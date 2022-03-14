Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Smorgasburg, Shoma Bazaar, and Rosa Sky

March 14, 2022 8:00AM

Meet Miami's newest rooftop lounge this week, now open at the AC & Element Hotel in downtown Miami.
Photo courtesy of Rosa Sky
South Florida's latest round of openings includes the new Doral food hall Shoma Bazaar, rooftop lounge Rosa Sky, and the grand opening of Smorgasburg Miami.

click to enlarge New rooftop lounge Rosa Sky has opened in Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSA SKY
New rooftop lounge Rosa Sky has opened in Miami.
Photo courtesy of Rosa Sky

Rosa Sky

115 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-628-1515
rosaskyrooftop.com

Rosa Sky, a rooftop bar and lounge on the 22nd floor of the all-new dual-branded AC & Element Hotel Miami Downtown, offers Miami a bold array of music, nightlife, and culinary creations in one. Order the namesake "Rosa Sky," which can be ordered by the glass or communal-style complete with four servings. Made with Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass, citrus, and sparkling rosé poured over signature rose-shaped ice cubes into a martini glass. Sate your appetite with dishes like Cuban "Cigars" with a crispy shell, jamón, lechón, queso, pickle relish, mustard aioli, and scallion ash; or the tradito of tuna aji amarillo with guanabana and sweet potato.`Wednesday through Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
click to enlarge Pubbelly Sushi has opened its newest location inside the Shoma Bazaar in Doral. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LOUIS COLLECTION
Pubbelly Sushi has opened its newest location inside the Shoma Bazaar in Doral.
Photo courtesy of The Louis Collection

Shoma Bazaar

9420 NW 41st St., Doral
786-437-8658
shomabazaar.com

Husband and wife duo Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee have opened Shoma Bazaar in Doral. The 13,000 square foot indoor/outdoor venue brings together an array of cuisines, cocktails, and entertainment with more than fifteen different vendors helmed by some of South Florida's finest chefs and mixologists. The Bazaar houses several cuisines, including American, Asian, Italian, and Mediterranean. Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to midnight.
click to enlarge The open-air food market Smorgasburg, with locations in New York and Los Angeles, is coming to Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SMORGASBURG
The open-air food market Smorgasburg, with locations in New York and Los Angeles, is coming to Miami.
Photo courtesy of Smorgasburg

Smorgasburg Miami

2600 NW Second Ave., Miami
954-399-1583
smorgasburgmiami.com

Smorgasburg launched Miami in the heart of Wynwood at 2612 NW Second Ave. in March 2022. A play on the Swedish "smorgasbord" meaning a wide array of foods, and the location for the market's debut in Williamsburg in 2011, Smorgasburg instantly became a popular destination for New Yorkers, regularly drawing upwards of 10,000 visitors in search of a great afternoon of eating, drinking and meeting up with friends. Smorgasburg Miami will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will occupy prime real estate in the epicenter of Wynwood. Adjacent to the Wynwood Walls, the 50,000-square-foot park-like setting will ultimately host 60 food vendors and ten interesting retail vendors. Staying true to the brand's fundamental views, the market will be "By Miami, For Miami," the bulk of the vendors will be local with a smattering of some beloved concepts that were hatched in Brooklyn and L.A. Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
