New Restaurants to Try This Week: The Katherine, Abí María, Bagatelle

[email protected]

click to enlarge Find Vice City Pizza at the newly reopened Abí María Bar & Refuge. Photo courtesy of Abí María Bar & Refuge

Abí María Bar & Refuge 8860 SW 72nd Pl., Miami

786-838-4822

barabimaria.com

click to enlarge Bagatelle's signature truffle pizza Photo courtesy of Bagatelle

Bagatelle 1669 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-704-3900

bagatelle.com

click to enlarge Chef Timon Balloo's new restaurant, the Katherine, has opened in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of the Katherine

The Katherine 723 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-216-0690

thekatherinerestaurant.com

South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions includes the reopening of Abí María, a Havana-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar by chef Jorgie Ramos, the grand opening of chef Timon Balloo's the Katherine in Fort Lauderdale, and Bagatelle's opening at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.Inspired by the pre-Castro days, this Havana-themed cocktail bar and restaurant in Downtown Dadeland has reopened with expanded outdoor seating and a new menu. Created by chef Jorgie Ramos (Cebada Rooftop), the cocktail menu presents a selection of classic Latin libations and frozen drinks, which guests are encouraged to pair with Cuban cigars. The bar is also the new home of Vice City Pizza. Menu items include small plates such as prosciutto croquetas, Calabrian wings, truffle stracciatella, and a selection of Detroit-style pizzas.Bagatelle has continued its international expansion with the opening of a new restaurant in Miami Beach, at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach. The French hospitality brand of luxury restaurants and beach clubs celebrates the South of France’s joie de vivre and epicurean spirit with its French Mediterranean fare and festive atmosphere. Bagatelle offers high-end eats like lobster fettuccine, a caviar selection by Bagatelle by Kaviari, and the chef's signature truffle pizza. The bar also stocks an extensive wine selection and a list of signature cocktails and mocktails made with fresh and seasonal fruits.Broward fans of Miami chef Timon Balloo's culinary chops can now find his fare further north at his newly opened restaurant, the Katherine. The quaint establishment, located in the former Foxy Brown space, keeps with the family-friendly theme Balloo and his wife, Marissa, describe as "an ode to the flavors and countries" they fell in love with together. The menu offers a variety of seafood, vegetables, and comfort food flavored with Balloo's signature touch, which reflects his Chinese-Indian-Trinidadian heritage.