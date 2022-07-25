Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bayshore Club, Giardino, and Saloni Bar

July 25, 2022 9:00AM

Bayshore Club is the newest waterfront restaurant in Coconut Grove.
Bayshore Club is the newest waterfront restaurant in Coconut Grove. Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality
Miami's latest round of openings includes the grand opening of Grove Bay Hospitality's Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove, the debut of Saloni Bar from the creators of Meraki Greek Bistro in downtown Miami, and a new Broward location for South Florida-based Giardino Gourmet Salads.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bayshore Club, Giardino, and Saloni Bar
Bayshore Club officially opens this week in Coconut Grove.
Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Bayshore Club

3391 Pan American Dr., Coconut AGrove
305-504-6667
bayshoreclubmiami.com
Miami restaurant group Grove Bay Hospitality Group has officially opened Bayshore Club, the new waterfront bar and grill located at Regatta Harbour. Located near Dinner Key, where one of Miami’s most beloved outdoor restaurants, Scotty's Landing, once stood, Bayshore Club is one of the few spots in the Grove where guests can overlook Biscayne Bay while sipping on tropical cocktails and indulging in fare created by chef and partner Jeff McInnis. The expansive outdoor restaurant is accessible by both land and sea, offering guests a new way to dock and dine. The 300-seat waterfront restaurant is anchored by a 360-degree bar, part of an open-air space overlooking the marina. Just north of the restaurant, "the lawn" offers private cabanas, lounge seating, game stations, and fire pits. The menu features classic Floribbean-style seafood with tropical Miami influences from a crab causa, local grilled fish tacos, and a two-pound whole fried snapper to raw bar options like the photo-worthy "cocktail cooler," featuring two dozen local blue crab cocktail claws and two dozen local red royal shrimp served with the house Bayshore Club secret sauce in an ice-filled boat cooler. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bayshore Club, Giardino, and Saloni Bar
Giardino Gourmet Salads has opened a new location in Coral Springs.
Photo courtesy of Giardino Gourmet Salads

Giardino Gourmet Salads

1750 N. University Dr., Coral Springs
954-960-5243
giardinosalads.com
A South Florida-based restaurant group offering its take on "garden-to-bowl" nutrition has opened its newest restaurant in Coral Springs. Giardino first opened in 2004 as a health-minded restaurant created by founders Ody and Kenny Lugo, who have since grown the brand to 14 locations across Florida. For nearly two decades, Giardino has attracted customers for its handcrafted bowls and salads. Here’s how Giardino’s works: Customers choose a base (salad, bowl, or wrap) and then customize it with more than 60 fresh ingredients, including specialty proteins and deli salads. Each item is hand-crafted to order and mixed to-order. Additionally, Giardino also offers a rotating selection of soups, a variety of chips and snacks, and freshly baked cookies, among other items. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
click to enlarge New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bayshore Club, Giardino, and Saloni Bar
Saloni Bar offers a taste of Athens to Miami.
Photo courtesy of Meraki Hospitality

Saloni Bar by Meraki

140 SE First Ave., Miami
786-536-2400
saloni-bar-by-meraki.business.site
Meraki Hospitality, the group behind Meraki Greek Bistro, recently opened Saloni Bar by Meraki, an intimate neighborhood bar in the heart of downtown Miami. Designed as a complement to its sister restaurant inspired by the bohemian Aegean Islands off the coast of Greece, Saloni Bar brings an edgier city vibe similar to Athens' modern metropolis with natural wine, a ‘locals-friendly’ daily happy hour, and a taste of Athens with mezzes by executive chef and owner Giannis Kotsos. Inspired by 20 years of living in Athens, Kotsos’ menu focuses on elevated bar food offerings including a large selection of burgers like the Greek burger served with tzatziki, cucumbers, and feta or starters like the mini kalamaki platter (chicken or pork skewers) served with with grilled peppers. Behind the bar, natural wines from small, family-run wineries in Greece and Italy take center stage, with over 15 white, orange, red, and sparkling wines available. Saloni Bar also tapped local cocktail consultant Vanessa Serrano to create a Greece-inspired craft cocktail menu set to debut next month. 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
The Many Faces of Rolling Loud

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation