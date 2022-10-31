Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Contessa, Imperial Moto Café, and Wet Miami

October 31, 2022 9:00AM

Contessa has opened in Miami.
Contessa has opened in Miami.
Miami's latest round of openings includes Rolled from the creators of Night Owl Cookies; an underwater-themed restaurant and lounge in Brickell; the second location of Miami-based Imperial Moto Café in Aventura Mall; and Major Food Group's latest restaurant Contessa.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Contessa offers upmarket Italian and is now open in the Miami Design District.
Contessa

111 NE 40th St., Miami
contessatrattoria.com
Following a run of restaurant openings, including ZZ’s Club in the Miami Design District, Carbone and HaSalon on Miami Beach, Dirty French Steakhouse in Brickell, and Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove, New York-based Major Food Group is at it again with the recent opening of Contessa in the Design District. The two-story restaurant has been designed to transport guests to Lake Como by offering authentic Northern Italian fare. Dishes cover fine imported Italian meats and artisanal products, house-made pastas, signature pizzas, and an extensive in-house gelato program. Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Coffee and fashion come together at Imperial Moto Café.
Imperial Moto Café

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-264-5083
imperialmoto.com
Founded in Miami’s Little River, Imperial Moto Café brings together two things: coffee and motorcycles. Since opening its doors in 2016, the business has grown, bringing with it a new flagship store at Aventura Mall. The idea: to expand Imperial Moto’s influence beyond specialty coffee and motorcycles and deeper into the world of fashion. Recently, the company welcomed design director and former Yeezy design assistant Elle Barbeito, who garnered notoriety for her signature, self-titled line of unique Burmese python and leather garments and accessories. For Imperial’s fall/winter collection, expect a varsity-style bomber jacket, vintage-inspired motorcycle gloves, bespoke outerwear, wool beanies, bandanas, and more set to be available in November. Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Night Owl Cookies brings you Rolled, a shop specializing in cinnamon rolls.
Rolled

10534 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-360-5011
instagram.com/rollednation
Miami’s newest dessert shop, Rolled, has opened in a former Night Owl Cookies space. The restaurant offers founder Andrew Gonzalez has morphed one of his cookie shops into a new evolution brand paired with coffee shop vibes and his take on artisanal cinnamon rolls. As with Night Owl, the Rolled menu offers 10 unique flavors — only two of which contain cinnamon. Think tres leches, Funfetti cake, guava y queso, and even a Night Owl Cookie-infused cookie dough roll. Don't miss the "Cafecito," a roll infused with coffee from Per'La Roasters. Daily 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wet Miami is a new underwater-themed restaurant in Miami.
Wet Miami

1110 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-359-6510
wetmiami.com
More than a year in planning, Wet Miami — an underwater-themed dining and entertainment venue from Rex Gryphon — has opened in Brickell. The two-level restaurant is located on the ground floor of the Millecento building. Guests can choose from steaks, including A-5 Japanese Kobe to fresh-caught fish served whole and roasted tableside. Signature menu items include charred Kraken (an octopus cooked with Mediterranean traditions and served with confit purple potato, salsa verde, and crispy capers) and the "Golden Fish," a Dover sole topped with 24-karat gold. A separate bar and lounge offer entertainment alongside a bespoke beverage program. Beyond simply dining, Wet's food, drinks, and entertainment can also be enjoyed from several "wetsuite" VIP tables perched above the dining room in the restaurant's mezzanine lounge. Daily 5 p.m. to midnight.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011.
Contact: Nicole Danna

