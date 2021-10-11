Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Botánico Gin, Taqueria Hoja, and Día De Los Muertos at Toro Toro

October 11, 2021 8:00AM

The bar program at Botánico Gin & Cookhouse focuses on gin.
The bar program at Botánico Gin & Cookhouse focuses on gin. Photo by Maria Lucia Venegas
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a new gin-inspired cookhouse from Ricardo Ordoñez and chef/co-owner Gerardo De Negri, a taqueria in Miami Beach, and a Día de los Muertos pop-up from chef Richard Sandoval at Toro Toro.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Shrimp lollipops at Botánico Gin & Cookhouse
Shrimp lollipops at Botánico Gin & Cookhouse
Photo by Maria Lucia Venegas

Botánico Gin & Cookhouse

3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
786-615-5526
botanicomiami.com

A new gin-centric restaurant and bar has opened its doors on Coconut Grove's CocoWalk. As the name suggests, the bar will offer an extensive gin-focused cocktail menu. Guests can choose from 15 gin-and-tonic botanical variations, from a green apple and thyme infusion to grape and crystalized ginger or lavender and lemon. The brainchild of co-owner Ricardo Ordoñez and chef/co-owner Gerardo De Negri, Botánico features a globetrotting menu in an airy indoor-outdoor setting for an upscale, approachable dining experience. The opening menu includes highlights like octopus carpaccio; arepas topped with duck confit, short rib, and pulled pork; grilled branzino with roasted vegetables; and a French-themed burger served on a croissant bun. Don't miss the Ecuadorian ceviche, a family recipe passed down to De Negri from his mother, prepared at Botánico with shrimp marinated in a flavorful tomato-lime base accented with onions and cilantro. Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Día de los Muertos-themed Flor de Muertos margarita from Toro Toro
The Día de los Muertos-themed Flor de Muertos margarita from Toro Toro
Photo courtesy of Toro Toro

Día de los Muertos at Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plz., Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com

Toro Toro chef Richard Sandoval has launched his first-ever global campaign. The immersive celebration honoring Día de los Muertos is available through November 2. At Toro Toro, the multisensory experience allows guests a chance to sample marigold-inspired food and drink specials, an experience paired with custom marigold-scented candles, a Latin-music playlist, and visuals via a grand Altar de Muertos. The menu includes a chile ancho confit pork belly stew served with star anise, sweet plantain, almonds, and mole rosa; braised short rib with orange blossom purée, espadin-mezcal sauce, baby pattypan squash, and sun-dried chili ash; and pumpkin bread cake made with caramelized pumpkin, orange blossom milk, spiced pepitas, and cinnamon ice cream. The dishes are pairable with specialty cocktails, including "El Ojo," made with reposado tequila, pumpkin, lemon, Fernet Vallet, egg white, and marigold flowers; and a "Flor de Muertos" margarita, a blend of reposado tequila, tonic, fresh marigold simple syrup, and lime. Open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
Taqueria Hoja is now open in the Ingraham Building in downtown Miami.
Taqueria Hoja is now open in the Ingraham Building in downtown Miami.
Photo courtesy of Taqueria Hoja

Taqueria Hoja

3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-496-5730
hojataqueria.com

Nestled inside the Generator hotel in Miami Beach, Taqueria Hoja is Miami's newest neighborhood taqueria. Hand-made tortillas use corn sourced only from family farms and imported directly from Mexico. The result is a small but varied assortment of tacos, quesadillas, flautas, and burritos that are both tasty and affordable. Classic tacos include carne asada and a heritage pork al pastor, and a creative vegetarian option shines with koji-seasoned sweet potato smothered in an almond crema and topped off with a peanut, almond, and morita salsa. Don't miss the housemade salsas, peppery takes infused with chiltepin, morita, or burnt habanero — then wash it all down with a house-made smoky pineapple or watermelon margarita. Open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

