New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bonci, Ceiba, and Sushi Maki

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.
Bonci232 NW 24th St., Miami
786-522-2135
bonciusa.com
Chef Gabriele Bonci, has officially brought his Roman-style pizza to Miami with Bonci. The chef’s famous creations from his Pizzarium eatery in Rome was featured on an episode of the late Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown. Now, Bonci has opened a location in the Magic City. Each day the chef offers new flavors, with some available only once in the year. Popular daily selections include meatball, sopressata, zucchini flower and ricotta, and potato mozzarella. The pizzas are sold by the pound, served on cast-iron trays and cut with scissors. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Carrot Express1111 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-762-2607
eatcarrotexpress.comSouth Florida's Carrot Express recently opened a new location in Brickell. The launch of the healthy eatery's newest restaurant also served to unveil an all-new breakfast menu (available only this location for a limited time) in addition to the brand's extensive list of lunch favorites, from salads to smoothies to bowls, wraps, and fresh-pressed juices. Highlights from the new breakfast menu include overnight oats, an egg-topped quinoa breakfast bowl, and a smoked salmon omelet. Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ceiba4233 SW 75th Ave., Miami
305-982-7672
ceibasfl.com Miami-based Ceiba, which launched production and distribution operations earlier this year, recently opened a taproom at its production facility. Now customers have the opportunity to visit the space and sip Ceiba's rotating lineup of mead, cider, and country-style fruit wines made with local fruits and seasonally inspired ingredients. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only.
Plants & Bowls1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeout.com
Helmed by sibling duo Miguel and Eliana Ditrolio, Plants & Bowls serves an array of plant-based specialties at Time Out Market in Miami Beach. Plants & Bowls launched during lockdown when the partners decided to share their take on conscious health and nutrition with others. As such, Plants & Bowls combines acai, pitaya, and mango smoothies topped with granola, coconut flakes, fresh berries, bananas, raw honey, and other fruits and nuts. Each bowl is customizable, offering guests a selection of salads, cold-pressed juices, and sweet treats. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Sushi Maki200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-277-8744
sushimaki.com
South Florida-based Sushi Maki has opened a new Fort Lauderdale location that owner and founder Abe Ng describes as "polished fast-casual" dining. The restaurant, which represents the company’s first stand-alone location in Broward County, offers a new take on quick-serve eating by including real glassware and dishes rather than disposable options and enabling customers to choose whether to order from team members or QR codes, with the option to dine in at tables indoors or outdoors or pick up their meals curbside from dedicated “grab and go” parking spots. New menu options include a premium “Las Olas Roll” including mango and sustainably sourced salmon celebrating the area’s unique flavors, as well as tuna poke nachos. Open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.