean Islands off the coast of Greece, Saloni Bar brings an edgier city vibe similar to Athens' modern metropolis with natural wine, a ‘locals-friendly’ daily happy hour, and a taste of Athens with mezzes by executive chef and owner Giannis Kotsos. Inspired by 20 years of living in Athens, Kotsos’ menu focuses on elevated bar food offerings including a large selection of burgers like the Greek burger served with tzatziki, cucumbers, and feta or starters like the mini kalamaki platter (chicken or pork skewers) served with with grilled peppers. Behind the bar, natural wines from small, family-run wineries in Greece and Italy take center stage, with over 15 white, orange, red, and sparkling wines available. Saloni Bar also tapped local cocktail consultant Vanessa Serrano to create a Greece-inspired craft cocktail menu set to debut next month.