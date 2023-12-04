 New Miami Restaurants: Motek, Bartaco, Casa Ya'Ax | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bartaco, Casa Ya'Ax, and Motek

This week welcomes flagship locations for Bartaco and Motek.
December 4, 2023
Bartaco is now open in Coconut Grove.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the opening of two flagship Miami locations for Bartaco and Motek, the debut of Casa Ya'ax in Wynwood, and José Andrés' Zaytinya at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.

click to enlarge
Bartaco's two-story flagship Miami location is open in Coconut Grove.
Bartaco photo

Bartaco

3112 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
786-850-8226
bartaco.com
The New York-based brand has opened a two-story flagship Miami location in Coconut Grove, joining Bartaco Wynwood and Aventura. The menu is inspired by the coastal beach bars of Brazil, Mexico, and Southern California, and offers scratch-made tacos with favorites like the signature duck birria, pork belly, and Baja fish. Margaritas are made with fresh-squeezed juices, including their signature green juice option prepared with fresh-squeezed spinach, pineapple, and mango juice. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.
click to enlarge
Casa Ya'Ax serves coastal Mexican fare in Wynwood.
Casa Ya'Ax photo

Casa Ya'Ax

51 NE 24 St., Wynwood
305-456-9258
casayaax.com
Wynwood has welcomed this Tulum-inspired restaurant from chef/owner Omar Montero, also the owner of Miami's La Santa Taqueria. The menu spotlights coastal Mexican cuisine with dishes like pork belly served with white corn, red quinoa, and rock shrimp; tiger shrimp with garlic; and an array of raw bar and grill items including A5 Wagyu and prime cuts. Noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
click to enlarge
Motek's Arayes burger
Motek photo

Motek

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-744-5590
motekcafe.com
Local Israeli-Mediterranean chain has welcomed a 10,000-square-foot restaurant at Brickell City Centre. Located on the fourth floor, the restaurant includes a 24-seat bar, an open kitchen, semi-private dining rooms, communal tables for larger parties, a chef's table, and an open outdoor bakery for to-go items. The kosher-style menu is available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and includes the brand's "Arayes" burger, which won a People’s Choice Award at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash two years in a row. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
