New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bartaco, Casa Ya'Ax, and Motek

click to enlarge Bartaco's two-story flagship Miami location is open in Coconut Grove. Bartaco photo

Bartaco

3112 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

786-850-8226

bartaco.com



click to enlarge Casa Ya'Ax serves coastal Mexican fare in Wynwood. Casa Ya'Ax photo Casa Ya'Ax

51 NE 24 St., Wynwood

305-456-9258

casayaax.com



click to enlarge Motek's Arayes burger Motek photo Motek 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-744-5590

motekcafe.com



Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the opening of two flagship Miami locations for Bartaco and Motek, the debut of Casa Ya'ax in Wynwood, and José Andrés' Zaytinya at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.The New York-based brand has opened a two-story flagship Miami location in Coconut Grove, joining Bartaco Wynwood and Aventura. The menu is inspired by the coastal beach bars of Brazil, Mexico, and Southern California, and offers scratch-made tacos with favorites like the signature duck birria, pork belly, and Baja fish. Margaritas are made with fresh-squeezed juices, including their signature green juice option prepared with fresh-squeezed spinach, pineapple, and mango juice.Wynwood has welcomed this Tulum-inspired restaurant from chef/owner Omar Montero, also the owner of Miami's La Santa Taqueria. The menu spotlights coastal Mexican cuisine with dishes like pork belly served with white corn, red quinoa, and rock shrimp; tiger shrimp with garlic; and an array of raw bar and grill items including A5 Wagyu and prime cuts.Local Israeli-Mediterranean chain has welcomed a 10,000-square-foot restaurant at Brickell City Centre. Located on the fourth floor, the restaurant includes a 24-seat bar, an open kitchen, semi-private dining rooms, communal tables for larger parties, a chef's table, and an open outdoor bakery for to-go items. The kosher-style menu is available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and includes the brand's "Arayes" burger, which won a People’s Choice Award at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash two years in a row.