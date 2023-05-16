New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Shingo, Tanuki, Wetzel's Pretzels, and the Juice Mafia

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
The Juice Mafia801 Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
954-674-2356
thejuicemafia.com Juice Mafia, located in the Atlantic Village Shopping Center in Hallandale Beach since 2018, has reopened under new ownership, offering new menu items that cater to vegans and vegetarians. In addition to the cold-pressed juices and açai bowls the restaurant is known for, new offerings include protein balls, cashew pudding, overnight oats, and vegan desserts. The restaurant is also kosher certified. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Shingo112 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables
shingomiami.com Former Hiden executive chef Shingo Akikuni has opened his first restaurant, Shingo, in Coral Gables. Located inside the historic La Palma building, his intimate omakase restaurant offers guests an 18-course dining experience with traditional Japanese nigiri, seasonal sashimi, Yakimono-style dishes prepared via traditional grilling practices, and sake pairings. Akikuni brings his years of experience and accolades to Shingo after serving as executive chef of Hiden, one of the first restaurants in Miami to be awarded one star from the 2022 Michelin Guide while under his leadership. At Shingo, the 14-seat bar offers unique touches, from the table carved from a ten-meter slab of rare Hinoki wood to custom-made ceramic plateware created by Kyoto-based ceramics maker Shin Murata. Although offerings will rotate seasonally, expect ingredients sourced and selected by Akikuni, imported from Japan, or found locally in Florida. Omakase is priced at $180 per person, with an additional sake pairing for $95 per person. Two seating options at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Tanuki1420 NW N. River Dr., Miami
305-433-2436
tanukimiami.com A Miami Beach fine-dining, Asian-inspired restaurant has opened a second location at Miami's River Landing Shops & Residences. The new Tanuki is part of the complex's "restaurant row" and operates alongside neighboring culinary concepts, including Chick-fil-A, Lime Fresh Mexican, P. Pole Pizza, Carrot Express, and Ficelle Boulangerie & Patisserie. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Wetzel's Pretzels at Sawgrass Mills12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise
wetzels.com What do Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian, and Meghan Trainor have in common? Apparently, a love for Wetzel's Pretzels. The Pasadena, California-based restaurant chain recently opened inside Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, and is best known for its creative twists on soft, doughy pretzels and pretzel bites. The menu offers hand-pulled, fresh-baked pretzels in various flavors and "Cin-a-Bitz," their sweet and buttery, cinnamon roll-inspired pretzel bites. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.