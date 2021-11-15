Support Us

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bonci, Ceiba, and Sushi Maki

November 15, 2021 10:00AM

Plants and Bowls opens at Time Out Market in Miami Beach.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a slice shop from Rome, Ceiba's taproom grand opening, a new healthy eats vendor at Time Out Market, and the first standalone Broward County location for Sushi Maki.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.
click to enlarge Rome-based Bonci has opened an outpost of its famed slice shop in Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BONCI USA
Rome-based Bonci has opened an outpost of its famed slice shop in Miami.
Photo courtesy of Bonci USA

Bonci

232 NW 24th St., Miami
786-522-2135
bonciusa.com

Chef Gabriele Bonci, has officially brought his Roman-style pizza to Miami with Bonci. The chef’s famous creations from his Pizzarium eatery in Rome was featured on an episode of the late Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown. Now, Bonci has opened a location in the Magic City. Each day the chef offers new flavors, with some available only once in the year. Popular daily selections include meatball, sopressata, zucchini flower and ricotta, and potato mozzarella. The pizzas are sold by the pound, served on cast-iron trays and cut with scissors. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge Carrot Express has debuted breakfast (available, for now, only at its new Brickell location). - PHOTO COURTESY OF CARROT EXPRESS
Carrot Express has debuted breakfast (available, for now, only at its new Brickell location).
Photo courtesy of Carrot Express

Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-762-2607
eatcarrotexpress.com
South Florida's Carrot Express recently opened a new location in Brickell. The launch of the healthy eatery's newest restaurant also served to unveil an all-new breakfast menu (available only this location for a limited time) in addition to the brand's extensive list of lunch favorites, from salads to smoothies to bowls, wraps, and fresh-pressed juices. Highlights from the new breakfast menu include overnight oats, an egg-topped quinoa breakfast bowl, and a smoked salmon omelet. Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge Ceiba — pronounced "say-buh" — has opened a taproom inside its Miami production facility. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CEIBA
Ceiba — pronounced "say-buh" — has opened a taproom inside its Miami production facility.
Photo courtesy of Ceiba

Ceiba

4233 SW 75th Ave., Miami
305-982-7672

ceibasfl.com Miami-based Ceiba, which launched production and distribution operations earlier this year, recently opened a taproom at its production facility. Now customers have the opportunity to visit the space and sip Ceiba's rotating lineup of mead, cider, and country-style fruit wines made with local fruits and seasonally inspired ingredients. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only.
click to enlarge Plants & Bowls joins the vendors at Time Out Market in Miami Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PLANTS & BOWLS
Plants & Bowls joins the vendors at Time Out Market in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Plants & Bowls

Plants & Bowls

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeout.com

Helmed by sibling duo Miguel and Eliana Ditrolio, Plants & Bowls serves an array of plant-based specialties at Time Out Market in Miami Beach. Plants & Bowls launched during lockdown when the partners decided to share their take on conscious health and nutrition with others. As such, Plants & Bowls combines acai, pitaya, and mango smoothies topped with granola, coconut flakes, fresh berries, bananas, raw honey, and other fruits and nuts. Each bowl is customizable, offering guests a selection of salads, cold-pressed juices, and sweet treats. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
click to enlarge Sushi at Sushi Maki - PHOTO BY EMMA DEL REY PHOTOGRAPHY
Sushi at Sushi Maki
Photo by Emma del Rey Photography

Sushi Maki

200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-277-8744
sushimaki.com

South Florida-based Sushi Maki has opened a new Fort Lauderdale location that owner and founder Abe Ng describes as "polished fast-casual" dining. The restaurant, which represents the company’s first stand-alone location in Broward County, offers a new take on quick-serve eating by including real glassware and dishes rather than disposable options and enabling customers to choose whether to order from team members or QR codes, with the option to dine in at tables indoors or outdoors or pick up their meals curbside from dedicated “grab and go” parking spots. New menu options include a premium “Las Olas Roll” including mango and sustainably sourced salmon celebrating the area’s unique flavors, as well as tuna poke nachos. Open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
